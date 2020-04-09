Illinois' rally against Arizona in 2005 voted the top March Madness moment ever
By the narrowest of margins, No. 4 seed Illinois' comeback against Arizona in 2005 edged out No. 1 seed UMBC's upset of Virginia by claiming 51 percent of the more than 27,000 votes in the championship matchup of the #MarchMadnessMoments bracket.
In the Elite Eight in 2005, the Fighting Illini defeated the No. 3-seeded Wildcats 90-89 in overtime after trailing by 14 points with just 3:20 left in regulation. Illinois, then just a one-loss team on the season, went on to advance to the national title game, where it eventually fell to North Carolina.
Thank you to all of the fans who voted in the #MarchMadnessMoments bracket during the last three weeks.
Voting is open for the #MarchMadnessMoments bracket
The championship matchup is set for the #MarchMadnessMoments bracket: No. 1 seed UMBC's upset of Virginia in 2018 and No. 4 seed Illinois' epic comeback against Arizona in 2005.
If you want to relive these historic moments again before voting, check them out:
Championship voting begins Monday at noon ET
We are down to two moments left in the ultimate March Madness Moments bracket. Voting for the #MarchMadnessMoments bracket resumes Monday, April 6 at noon ET with the championship matchup.
In the final voting matchup, Illinois' incredible late-game comeback over Arizona in 2005 will take on UMBC's historic upset of No. 1 seed Virginia in 2018.
Illinois' memorable game was the winner out of the Elite Eight region, while UMBC's upset was the winner out of the Round of 64 region.
Final Four voting begins today at noon ET
The Final Four is here. Voting for the #MarchMadnessMoments bracket resumes today at noon ET with two national semifinal matchups.
The winner of the Final Four/National Championship region, Kris Jenkins' National Championship game-winner in 2016, will face the winner of the Elite 8 region, Illinois' incredible late-game comeback over Arizona in 2005, and the winner of the Round of 32 and Sweet 16 region, Trey Burke's game-winner over Kansas in 2013, will take on the winner of the Round of 64 region, UMBC's historic upset of No. 1 seed Virginia in 2018.
Here is what the complete bracket looks like leading up to the Final Four:
Here are the matchups that will take place on Saturday:
- No. 1 seed UMBC upsets Virginia finished their run through the Round of 64 region after knocking off No. 14 seed RJ Hunter's game-winning shot in 2015 in the regional final.
- No. 9 seed, Trey Burke's heriocs against Kansas in 2013 managed a difficult Round of 32 and Sweet 16 region, concluding in beating another Michigan moment — Jordan Poole's buzzer-beater in 2018.
- No. 2 seed, Kris Jenkins' 2016 National Championship buzzer-beater made it through the Final Four/National Championship region after knocking off another national championship buzzer-beating moment, Jimmy V's 1983 National Championship winning NC State team.
- No. 4 seed Illinois' 2005 comeback over Arizona will face Jenkins' shot after they knocked off Mamadi Diakite's game-tying shot in 2019 to win the Elite 8 region.
Elite Eight voting finishes Sunday in #MarchMadnessMoments bracket
Half of the Final Four field has been set for the #MarchMadnessMoments bracket.
On Saturday, No. 2 seed Villanova's Kris Jenkins' title-winning buzzer-beater edged out No. 4 seed Lorenzo Charles' buzzer-beating dunk by earning 59 percent of the votes in the Final Four/National Championship Region.
In the Elite Eight Region, No. 4 seed Illinois' relentless comeback against Arizona in 2005 beat No. 2 seed Virginia's Mamadi Diakite forcing overtime against Purdue in 2019 with a margin of 54 percent of the votes to 46 percent.
TAP OR CLICK HERE TO OPEN THE BRACKET IN ANOTHER TAB OR WINDOW
Here are the matchups:
- Round of 64 Region: No. 1 seed UMBC upsetting top-seeded Virginia in 2018 vs. No. 14 seed Georgia State's R.J. Hunter hitting a buzzer-beating three against Baylor, causing his father and coach to fall out of his chair
- Round of 32/Sweet 16 Region: No. 3 seed Michigan's Jordan Poole making a buzzer-beating three to beat Houston in 2018 vs. No. 9 seed Michigan's Trey Burke forcing overtime against Kansas in 2013 with a long three
In one region, we're guaranteed a Cinderella story making the Final Four in the #MarchMadnessMoments bracket.
