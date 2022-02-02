Duke vs. North Carolina: Men's college basketball date, tip time, preview, TV channel

Last Updated 9:53 AM, February 02, 2022Andy WittryDuke vs. North Carolina: Men's college basketball date, tip time, preview, TV channelShare Coach K will retire after 2021-22: What he means to Duke basketball 3:03 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:03 pm, February 1, 2022No. 9 Duke at North Carolina: Date, tip time, TV channel Here's everything you need to know about how to watch No. 9 Duke versus North Carolina in the two blue bloods' first meeting this season. Date: Saturday, Feb. 5 Time: 6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:40 pm, February 1, 2022No. 9 Duke at North Carolina: Game preview The 256th installment of the Duke-North Carolina men's basketball rivalry will take place on Saturday, when the Tar Heels host the ninth-ranked Blue Devils. North Carolina, which is 16-6 overall, 8-3 in the ACC and just a half-game behind Duke in the conference standings after an overtime win over Louisville, is amid the transition of replacing a legendary head coach, Roy Williams, which is something Duke will have to do next season after Mike Krzyzewski's retirement. Under first-year coach Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels rank third in both offensive and defensive efficiency in ACC play, while playing at the fastest tempo in the conference, per kenpom.com. North Carolina no longer plays with two traditional big men, as Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek, 6-9, leads the team in 3-point attempts (125) and he's tied for first in makes (49), but junior Armando Bacot has enjoyed a breakout season in which he's averaging 16.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. Bacot is the primary reason why North Carolina ranks third nationally in defensive rebounding percentage, nearly 80 percent, per kenpom.com. The Tar Heels are shooting the program's best 3-point percentage since their 2009 national championship team at 38.5 percent, thanks to their backcourt of RJ Davis (42.6 percent) and Caleb Love (41.9 percent), plus Manek (39.2 percent). They'll have their hands full with a top-10 Duke team that leads the ACC in defensive efficiency in conference play, per kenpom.com, and which boasts a potential All-American in freshman forward Paolo Banchero, who's averaging 17.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils will arrive in Chapel Hill on a four-game winning streak, the last two games having come on the road, including a dominant defensive performance in South Bend, Ind., where Notre Dame managed just 43 points. Sophomore Mark Williams, who's 7-feet tall and averages 10 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game, projects to be a competitive foil to Bacot. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:09 pm, January 31, 2022Duke vs. North Carolina: Series history North Carolina leads the all-time series, 141-114, and the Tar Heels are riding a two-game winning streak after sweeping the Blue Devils last season, each loss bringing Duke back to .500 both overall and in ACC play, as Duke ultimately finished the regular season with an 11-11 record (9-9 ACC). Duke won three games in a row before that, and North Carolina had a three-game winning streak before Duke's three-game winning streak. The Tobacco Road rivalry goes back and forth, with neither school winning more than four games in a row since Duke held a six-game winning streak from 2001 to 2003, as part of a stretch when it won 11 out of 12, when it earned four consecutive No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament and won the 2001 national championship. North Carolina sits one spot ahead of Duke on the list of schools with the most men's basketball national championships. The Tar Heels rank third nationally with six national championships, their most recent coming in 2017. The Blue Devils are tied for fourth nationally with five. NCAA.com has broken down every North Carolina national championship team and each Duke squad that won a title. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:08 pm, January 31, 2022 Watch full game: North Carolina vs. Gonzaga for the 2017 national championship 1:38:54 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:08 pm, January 31, 2022 Watch full game: Duke vs. Wisconsin for the 2015 national championship 1:25:31 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:08 pm, January 31, 2022 Watch full game: Duke beats Kentucky on Christian Laettner's shot to advance to 1992 Final Four 1:39:35 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:07 pm, January 31, 2022 Watch full game: Duke gets revenge on UNLV in the 1991 Final Four 1:19:59 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:06 pm, January 31, 2022 Watch full game: Michael Jordan's shot gives North Carolina the 1982 national championship 1:23:01 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link