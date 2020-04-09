Illinois' rally against Arizona in 2005 voted the top March Madness moment ever

By the narrowest of margins, No. 4 seed Illinois' comeback against Arizona in 2005 edged out No. 1 seed UMBC's upset of Virginia by claiming 51 percent of the more than 27,000 votes in the championship matchup of the #MarchMadnessMoments bracket.

In the Elite Eight in 2005, the Fighting Illini defeated the No. 3-seeded Wildcats 90-89 in overtime after trailing by 14 points with just 3:20 left in regulation. Illinois, then just a one-loss team on the season, went on to advance to the national title game, where it eventually fell to North Carolina.