In the other, we're guaranteed a memorable moments involving Michigan will punch its ticket to the Final Four.
Elite 8 voting opens Saturday for the #MarchMadnessMoments bracket
The #MarchMadnessMoments bracket continues with the Elite 8 on Saturday. Voting begins at 12 p.m. ET. You can vote on Twitter by going to the polls posted on the March Madness Twitter account.
Here are some noteworthy results from Friday's Sweet 16 matchups.
- No. 1 seed UMBC's historic upset over No. 1 Virginia in 2018 steamrolled No. 12 seed CJ McCollum scoring 30 points to help Lehigh stun Duke in 2012
- In the most tightly-contested matchup yet, No. 14 seed R.J. Hunter's 2015 game-winner over Baylor topped No. 2 seed Bryce Drew's buzzer-beating triple for Valparaiso in 1998 by the thinnest of margins
- No. 3 seed Jordan Poole's catch-and-shoot 3-pointer to send Michigan to the Sweet 16 ended an impressive run for No. 14 seed Bronson Koenig's game-winning three for Wisconsin in 2016
The Elite 8 begins on Saturday with the Final Four/National Championship and Elite Eight regions. Visit NCAA March Madness on Twitter to vote, beginning at noon Eastern.
Voting for the #MarchMadnessMoments bracket continues Friday with the Sweet 16
The Sweet 16 of the #MarchMadnessMoments bracket began on Thursday with the Final Four/National Championship and Elite Eight regions. Here are some notable results from Thursday's voting.
- No. 4 seed NC State upsetting Houston in the 1983 national championship knocked off No. 1 seed Texas Western winning the 1966 title with an all-black starting five
- Another top seed fell, as No. 4 seed Illinois' legendary comeback victory over Arizona in 2005 easily defeated No. 1 seed Christian Laettner's 1992 game-winning jumper for Duke
- No. 2 seed Kris Jenkins' buzzer beater to win the 2016 national championship held off No. 4 seed Magic Johnson's Michigan State vs. Larry Bird's Indiana State in the 1979 title game
The Sweet 16 continues on Friday with the Round of 64 and Round of 32/Sweet 16 regions. Visit NCAA March Madness on Twitter to vote, beginning at noon Eastern.
Sweet 16 voting opens Thursday for #MarchMadnessMoments bracket
Get ready to vote for your favorite March Madness moments of all-time in the #MarchMadnessMoments bracket.
Voting for the Sweet 16 opens at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can vote on Twitter by going to the polls posted on the March Madness Twitter account. The remaining moments in each of the four regions are shown below.
After you've voted, check out the latest #MM365 podcast where March Madness correspondent Andy Katz is joined by UMBC head coach Ryan Odom and former N.C. State men's basketball player Dereck Whittenberg.
There are some 💪 matchups to vote on this week
#MarchMadnessMoments voting resumes Thursday and three of the best moments are in the Final Four/National Championship region. That's where No. 1 1966 Texas Western takes on No. 4 Jimmy Valvano/North Carolina State and No. 3. Magic vs. Bird faces No. 2 Kris Jenkins' shot. Hall-of-famer Mike Lopresti (who has covered 39 Final Fours) is writing quick-hitter articles on many of these moments. Two of them are linked below and each article includes the full broadcast of the games. The final 44 seconds of the 1983 NC State game begins at 1:04:19 of the replay (watch how close Clyde Drexler came to a potential breakaway steal).
Then there's the historic 1979 national championship game featuring Michigan State's Magic Johnson and Indiana State's Larry Bird, which forever left its imprint on college basketball.
Everything you need to know about Thursday's voting
Voting for the #MarchMadnessMoments bracket resumes Thursday with the Sweet 16, starting in the Round of 64 Region and Round of 32/Sweet 16 Region.
