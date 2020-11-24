College basketball: Scores, highlights, live updates from Day 1
4:19 pm, November 23, 2020
Here are the top-25 teams playing Wednesday
There are 16 ranked teams in action on the opening day of the season:
- Sacred Heart at No. 24 Rutgers, TBD
- North Carolina A&T at No. 8 Illinois, 2 p.m. ET
- Illinois State at No. 23 Ohio State, 2 p.m. ET
- Lamar at No. 17 Houston, 3 p.m. ET
- North Carolina Central at No. 5 Iowa, 4 p.m. ET
- Bowling Green at No. 25 Michigan, 4 p.m. ET
- Morehead State at No. 10 Kentucky, 6 p.m. ET
- Eastern Michigan at No. 13 Michigan State, 6 p.m. ET
- Charleston at No. 16 North Carolina, 6 p.m. ET
- No. 3 Villanova vs. Boston College, 7 p.m. ET
- Northwestern State at No. 14 Texas Tech, 7 p.m. ET
- Charlotte at No. 12 Tennessee, 8 p.m. ET
- UT Rio Grande Valley at No. 19 Texas, 8 p.m. ET
- Eastern Illinois at No. 7 Wisconsin, 10 p.m. ET
- No. 22 UCLA at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m. ET
4:09 pm, November 23, 2020
Get ready for the men's basketball season with this preview reading
The men's basketball season is almost here. The season officially tips off at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 25 with a day jam-packed with games.
Until then, get ready for the season with some of NCAA.com's preview content:
- Here are 20 burning questions that loom large for the 2020-21 men's basketball season.
- Here's the Naismith Men's Basketball College Player of the Year Top 50 watch list.
- Here's the preseason AP Top 25 poll and here is NCAA.com's complete analysis of the poll.
- These teams are best positioned to pick up where they left off last spring.
- NCAA.com's Mike Lopresti explains why holding the 2021 NCAA Tournament in Indiana is a match made in college basketball heaven.
- March Madness insider Andy Katz made his first NCAA tournament projections of the season.