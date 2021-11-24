No. 1 Gonzaga defeats No. 2 UCLA by 20 points in top-two matchup

Last Updated 12:17 AM, November 24, 2021Andy WittryNo. 1 Gonzaga defeats No. 2 UCLA by 20 points in top-two matchupShare Andy Katz previews an electric matchup between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA 3:19 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:44 am, November 24, 2021Final: No. 1 Gonzaga 83, No. 2 UCLA 63 No. 1 Gonzaga was in FULL control vs. No. 2 UCLA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IBA5ekgF67 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 24, 2021 Led by point guard Andrew Nembhard's game-high 24 points, a couple of near-double-double performances and stingy defense, top-ranked Gonzaga defeated second-ranked UCLA 83-63, which is tied for the fifth-largest margin of victory in the 43 games between AP No. 1 and No. 2-ranked men's basketball teams. UCLA center Myles Johnson scored in the game's opening minute and the Bruins never led again, as they quickly found themselves in a 10-point hole, 16-6, that then grew to more than 20 points midway through the first half. For the game, Gonzaga shot 56 percent from the field, including 70 percent inside the arc. Nembhard was an efficient primary scoring option of the night, starting 5-for-5 from the field and finishing 9-for-13. Preseason WCC Player of the Year Drew Timme (18 points, eight rebounds) and newly elevated starter Julian Strawther (12 points, nine rebounds) were each within shouting distance of a double-double, while 7-foot freshman Chet Holmgren finished with 15 points, including two 3-pointers, six rebounds and four blocks. 4:21 am, November 24, 2021Gonzaga's Holmgren blocks a shot, goes behind the back, then dunks holy chet pic.twitter.com/loFCl1sODo — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) November 24, 2021 Gonzaga's sensational freshman, Chet Holmgren, made an incredible series of plays that will go on his season highlight reel, when he blocked a shot from UCLA center Myles Johnson, dribbled down the court, went behind his back, then flushed it to complete the sequence. 4:18 am, November 24, 2021UCLA's shooting on 2-point jumpers much different than April UCLA's shooting percentage on 2-point jumpers against Gonzaga, per ESPN's play-by-play logs: First half tonight: 5-for-17 (.294) 2021 Final Four: 17-for-25 (.680) pic.twitter.com/jPCU9tU56w — Andy Wittry (@AndyWittry) November 24, 2021 When No. 11 seed UCLA forced overtime against No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the Final Four in April, the Bruins' shooting percentage on 2-point jumpers was a major reason why. For the game, UCLA shot 68 percent on those shots. Tonight? The Bruins are at less than 30 percent through the first 20 minutes. 3:58 am, November 24, 2021Halftime: No. 1 Gonzaga 45, No. 2 UCLA 25In the 43rd matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in DI men's basketball, top-ranked Gonzaga got off to a hot start against second-ranked UCLA and never let up in the first half, cruising to a 45-25 halftime lead. Point guard Andrew Nembhard led all scorers with 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Gonzaga shot 57.7 percent to UCLA's 27.5 percent. UCLA's leading scorers in the first half – Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez Jr., each of whom have seven points so far – are a combined 6-for-18 from the field. 3:47 am, November 24, 2021Chet Holmgren's 3-pointer pushes Gonzaga's lead to 20Chet Holmgren received the pass on the right wing from Andre Nembhard and after seeing that no UCLA defenders were in the immediate area, Holmgren stared down the basket before finally firing a 3-pointer, which he swished, putting Gonzaga up 36-16. It was Gonzaga's sixth three of the first half and the Zags are shooting 60 percent from deep on their first 10 attempts of the game. Holmgren already has nine points, four rebounds and three blocks, with more than three minutes left in the first half. 3:41 am, November 24, 2021Gonzaga's Nembhard is the first to reach double figuresGonzaga point guard Andre Nembhard made his first five shots, including a 3-pointer, to reach 11 points in the first 13 minutes of the game and his layup with 8:39 put the Zags up 33-10. Gonzaga started the game 13-for-19 (.684) from the field, forcing UCLA to take three timeouts already in the first half. 3:28 am, November 24, 2021Gonzaga extends lead to 24-8Thanks to a 16-3 run over the span of just more than four minutes, Gonzaga extended its lead over UCLA to 24-8 and forced UCLA coach Mick Cronin to call timeout. The Bulldogs have a 12-3 advantage on the glass and the Bruinis, who are 3-for-16 from the field to start the game, have just one offensive rebound, so their offense has struggled early. All five Gonzaga starters have scored, led by Andrew Nembhard's seven points. 3:09 am, November 24, 2021Gonzaga takes 10-5 lead into first media timeoutGonzaga's Andrew Nembhard (five points) and Chet Holmgren (four points) are each 2-for-2 shooting in the opening four-plus minutes of Tuesday night's clash between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA, as the Bulldogs took a 10-5 lead into the first media timeout. UCLA is just 2-for-9 from the field, despite having numerous good looks on offense. 