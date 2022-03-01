Duke vs. North Carolina: Time, TV channel, preview for Coach K's final home game

Last Updated 11:31 AM, March 01, 2022Andy WittryDuke vs. North Carolina: Time, TV channel, preview for Coach K's final home gameShare 2022 NCAA tournament men's bracket predictions on the first day of March 1:27 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:03 pm, February 1, 2022No. 4 Duke vs. North Carolina: Date, tip time, TV channel Here's everything you need to know about how to watch No. 4 Duke host rival North Carolina in the rivals' regular-season finale, which doubles as Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's final home game of his career. Date: Saturday, March 5 Time: 6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN
No. 4 Duke vs. North Carolina: Game preview The 257th installment of the Duke-North Carolina men's basketball rivalry will take place on Saturday, when No. 4 Duke will host rival North Carolina in the final home game of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's 42-season tenure at the school. Through the end of February, Duke holds a one-game lead over Notre Dame in the ACC standings, with North Carolina sitting in third and 1.5 games behind Duke, following the Tar Heels' overtime win over Syracuse on Monday. North Carolina, which is now 22-8 overall and 14-5 in the ACC in the first season of coach Hubert Davis' tenure, is in the first post-transition season after replacing a legendary head coach, Roy Williams, which is something Duke will have to do next season after Krzyzewski's retirement, when Jon Scheyer will take over. Coach K could potentially help Duke tie North Carolina with six national championships in program history, given the current group of Blue Devils in Durham. In the latest AP poll, they climbed from No. 7 to No. 4 after a Saturday in which each of the top six teams lost for the first time ever. We recently broke down one area of focus for each of the top five teams in the AP poll, and for as much talent as Duke has, led by freshman forward Paolo Banchero, the Blue Devils have faced a turnover disparity of at least 10 in three of their four losses this season, as steady ball-handling could be a concern deep in the NCAA tournament. The Tar Heels, which have been viewed by some prognosticators as a potential NCAA tournament bubble team, have won 10 of their last 12 games. They've lost to the four best teams they've played — in order of the dates of the games, Purdue, Tennessee, Kentucky and Duke — but they'll have a chance for a massive, resume-improving win on Saturday at Duke, where they could play the role of spoiler in Coach K's sendoff. Under first-year coach Davis, the Tar Heels no longer plays with two traditional big men, as Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek, 6-foot-9, is second on the team in 3-point attempts (175) and he's tied for first in makes (68), but junior Armando Bacot has enjoyed a breakout, all-conference-caliber season in which he's averaging 16.4 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. Bacot is the primary reason why North Carolina ranks fourth nationally in defensive rebounding percentage, at nearly 79 percent, per kenpom.com. Bacot faced early foul trouble in the first matchup against Duke, which has a host of talented and athletic wings and bigs, from Banchero, to Griffin, to 6-foot-10 Mark Williams.
Duke vs. North Carolina: Series history North Carolina leads the all-time series, 141-115, but Duke won the first meeting between the schools this season, 87-67, in Chapel Hill, behind freshman AJ Griffin's season-high 27 points on an efficient 11-for-17 shooting performance. Last season North Carolina swept the Blue Devils, each loss bringing Duke back to .500 both overall and in ACC play, as Duke ultimately finished the regular season with an 11-11 record (9-9 ACC). Duke won three games in a row before that, and North Carolina had a three-game winning streak before Duke's three-game winning streak. The Tobacco Road rivalry goes back and forth, with neither school winning more than four games in a row since Duke held a six-game winning streak from 2001 to 2003, as part of a stretch when it won 11 out of 12, when it earned four consecutive No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament and won the 2001 national championship. North Carolina sits one spot ahead of Duke on the list of schools with the most men's basketball national championships. The Tar Heels rank third nationally with six national championships, their most recent coming in 2017. The Blue Devils are tied for fourth nationally with five.

NCAA.com has broken down every North Carolina national championship team and each Duke squad that won a title. 