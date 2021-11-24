Last Updated 7:14 PM, November 24, 2021

Gonzaga-Duke: Time, TV channel, preview for top-5 college basketball game

No. 1 Gonzaga answers test, crushes No. 2 UCLA in Final Four rematch
11:54 pm, November 24, 2021

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Duke

Duke basketball is ranked No. 5 in the country

It's a top-5 game when top-ranked Gonzaga plays No. 5 Duke in Las Vegas for the Continental Tire Challenge. Here's how you can watch:

  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: Friday, Nov. 26
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Online: WatchESPN
  • Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
What the stats say

Both Gonzaga and Duke are undefeated going into Friday's meeting. Here's how they compare statistically:

Gonzaga Stat Duke
6-0 Record 6-0
No. 1 AP Rank No. 5
91.5 PPG 85.8
60.2 Points allowed 61.8
+12.7 Rebounding margin +7.2
19/11.8 Assists/turnovers per game 18.8/8.8
5.8 Blocks per game 4.8
6.7 Steals per game 9.3
Drew Timme
18.7		 Top scorer Paolo Banchero
17.8
Chet Holmgren
6.7		 Leading rebounder Paolo Banchero
8.0
Andrew Nembhard
5.0		 Top assist Wendell Moore Jr.
5.7
Gonzaga No. 1, Duke fifth in latest AP rankings

Gonzaga is the clear No. 1 team in the AP Poll — and that was before the Bulldogs crushed No. 2 UCLA by 20 points earlier this week.

Here's the most recent AP rankings, from Monday afternoon.

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Gonzaga (55) 4-0 1,515 1
2 UCLA (5) 4-0 1,443 2
3 Purdue (1) 5-0 1,391 6
4 Kansas 3-0 1,354 3
5 Duke 5-0 1,225 7
6 Baylor 4-0 1,154 9
7 Villanova 3-2 1,090 5
8 Texas 3-1 1,083 8
9 Memphis 4-0 1,002 11
T-10 Kentucky 3-1 880 13
T-10 Alabama 4-0 880 14
12 Houston 3-0 861 15
13 Arkansas 3-0 754 16
14 Illinois 2-1 624 10
15 Tennessee 3-1 558 17
16 St. Bonaventure 5-0 517 22
17 Arizona 5-0 474 NR
18 BYU 4-0 449 NR
19 Auburn 3-0 374 21
20 Michigan 3-2 367 4
21 Seton Hall 3-0 363 NR
22 UConn 4-0 342 23
23 Florida 3-0 294 24
24 Southern California 3-0 138 25
25 Xavier 4-0 102 NR
No. 1 Gonzaga answers UCLA test ahead of Duke showdown

Led by point guard Andrew Nembhard's game-high 24 points, a couple of near-double-double performances and stingy defense, top-ranked Gonzaga defeated second-ranked UCLA 83-63, which is tied for the fifth-largest margin of victory in the 43 games between AP No. 1 and No. 2-ranked men's basketball teams.

UCLA center Myles Johnson scored in the game's opening minute and the Bruins never led again, as they quickly found themselves in a 10-point hole, 16-6, that then grew to more than 20 points midway through the first half.

For the game, Gonzaga shot 56 percent from the field, including 70 percent inside the arc. Nembhard was an efficient primary scoring option of the night, starting 5-for-5 from the field and finishing 9-for-13. Preseason WCC Player of the Year Drew Timme (18 points, eight rebounds) and newly elevated starter Julian Strawther (12 points, nine rebounds) were each within shouting distance of a double-double, while 7-foot freshman Chet Holmgren finished with 15 points, including two 3-pointers, six rebounds and four blocks.

UCLA shot just 34 percent from the field and made only two 3-pointers on 12 attempts.