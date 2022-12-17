Houston drops Virginia in top-5, non-conference college basketball battle

Houston is the real deal.

In a major early test, the No. 5 Cougars downed the No. 2 Cavaliers in a convincing 69-61 win.

After getting off to a slow start, down 9-0 to Virginia the first four minutes of the game, Houston powered back into the game jumping ahead for the first time at the seven-minute mark of the outing — a lead that would never relinquish.

Potential All-American guard Marcus Sasser was the clear focus on the Virginia defense, but Houston’s focus on playing team basketball didn’t require Sasser to be a hero. In fact, Sasser finished the game tied as the team’s third-leading scorer. Forward Jarace Walker dropped a game-high 17 points and added nine rebounds to the stat sheet. Every member of Houston’s starting five finished in double figures.

The bright point of Virginia’s afternoon came at the bookends of the game as the Cavaliers cut their deficit to within six during the final minutes of the second half. However, turnovers in the first half, an inability to knock down the 3 and a failure to keep Houston out of the paint proved to be insurmountable obstacles for the ACC team.

Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick lead his team in scoring with 16 points while Jayden Gardner added 13 points and six rebounds.



Houston moved to 11-1 on the season while Virginia is now 8-1 after its first loss of the season. The Houston win comes as the finale of a two-year, two-game series between the teams; Houston also beat Virginia last year, 67-47.