Here is every moment that advanced in those two regions:
Here are the matchups that will take place on Thursday:
- No. 1 seed UMBC upsets Virginia vs. No. 12 seed C.J. McCollum and Lehigh upset Duke
- No. 2 seed Bryce Drew's game-winner for Valparaiso vs. No. 14 seed R.J. Hunter and Georgia State upset Baylor
- No. 4 seed Dunk City vs. No. 9 seed Trey Burke's game-tying shot for Michigan against Kansas
- No. 3 seed Jordan Poole's game-winner for Michigan vs. No. 15 seed Bronson Koenig's buzzer-beater
The Sweet 16 is set for the #MarchMadnessMoments bracket
The second round of voting in the best March Madness moments bracket concluded on Sunday, which means the Sweet 16 field is set.
Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's voting:
- No. 1 seed UMBC's upset of top-seeded Virginia won in a landslide over No. 9 seed Paul Jesperson's halfcourt heave for Northern Iowa.
- Two recent, long-distance buzzer-beaters squared off in the second round and No. 3 seed Jordan Poole's game-winner for Michigan over Houston ran away in a victory over No. 11 seed Chris Chiozza's running 3-pointer for Florida over Wisconsin.
- There was a major upset in the Round of 32/Sweet 16 Region as No. 9 seed Trey Burke's game-tying shot for Michigan against Kansas in 2013 upset No. 1 seed Danny Ainge's game-winner for BYU.
- It's proving way more likely for a double-digit seed to make the Sweet 16 in the best March Madness moments bracket than in the NCAA tournament. No. 15 seed Bronson Koenig's game-winning 3-pointer to beat Xavier upset No. 10 seed Jimmer Fredette scoring 34 points with seven 3-pointers against Gonzaga in 2011.
Vote now as the opening weekend of the #MarchMadnessMoments bracket concludes
The second round of the #MarchMadnessMoments bracket began on Saturday with the Final Four/National Championship and Elite Eight regions. Eight moments advanced to the Sweet 16. Here are some noteworthy results from Saturday's voting.
- No. 14 seed VCU beating Kansas to clinch its first Final Four in 2011 comfortably upset No. 6 seed Dwyane Wade's triple-double against Kentucky in 2003
- No. 4 seed Illinois' late-game comeback over Arizona in 2005 beat No. 5 seed Luke Maye's 2017 game-winner for North Carolina, a matchup that received the highest number of total votes (19,329) thus far in the tournament
- No. 1 seed Christian Laettner's buzzer-beater for Duke in 1992 narrowly escaped No. 9 seed George Mason advancing as an 11-seed to the Final Four in 2006
Here are the eight moments that moved on to the Sweet 16 from the Final Four/National Championship and Elite Eight regions:
The second round concludes on Sunday with the Round of 64 and Round of 32/Sweet 16 regions. Visit NCAA March Madness on Twitter to vote, beginning at noon Eastern.
Voting continues for the best #MarchMadnessMoments of all time
The first-round concluded last night with the winners of the Round of 64 and Round of 32/Sweet 16 regions. Voting took place on Friday as 16 moments advanced to the second round. Here are some notable results, including several wild upsets.
- No. 15 seed Bronson Koenig's buzzer-beater over Xavier in 2016 to advance Wisconsin to the Sweet 16 easily upset No. 2 seed UCLA's Tyus Edney's buzzer-beater vs. Missouri in 1995
- No. 10 seed BYU's Jimmer Fredette's performance vs. Gonzaga in 2011 narrowly beat No. 7 seed UNI's Ali Farokhmanesh's dagger against Kansas in 2010, earning the smallest victory margin of the day
- No. 10 seed Stephen Curry's 40 points vs. Gonzaga in 2008 shocked No. 7 seed Richmond's upset over Syracuse in 1991; Curry's performance totaled 68 percent of the fan vote
- No. 1 seed UMBC's upset of Virginia in 2018 (the first 16-seed victory over a No. 1 seed in tournament history) overwhelmingly defeated No. 16 seed Georgetown's survival vs. Princeton in 1989, becoming the bracket's most-lopsided victory thus far with UMBC taking home 95 percent of the vote
- Here is every moment that advanced from the Round of 32/Sweet 16 region:
The second round begins on Saturday with the Final Four/National Championship and Elite 8 regions. Visit NCAA March Madness on Twitter to vote, beginning at noon Eastern.
Vote for the best #MarchMadnessMoments of all time
The first-round matchups in two regions (Final Four/national championship and Elite Eight) are complete. Voting took place on Thursday as 16 moments advanced to the second round. Here are some notable results.
