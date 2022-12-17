Houston drops Virginia in top-5, non-conference college basketball battle
The Cougars prevail — FINAL | Houston 69, Virginia 61
Houston is the real deal.
In a major early test, the No. 5 Cougars downed the No. 2 Cavaliers in a convincing 69-61 win.
After getting off to a slow start, down 9-0 to Virginia the first four minutes of the game, Houston powered back into the game jumping ahead for the first time at the seven-minute mark of the outing — a lead that would never relinquish.
Potential All-American guard Marcus Sasser was the clear focus on the Virginia defense, but Houston’s focus on playing team basketball didn’t require Sasser to be a hero. In fact, Sasser finished the game tied as the team’s third-leading scorer. Forward Jarace Walker dropped a game-high 17 points and added nine rebounds to the stat sheet. Every member of Houston’s starting five finished in double figures.
The bright point of Virginia’s afternoon came at the bookends of the game as the Cavaliers cut their deficit to within six during the final minutes of the second half. However, turnovers in the first half, an inability to knock down the 3 and a failure to keep Houston out of the paint proved to be insurmountable obstacles for the ACC team.
Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick lead his team in scoring with 16 points while Jayden Gardner added 13 points and six rebounds.
Houston moved to 11-1 on the season while Virginia is now 8-1 after its first loss of the season. The Houston win comes as the finale of a two-year, two-game series between the teams; Houston also beat Virginia last year, 67-47.
The Cavaliers aren't giving up! Houston 54, Virginia 48 | Second half - 3:42
After scoring their first transition basket of the game, the Cavaliers cut the lead to six points with just under four minutes to go. Jayden Gardner has been electric for Virginia, tying the game-high of 13 points and six rebounds. The squad managed to mitigate turnovers in this recent stretch and continues to keep Houston out of transition to keep this game in reach.
Houston has struggled with keeping Virginia off of the foul line as the ACC team has shot 14 free throws today, missing just one from the stripe. Houston has only shot four free throws, going 3-4 from the line. Four Houston starters are now in double figures.
The Cougars keep on rollin’ - Houston 46, Virginia 35 | Second half - 11:18
Houston has disrupted all the rhythm for Virginia in this one and has continued to build on its lead by scoring down low.
Sasser and Walker are now both in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Virginia guard Reece Beekman has made life more difficult for Sasser this afternoon, but Houston has remained aggressive and continued to attack the paint.
Houston has eclipsed the Cavaliers in rebounding, 21-18, and taken care of the ball, charting only five turnovers so far in the outing . Both teams are shooting exactly 31.3% from three at this point in the game.
⏰ HALFTIME: Houston 30, Virginia 26
The first 20 minutes of this one did not disappoint as both the Cougars and the Cavaliers are showcasing why they're both top-5 teams. In front of a sold out crown at John Paul Jones, these teams are playing hard fought basketball. The star of the game so far is Houston guard Marcus Sasser who leads all scorers with nine points and has added two assists and two steals to the stat sheet. The Houston starters are playing a lot of big minutes here as head coach Kelvin Sampson has only brought in one sub so far. Fatigue may be an interesting factor down the stretch for Houston, but they yet to show signs of slowing down.
The headline for Virginia's first half of play was inconsistency. The Cavaliers have not led since the seven minute mark of the first half and have dipped to below 30% shooting from three. Jayden Gardner leads all Virginia scorers with six points and has secured four rebounds as well. Forward Ben Vander Plas, who has acted as Virginia's spark off the bench this season, has been dark in today's outing having yet to put any points on the board. Virginia committed eight turnovers in the first half and will need to take better care of the ball, and keep Houston out of transition, in the second half to keep this one close.
👀 First half box scores
Here's a look at each team's box score after one half of play:
Houston takes the lead - Houston 26, Virginia 19 | First half - 3:50
Virginia's offense has cooled off from its fiery start and is struggling to hit from deep. On a positive note, all of Virginia's starters have gotten more involved, while Kihei Clark has yet to add more points to the box score as his point total stays at five.
The Cougars roar back - Virginia 17, Houston 16 | First half - 7:08
First half - 11:58, Virginia 15, Houston 9
Virginia's defense has been effective early as Cavaliers star Marcus Sasser remains scoreless through the first eight minutes of the game. The Cougars have yet to knock down a three and are struggling to keep Virginia off the glass. Conversely, Virginia is shooting 50% from three and has double the total rebounds Houston does (8 to 4).
The Cavaliers are hot! Virginia 9, Houston 2 | First half - 15:35
Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark is certainly not afraid of the moment. He leads all scores with five quick points and has currently outscored the entire Houston team. The Cougars are 1-7 from the field to start the game. John Paul Jones Arena is rockin' with the early Virginia lead!
No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 5 Houston is underway — Starting lineups
Here are today's starting lineups:
Houston (red) 🔴
- Jamal Shead
- Marcus Sasser
- Tramon Mark
- Jarace Walker
- J'Wan Roberts
Virginia (white) ⚪️
- Kihei Clark
- Reece Beekman
- Armaan Franklin
- Jayden Gardner
- Kadin Hedrick
John Schriffen and Jay Bilas have the call.
📺 How to watch No. 2 Virginia tussle with No. 5 Houston
Don't miss a minute of men's college basketball action. Here is how and when to watch today's game:
When: Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Va.
TV Channel: ESPN2
📊 Here's what the stats say
|Virgina
|Head-to-head
|Houston
|8-0
|Record
|10-1
|72.1
|Points per game
|73.9
|42.7
|Field goal %
|46.3
|39.4
|Field goal % (OPP.)
|31.6
|33.1
|Rebounds per game
|40.8
|15.3
|Assists per game
|13.9
|7.0
|Steals per game
|9.2
|5.3
|Blocks per game
|5.7
|9.8
|Turnovers
|10.8
🍿 No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 5 Houston, previewed
The Cavaliers take on the Cougars in a marquee men’s college hoops matchup Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.
Virginia, who began the season holding the eighteenth spot in the rankings, has demanded the respect of the men’s college basketball world with convincing wins against Baylor and Illinois earlier in the season. And, entering Saturday's action, Virginia is just one of four teams left in all of men's college basketball to remain undefeated at 8-0. Today’s game against the Cougars will be Virginia’s third time playing a ranked opponent.
The Cavaliers' style of team basketball has fostered such a successful environment that the program features four players that average double figures: Kihei Clark, Jayden Gardner, Armaan Franklin, and Reece Beekman. And if the team manages to defeat the Cougars this afternoon, there will be a serious argument to be made about the Cavaliers taking the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll for the first time this season.
Meanwhile, Houston has one of the best defenses in the nation, holding teams to less than 50 points a game this season, on average, and a prolific offense, beating teams by an average of close to 25 points a game. That stat, however, is heavily influenced by the Cougars' strength of schedule which, well, has not been that tough so far. In fact, in Houston’s first taste of ranked play, the team was upset by Alabama 71-65. The AAC powerhouse has since slid to fifth in the men’s AP poll after a seven-day stint as No. 1 in the rankings and is currently 10-1 on the year.
Guard Marcus Sasser has lived up to expectations this season as he leads his team in scoring at 16.2 points per game. Forward J’Wan Roberts has impressed this season as well, putting up 9.3 points and 7.1 boards per game this year.
Each team shares the ball well and averages around 15 assists in each outing, which means that if today’s battle looks like either of these teams’ previous games this season, we’re in for some beautiful basketball this afternoon.
This non-conference matchup is the second in a two-year, two-game agreement between the programs; Houston bested Virginia in the first one 67-47.