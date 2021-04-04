Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA tournament

Jalen Suggs made sure Gonzaga's quest for perfection remained alive. But it almost ended in Indy.

Suggs' buzzer-beating 3-pointer sent Gonzaga to the national title game, 93-90, after UCLA's Johnny Juzang tied the game in the closing seconds with a putback of his own miss. But Suggs' shot kept the Bulldogs' loss mark at zero and a chance to make it eight undefeated national champions.

Barely.

Drew Timme's late play also helped the Bulldogs escape. After drawing a charge call in the final moments of the second half with UCLA trying to win the game, Timme took over early in overtime with three field goals on consecutive possessions. Timme had 25 points in the game.

Yet UCLA wouldn't go away.

UCLA, the fifth No. 11 seed to make the Final Four, pushed the undefeated Bulldogs all night and even had a chance to win the game at the end of the second half. That would have made the Bruins the first double-digit seed to play in the national championship.

The Bulldogs had won 27 consecutive games by double digits and breezed through its region. But UCLA, which won overtime games in the First Four and Sweet 16, ran a patient offense led by Juzang. He led all players with 29 points. Three other Bruins hit double digits, helping UCLA shoot 57.6 percent. Tyger Campbell had 17 points and seven assists.

Gonzaga struggled from distance, shooting only 33.3 percent (7 for 21) — but then Suggs brought the magic. The Bulldogs otherwise took close attempts inside to shoot 58.7 percent. Joel Ayayi had 22 points on 12 shots, with Suggs (16), Corey Kispert (15) and Andrew Nembhard (11) also reaching double digits.