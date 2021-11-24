Gonzaga-Duke: Time, TV channel, preview for top-5 college basketball game

Last Updated 7:14 PM, November 24, 2021Gonzaga-Duke: Time, TV channel, preview for top-5 college basketball gameShare No. 1 Gonzaga answers test, crushes No. 2 UCLA in Final Four rematch 2:45 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest11:54 pm, November 24, 2021How to watch Gonzaga vs. Duke It's a top-5 game when top-ranked Gonzaga plays No. 5 Duke in Las Vegas for the Continental Tire Challenge. Here's how you can watch: Time: 10:30 p.m. ET Date: Friday, Nov. 26 TV channel: ESPN Online: WatchESPN Live stats: Click here Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:02 pm, November 24, 2021What the stats sayBoth Gonzaga and Duke are undefeated going into Friday's meeting. Here's how they compare statistically: Gonzaga Stat Duke 6-0 Record 6-0 No. 1 AP Rank No. 5 91.5 PPG 85.8 60.2 Points allowed 61.8 +12.7 Rebounding margin +7.2 19/11.8 Assists/turnovers per game 18.8/8.8 5.8 Blocks per game 4.8 6.7 Steals per game 9.3 Drew Timme 18.7 Top scorer Paolo Banchero 17.8 Chet Holmgren 6.7 Leading rebounder Paolo Banchero 8.0 Andrew Nembhard 5.0 Top assist Wendell Moore Jr. 5.7 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:00 pm, November 24, 2021Gonzaga No. 1, Duke fifth in latest AP rankingsGonzaga is the clear No. 1 team in the AP Poll — and that was before the Bulldogs crushed No. 2 UCLA by 20 points earlier this week. Here's the most recent AP rankings, from Monday afternoon. RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Gonzaga (55) 4-0 1,515 1 2 UCLA (5) 4-0 1,443 2 3 Purdue (1) 5-0 1,391 6 4 Kansas 3-0 1,354 3 5 Duke 5-0 1,225 7 6 Baylor 4-0 1,154 9 7 Villanova 3-2 1,090 5 8 Texas 3-1 1,083 8 9 Memphis 4-0 1,002 11 T-10 Kentucky 3-1 880 13 T-10 Alabama 4-0 880 14 12 Houston 3-0 861 15 13 Arkansas 3-0 754 16 14 Illinois 2-1 624 10 15 Tennessee 3-1 558 17 16 St. Bonaventure 5-0 517 22 17 Arizona 5-0 474 NR 18 BYU 4-0 449 NR 19 Auburn 3-0 374 21 20 Michigan 3-2 367 4 21 Seton Hall 3-0 363 NR 22 UConn 4-0 342 23 23 Florida 3-0 294 24 24 Southern California 3-0 138 25 25 Xavier 4-0 102 NR share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:57 pm, November 24, 2021No. 1 Gonzaga answers UCLA test ahead of Duke showdownLed by point guard Andrew Nembhard's game-high 24 points, a couple of near-double-double performances and stingy defense, top-ranked Gonzaga defeated second-ranked UCLA 83-63, which is tied for the fifth-largest margin of victory in the 43 games between AP No. 1 and No. 2-ranked men's basketball teams. UCLA center Myles Johnson scored in the game's opening minute and the Bruins never led again, as they quickly found themselves in a 10-point hole, 16-6, that then grew to more than 20 points midway through the first half. For the game, Gonzaga shot 56 percent from the field, including 70 percent inside the arc. Nembhard was an efficient primary scoring option of the night, starting 5-for-5 from the field and finishing 9-for-13. Preseason WCC Player of the Year Drew Timme (18 points, eight rebounds) and newly elevated starter Julian Strawther (12 points, nine rebounds) were each within shouting distance of a double-double, while 7-foot freshman Chet Holmgren finished with 15 points, including two 3-pointers, six rebounds and four blocks. UCLA shot just 34 percent from the field and made only two 3-pointers on 12 attempts. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link