- No. 9 seed George Mason's Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2006 easily upset No. 8 seed Villanova's Scottie Reynolds' buzzer-beater in 2009, making this one of just two matchups where a lower-seeded moment advanced on Thursday
- No. 9 seed Butler's Gordon Hayward's near-game-winning heave in 2010 also won as an underdog, beating No. 8 Seed Syracuse's Hakim Warrick title-sealing block in 2003
- No. 3 seed Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird in 1979 crushed No. 14 seed Bill Walton's 21-for-22 performance in 1973 by earning 85 percent of the fan vote in the most-lopsided affair of the bracket so far
- Here is every moment that advanced from the Elite 8 region:
These #MarchMadnessMoments from the E8 Region are dancing on to the Second Round! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/joLzu0QS5D— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 20, 2020
The first round continues on Friday with the Round of 64 and Round of 32/Sweet 16 regions. Visit NCAA March Madness on Twitter to vote, beginning at noon Eastern.
Voting is live in the #MarchMadnessMoments bracket
You can dive back into college basketball right now with NCAA.com's best March Madness moments bracket — a 64-team, four-region bracket that allows fans to vote on the best March Madness moment of all-time. The four regions are sorted by round — moments that happened in the first round, second round/Sweet 16, Elite Eight, and Final Four/national championship.
- View the complete, 64-team best March Madness moments bracket.
- Listen to Andy Katz talk #MarchMadnessMoments with Mitch Henderson, point guard for that Cinderella Princeton team and Danny Ainge on the MM365 podcast.
Katz, by the way, seeded all 16 moments in each region. The bracket started March 19 and will run through April 6.
Texas Western's historic run to clinch the 1966 title is a No. 1 seed
This week's March Madness 365 podcast includes an interview with "Glory Road" author Dan Wetzel. Wetzel, who also works for Yahoo Sports, not only covered Texas Western's national championship run in "Glory Road," but also covers the historical significance of coach Don Haskins' decision to start five African-Americans throughout the season — the first team in college basketball to do so.
Read about Wetzel's conversation with Katz and listen to the podcast here.
Let's break down the best first-round matchups
The best March Madness moments bracket is officially live.
We're here to break down the best first-round matchups, where even the 1/16 matchups should be fiercely contested. In the Final Four & National Championship Region, No. 1 seed Texas Western's 1966 national championship featuring an all-African American starting lineup takes on No. 16 seed Villanova's 1985 national title in the first-ever 64-team tournament, when the No. 8-seeded Wildcats beat No. 1 seed Georgetown by shooting 78 percent from the field.
Another exciting 1/16 matchup is in the Elite Eight Region, where the No. 1 seed is Christian Laettner's game-winner against Kentucky in 1992 and the No. 16 seed is the Michigan State-Kentucky double-overtime thriller in 2005.
Other notable first-round matchups include:
- No. 7 seed Michigan State beating top-seeded Duke in the 2019 NCAA Tournament vs. No. 10 seed Loyola Chicago's Final Four run in 2018
- No. 2 seed Kris Jenkins' national-title winning buzzer-beater against North Carolina vs. No. 15 seed Indiana's perfect season in 1976
- No. 7 seed Richmond becoming the first-ever No. 15 seed to win in the first round in 1991 vs. No. 10 seed Steph Curry's 40 points against Gonzaga in 2008
- No. 3 seed Larry Bird and Magic Johnson meeting in the NCAA tournament in 1979 vs. No. 14 seed Bill Walton going 21-for-22 from the field in 1973
Complete Seed List
Round of 64 Region
- UMBC upsets No. 1 seed Virginia in 2018
- Valparaiso's Bryce Drew's buzzer-beater in 1998
- Princeton upsets UCLA in 1996
- Northwestern's first NCAA tournament appearance and victory in 2017
- Loyola Marymount's Bo Kimble's left-handed free throw tribute to Hank Gathers in 1990
- Steve Nash and Santa Clara defeat Arizona in 1993
- Richmond becomes the first-ever No. 15 seed to win in the first round over Syracuse
- No. 15 seed Hampton upsets Iowa State in 2001
