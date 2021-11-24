No. 1 Gonzaga defeats No. 2 UCLA by 20 points in top-two matchup

No. 1 Gonzaga was in FULL control vs. No. 2 UCLA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IBA5ekgF67 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 24, 2021

Led by point guard Andrew Nembhard's game-high 24 points, a couple of near-double-double performances and stingy defense, top-ranked Gonzaga defeated second-ranked UCLA 83-63, which is tied for the fifth-largest margin of victory in the 43 games between AP No. 1 and No. 2-ranked men's basketball teams.

UCLA center Myles Johnson scored in the game's opening minute and the Bruins never led again, as they quickly found themselves in a 10-point hole, 16-6, that then grew to more than 20 points midway through the first half.

For the game, Gonzaga shot 56 percent from the field, including 70 percent inside the arc. Nembhard was an efficient primary scoring option of the night, starting 5-for-5 from the field and finishing 9-for-13. Preseason WCC Player of the Year Drew Timme (18 points, eight rebounds) and newly elevated starter Julian Strawther (12 points, nine rebounds) were each within shouting distance of a double-double, while 7-foot freshman Chet Holmgren finished with 15 points, including two 3-pointers, six rebounds and four blocks.

UCLA shot just 34 percent from the field and made only two 3-pointers on 12 attempts.