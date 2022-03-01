Duke vs. North Carolina: Time, TV channel, preview for Coach K's final home game

The 257th installment of the Duke-North Carolina men's basketball rivalry will take place on Saturday, when No. 4 Duke will host rival North Carolina in the final home game of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's 42-season tenure at the school. Through the end of February, Duke holds a one-game lead over Notre Dame in the ACC standings, with North Carolina sitting in third and 1.5 games behind Duke, following the Tar Heels' overtime win over Syracuse on Monday.

North Carolina, which is now 22-8 overall and 14-5 in the ACC in the first season of coach Hubert Davis' tenure, is in the first post-transition season after replacing a legendary head coach, Roy Williams, which is something Duke will have to do next season after Krzyzewski's retirement, when Jon Scheyer will take over.

Coach K could potentially help Duke tie North Carolina with six national championships in program history, given the current group of Blue Devils in Durham. In the latest AP poll, they climbed from No. 7 to No. 4 after a Saturday in which each of the top six teams lost for the first time ever.

We recently broke down one area of focus for each of the top five teams in the AP poll, and for as much talent as Duke has, led by freshman forward Paolo Banchero, the Blue Devils have faced a turnover disparity of at least 10 in three of their four losses this season, as steady ball-handling could be a concern deep in the NCAA tournament.

The Tar Heels, which have been viewed by some prognosticators as a potential NCAA tournament bubble team, have won 10 of their last 12 games. They've lost to the four best teams they've played — in order of the dates of the games, Purdue, Tennessee, Kentucky and Duke — but they'll have a chance for a massive, resume-improving win on Saturday at Duke, where they could play the role of spoiler in Coach K's sendoff.

Under first-year coach Davis, the Tar Heels no longer plays with two traditional big men, as Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek, 6-foot-9, is second on the team in 3-point attempts (175) and he's tied for first in makes (68), but junior Armando Bacot has enjoyed a breakout, all-conference-caliber season in which he's averaging 16.4 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. Bacot is the primary reason why North Carolina ranks fourth nationally in defensive rebounding percentage, at nearly 79 percent, per kenpom.com.

Bacot faced early foul trouble in the first matchup against Duke, which has a host of talented and athletic wings and bigs, from Banchero, to Griffin, to 6-foot-10 Mark Williams.