- Northern Iowa's Paul Jesperson hits half-court buzzer-beater in 2016
- Steph Curry scores 40 points against Gonzaga in 2008
- Loyola Chicago's Donte Ingram hits buzzer-beater against Miami (FL) in 2018
- CJ McCollum and Lehigh upset Duke in 2012
- Mercer dances past Duke in 2014
- Georgia State's R.J. Hunter hits a game-winner in 2015
- Ty Rogers' buzzer-beater in 2008
- Georgetown squeaks out win vs. No. 16 seed Princeton in 1989
Round of 32 & Sweet 16 Region
- Danny Ainge's game-winner for BYU in 1981
- UCLA's Tyus Edney's buzzer-beater in 1995
- Michigan's Jordan Poole's buzzer-beater over Houston in 2018
- Florida Gulf Coast makes Sweet 16 run and sparks "Dunk City" nickname
- Tate George's buzzer-beater in 1990
- Gonzaga's game-winner in 1999
- Northern Iowa's Ali Farokhmanesh's dagger against Kansas in 2010
- Loyola Chicago's Clayton Custer's game-winner in 2018
- Michigan's Trey Burke game-tying shot against Kansas in 2013
- Jimmer (Fredette) mania in 2011
- Florida's Chris Chiozza's buzzer-beater against Wisconsin at MSG in 2017
- U.S. Reed's halfcourt shot in 1981
- Nevada's 22-point comeback in 2018
- Kansas State's double-overtime thriller against Xavier in 2010
- Wisconsin's Bronson Koenig's buzzer-beater against Xavier in 2016
- James Forrest's buzzer-beater in 1992
Elite Eight Region
- Duke's Christina Laettner's buzzer-beater against Kentucky in 1992
- Virginia's Mamadi Diakite's overtime-forcing buzzer-beater against Purdue in 2019
- UCLA's comeback in 2006
- Illinois' comeback in 2005
- North Carolina's Luke Maye's game-winner against Kentucky in 2017
- Marquette's Dwyane Wade's triple-double in 2003
- Michigan State downs No. 1 overall seed Duke in 2019
- Villanova's Scottie Reynolds' buzzer-beater in 2009
- George Mason's Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2006
- Loyola Chicago makes the Final Four in 2018
- Kentucky's Aaron Harrison's game-winner in 2014
- Auburn makes first Final Four in 2019
- Christian Laettner's buzzer-beater against UConn in 1990
- VCU tops Kansas in 2011
- John Lucas III's game-winner in 2004
- Michigan State-Kentucky double-overtime thriller in 2005
Final Four & National Championship Region
- Texas Western's national championship in 1966
- Villanova's Kris Jenkins' national title-winning buzzer-beater in 2016
- Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird in 1979
- NC State wins the national title in 1983
- Michael Jordan's game-winner in 1982
- Duke ends UNLV's winning streak in 1991
- Kansas' Mario Chalmers' shot in 2008
- Syracuse's Hakim Warrick title-sealing block in 2003
- Butler's Gordon Hayward's near-game-winning heave in 2010
- Indiana's Keith Smart's game-winner in 1987
- Wisconsin ends Kentucky's perfect season in 2015
- UNLV's rout of Duke in 1990
- Virginia's redemption national title in 2019
- Bill Walton's 21-for-22 performance in 1993
- Indiana's perfect season in 1976
- Villanova's win over No. 1 seed Georgetown in 1985
Watch the No. 1 seeds
Help select the best March Madness moment of all time
Under normal circumstances, college basketball fans would be gearing up for the first round of the 2020 NCAA tournament. But as the country faces COVID-19, we're left with our imagination filling in the blanks as 127 teams finish the season with a win.
That doesn't mean we can't have some fun in the meantime with a different kind of March Madness bracket.
We're providing an alternate March Madness experience — a bracket-style tournament of the best March Madness moments of all time. We brainstormed to pick 64 of the most thrilling moments from March and bracketed them into four regions — the first round, the second round/Sweet 16, the Elite Eight and the Final Four/national championship.
Andy Katz has seeded all 16 moments in each region.
We've provided a brief video clip of each moment so that fans can re-live the excitement or even witness them for the first time. Fans will have the opportunity to vote on each matchup on Twitter, starting on March 19-20 for the first round of the bracket. There will be secondary voting on Instagram and Facebook.
The March Madness 365 podcast will also be dedicated to the bracket as Katz breaks down each region and matchup.
The bracket will continue through April 6, when the best March Madness moment of all time will be crowned — by you, the fans.