Final: No. 4 Illinois defeats No. 2 Michigan 76-53

With star Ayo Dosunmu on the bench with an injury, No. 4 Illinois soldiered on to blitz No. 2 Michigan 76-53, handing the Wolverines their first home loss of the season, their first loss in more than a month and just their second loss overall. Guards Trent Frazier (22 points, four rebounds) and Andre Curbelo (17 points, six rebounds) led the way for the Illini, while Kofi Cockburn added 12 points and seven rebounds. Cockburn also held Michigan center Hunter Dickinson in check, limiting him to six points on 1-for-8 shooting.

llinois' defense was dominant, holding Michigan to 17-for-49 shooting (34.6 percent) and just 2-for-7 from behind the arc.