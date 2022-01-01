No. 1 Baylor stays undefeated with win in top-10 clash over No. 8 Iowa State

Chris Jones | USA TODAY Sports Images

There are now just three undefeated teams remaining in DI men's college basketball. On Saturday afternoon on the first day of 2022, No. 1 Baylor went to Ames, Iowa, and handed No. 8 Iowa State a 77-72 loss in a game in which both teams entered with a 12-0 record. The Bears won their first-ever national championship last season, while the Cyclones lost their final 18 games of the 2020-21 season as part of a two-win campaign, yet they've been one of the surprise teams through the first two months of the 2022 campaign.

While Iowa State's 9-0 run late in the second half cut Baylor's lead to five, the Bears' consistent and timely shooting, particularly from the midrange and behind the arc proved to be too much for the Cyclones to overcome. Adam Flagler's jumper with 1:52 to play put Baylor back up by seven points and Iowa State never got closer than five points the rest of the way, as the Bears made four free throws in the final 30 seconds.

Iowa State, which missed its first seven 3-pointers of the game and all six of its attempts from deep in the second half finished the game just 1-for-14 from deep (7.1 percent). Caleb Grill made Iowa State's only 3-pointer, while Baylor made 7-of-17 attempts from deep, including LJ Cryer's three 3-pointers off the bench. Iowa State's Tristan Enaruna was the game's leading scorer with 23 points, including nine points in a row for Iowa State in crunchtime in the second half, while Baylor's James Akinjo scored a team-high 16 on an afternoon in which four Bears scored in double figures.