2:57 am, November 24, 2021No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA is now underway "We can expect two teams that certainly look Final Four ready in late November"@TheAndyKatz gives us a preview of No. 1 @ZagMBB and No. 2 @UCLAMBB tonight in an epic Final Four rematch pic.twitter.com/SAyeETow3O — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 24, 2021 For the 43rd time in the history of DI men's basketball, the top two teams in the AP poll are squaring off; this time, it's No. 1 Gonzaga versus No. 2 UCLA in a rematch of last season's Final Four clash. The rematch is now underway on ESPN. 1:44 pm, November 22, 2021UCLA, Gonzaga ranked No. 1, No. 2 in Andy Katz's latest Power 36 In March Madness correspondent Andy Katz's latest Power 36 rankings, UCLA and Gonzaga are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. In the latest AP poll, they're also No. 1 and No. 2, only in the reverse order, with Gonzaga receiving 55 of a possible 61 first-place votes. On Tuesday night, for just the 43rd time in men's basketball history, there will be a meeting between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country – the kind of matchup that should be a fitting rematch from the two schools' epic clash in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. 7:46 pm, November 16, 2021No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA: Date, time, TV channelHere's everything you need to know about the No. 1 versus No. 2 clash between Gonzaga and UCLA: Date: Tuesday, Nov. 23 Time: 10 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN 7:18 pm, November 16, 2021Preview: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA Robert Deutsch | USA TODAY Sports Images The top two men's basketball teams in the country, No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA, will meet next Tuesday, Nov. 23, in the Empire Classic in Las Vegas. The timing of this game is significant, not only because of the teams' current rankings in the AP poll, but because they met in the Final Four last season in a game that became an instant classic. No. 1 seed Gonzaga advanced to the Final Four with an undefeated record and in pursuit of its first-ever national championship. Meanwhile, UCLA, which has won more national titles than any other program in men's basketball history, became just the second No. 11 seed to make a run from the First Four to the Final Four, as the Bruins chased an unlikely 12th national championship. The game went to overtime and Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs gave Gonzaga an epic 93-90 victory in overtime thanks to his heroic buzzer-beater. The clash will be the 43rd meeting between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the AP poll. Guess what? The all-time series between top-ranked teams versus second-ranked teams is tied 21-21. On average, a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup occurs roughly once every two seasons, although there have been as many as four such matchups in a single season (1974 and 1985). The last No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup came on the opening night of the 2019-20 season, when preseason No. 1 Michigan State faced No. 2 Kentucky in the Champions Classic. Kentucky won 69-62, behind 26 points off the bench from freshman guard Tyrese Maxey. UCLA returned all five starters from its NCAA tournament run, while adding Rutgers transfer Myles Johnson and talented freshman Peyton Watson. Led by All-America candidate Johnny Juzang (23.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game through three games), UCLA is led by a talented group of guards and wings. Even though Gonzaga lost three of its top four scorers from last season, including Suggs, the Bulldogs arguably have the preseason favorite for national player of the year in Drew Timme, who led the team in scoring last season and who scored a career-high 38 points against Texas. They also enrolled arguably the most talented freshman in the country in 7-footer Chet Holmgren. Through Nov. 15, Gonzaga's offense is the most efficient in the country, per kenpom.com, while UCLA ranks sixth. 7:16 pm, November 16, 2021UCLA leads Andy Katz's first in-season Power 36 rankingsMarch Madness correspondent Andy Katz released his first in-season Power 36 rankings on Monday, Nov. 15, and the UCLA Bruins check in at No. 1. View the full Power 36 below. 7:10 pm, November 16, 2021Watch: No. 1 seed Gonzaga defeats No. 11 UCLA in the 2021 Final Four Gonzaga and UCLA met just seven months ago at the Final Four in Indianapolis, where No. 1 seed and then-undefeated Gonzaga faced No. 11 seed and NCAA tournament darling UCLA. The Bulldogs defeated the Bruins 93-90 in overtime on point guard Jalen Suggs' epic buzzer-beater, which you can watch below. It was the third-longest game-winning buzzer-beater in the history of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. Click or tap here to view the complete list.