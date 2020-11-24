Last Updated 3:58 PM, November 24, 2020
Andy Wittry

College basketball: Scores, highlights, live updates from Day 1

Share
Who will claim its first-ever title in Andy Katz's March Madness predictions?
3:06
4:19 pm, November 23, 2020

Here are the top-25 teams playing Wednesday

4:09 pm, November 23, 2020

Get ready for the men's basketball season with this preview reading

USA Today Sports Images Baylor's Jared Butler helped lead the Bears to four weeks at No. 1 in the AP poll last season.

The men's basketball season is almost here. The season officially tips off at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 25 with a day jam-packed with games.

Until then, get ready for the season with some of NCAA.com's preview content: