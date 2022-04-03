Live updates from Kansas vs. North Carolina in the NCAA title game

Last Updated 1:01 AM, April 03, 2022Spencer Parlier, Andy WittryLive updates from Kansas vs. North Carolina in the NCAA title gameShareSort By:Oldest FirstLatest4:39 am, April 3, 2022How to watch Kansas vs. North Carolina The 2022 NCAA men's basketball champion will be crowned Monday night. Here's how you can watch every moment: Time: 9:20 p.m. ET TV: TBS Stream: Click or tap here Location: New Orleans share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:33 am, April 3, 2022Path to the Championship Kansas and UNC are one win away from a national championship. Before they tip off in New Orleans, here's how they did in their five NCAA tournament games. Kansas Stat UNC No. 1 Seed No. 8 Big 12 Conference ACC Def. No. 16 Texas Southern, 83-56 First round Def. No. 9 Marquette, 95-63 Def. No. 9 Creighton, 79-72 Second Round Def. No. 1 Baylor, 93-86 (OT) Def. No. 4 Providence, 66-61 Sweet 16 Def. No. 4 UCLA, 73-66 Def. No. 10 Miami (Fla.), 76-50 Elite Eight Def. No. 15 Saint Peter's, 69-49 Def. 2 Villanova, 81-65 Final Four Def. No. 2 Duke, 81-77
How they got here: UNC beats rival Duke Full final 3:32 in UNC-Duke Final Four instant classic No. 8 seed North Carolina will play No. 1 seed Kansas in the 2022 national championship on Monday night after the Tar Heels handed No. 2 seed Duke a second emotional loss this season, this time ending Mike Krzyzewski's coaching career with an 81-77 win Saturday night. North Carolina's Caleb Love scored six points in the final 30 seconds — a 3-pointer and three free throws — to put the icing on the victory, even after Armando Bacot fouled out. Love finished with a game-high 28 points. Bacot, the Tar Heels' leading scorer and rebounder this season, finished with his new ACC record 30th double-double of the season, with 11 points and 21 rebounds — five shy of the NCAA tournament single-game record since 1973. He dealt with foul trouble, picking up his third foul in the first minute of the second half, and he briefly left the game with an apparent injury late in the game, before returning and grabbing his 20th and 21st rebounds. Duke freshman guard Trevor Keels made the first of two free throws with Duke trailing by three with 11 seconds left. Later, his 3-point attempt was off the mark with five seconds left, and with his team down by four. It was a tough end to the game for Keels, who was terrific on the whole with 19 points off the bench. Krzyzewski's career is now officially over, with 1,202 wins, 13 Final Fours and five national championships to his name. North Carolina coach Hubert Davis is now taking his Tar Heels to the national championship game in his inaugural season. How they got here: Kansas outshoots Villanova in Final Four David McCormack scores 25 to send Kansas to national championship It's hard to shoot over 50 percent from 3 and lose in the Final Four — just ask Kansas. The Jayhawks' 54.2 percent clip from deep on 13 3-pointers was too much for Villanova, as KU cruised past the Wildcats 81-65. The key to Kansas's dominance from beyond the arc didn't just come out of know where. The team's inside-out game was pretty much unstoppable, working through big man David McCormack from start to finish. McCormack led the Jayhawks with 25 points and nine rebounds. With McCormack dominating inside, fellow Kansas star and Naismith finalist Ochai Agbaji was nearly perfect from 3, shooting 6-7 from deep. Kansas also got help from Jalen Wilson, who scored 11, Christian Braun with 10 and DaJuan Harris Jr. who both scored nine. "I think that how well we shoot it, in large part, probably depends on Ochai in many ways, because he's going to take the majority of the 3s," head coach Bill Self told reporters after the game. "And the start he got us off on, I think he just gave everybody else confidence." We told you all… We didn't come this far, to only get this far.NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND! #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/JOHrlkdQ26— Kansas Men's Basketball (@KUHoops) April 3, 2022 Villanova did not go silently into the night, though. The Wildcats cut Kansas's lead to six late in the second half with some 3-point shooting help of their own. In fact, the two teams combined for 26 3-pointers — the most ever in a Final Four game, breaking their own record in 2018 when the two faced off. That time Villanova got the better of Kansas. Next up for the Jayhawks is the North Carolina Tar Heels. UNC took down Duke in the second leg of Saturday's Final Four, 81-77, ending Coach Mike Krzyzewski's career. You can watch the title game on Monday night at 9:20 p.m. ET on TBS or stream it live on NCAA.com. National championship history
Here are the programs which have won the NCAA men's basketball championship: YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE TITLE GAME REPLAYS 2021 Baylor (28-2) Scott Drew 86-70 Gonzaga Indianapolis, Ind. Watch the full game 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Virginia (35-3) Tony Bennett 85-77 (OT) Texas Tech Minneapolis, Minn. Watch the full game 2018 Villanova (36-4) Jay Wright 79-62 Michigan San Antonio, Tex. Watch the full game 2017 North Carolina (33-7) Roy Williams 71-65 Gonzaga Phoenix, Ariz. Watch the full game 2016 Villanova (35-5) Jay Wright 77-74 North Carolina Houston, Texas Watch the full game 2015 Duke (35-4) Mike Krzyzewski 68-63 Wisconsin Indianapolis, Ind. Watch the full game 2014 Connecticut (32-8) Kevin Ollie 60-54 Kentucky Arlington, Texas 2013 Louisville (35-5)* Rick Pitino 82-76 Michigan Atlanta, Ga. 2012 Kentucky (38-2) John Calipari 67-59 Kansas New Orleans, La. Watch the full game 2011 Connecticut (32-9) Jim Calhoun 53-41 Butler Houston, Texas 2010 Duke (35-5) Mike Krzyzewski 61-59 Butler Indianapolis, Ind. Watch the full game 2009 North Carolina (34-4) Roy Williams 89-72 Michigan State Detroit, Mich. Watch the full game 2008 Kansas (37-3) Bill Self 75-68 (OT) Memphis San Antonio, Texas Watch the full game 2007 Florida (35-5) Billy Donovan 84-75 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga. Watch the full game 2006 Florida (33-6) Billy Donovan 73-57 UCLA Indianapolis, Ind. Watch the full game 2005 North Carolina (33-4) Roy Williams 75-70 Illinois St. Louis, Mo. 2004 Connecticut (33-6) Jim Calhoun 82-73 Georgia Tech San Antonio, Texas 2003 Syracuse (30-5) Jim Boeheim 81-78 Kansas New Orleans, La. Watch the full game 2002 Maryland (32-4) Gary Williams 64-52 Indiana Atlanta, Ga. 2001 Duke (35-4) Mike Krzyzewski 82-72 Arizona Minneapolis, Minn. 2000 Michigan State (32-7) Tom Izzo 89-76 Florida Indianapolis, Ind. 1999 Connecticut (34-2) Jim Calhoun 77-74 Duke St. Petersburg, Fla. Watch the full game 1998 Kentucky (35-4) Tubby Smith 78-69 Utah San Antonio, Texas Watch the full game 1997 Arizona (25-9) Lute Olson 84-79 (OT) Kentucky Indianapolis, Ind. Watch the full game 1996 Kentucky (34-2) Rick Pitino 76-67 Syracuse East Rutherford, N.J. 1995 UCLA (31-2) Jim Harrick 89-78 Arkansas Seattle, Wash. 1994 Arkansas (31-3) Nolan Richardson 76-72 Duke Charlotte, N.C. Watch the full game 1993 North Carolina (34-4) Dean Smith 77-71 Michigan New Orleans, La. Watch the full game 1992 Duke (34-2) Mike Krzyzewski 71-51 Michigan Minneapolis, Minn. 1991 Duke (32-7) Mike Krzyzewski 72-65 Kansas Indianapolis, Ind. Watch the full game 1990 UNLV (35-5) Jerry Tarkanian 103-73 Duke Denver, Colo. Watch the full game 1989 Michigan (30-7) Steve Fisher 80-79 (OT) Seton Hall Seattle, Wash. 1988 Kansas (27-11) Larry Brown 83-79 Oklahoma Kansas City, Mo. 1987 Indiana (30-4) Bob Knight 74-73 Syracuse New Orleans, La. Watch the full game 1986 Louisville (32-7) Denny Crum 72-69 Duke Dallas, Texas 1985 Villanova (25-10) Rollie Massimino 66-64 Georgetown Lexington, Ky, Watch the full game 1984 Georgetown (34-3) John Thompson 84-75 Houston Seattle, Wash. Watch the full game 1983 North Carolina State (26-10) Jim Valvano 54-52 Houston Albuquerque, N.M. Watch the full game 1982 North Carolina (32-2) Dean Smith 63-62 Georgetown New Orleans, La. Watch the full game 1981 Indiana (26-9) Bob Knight 63-50 North Carolina Philadelphia, Pa. 1980 Louisville (33-3) Denny Crum 59-54 UCLA Indianapolis, Ind. 1979 Michigan State (26-6) Jud Heathcote 75-64 Indiana State Salt Lake City, Utah Watch the full game 1978 Kentucky (30-2) Joe Hall 94-88 Duke St. Louis, Mo. 1977 Marquette (25-7) Al McGuire 67-59 North Carolina Atlanta, Ga. 1976 Indiana (32-0) Bob Knight 86-68 Michigan Philadelphia, Pa. Watch the full game 1975 UCLA (28-3) John Wooden 92-85 Kentucky San Diego, Calif. 1974 North Carolina State (30-1) Norm Sloan 76-64 Marquette Greensboro, N.C. 1973 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 87-66 Memphis State St. Louis, Mo. 1972 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 81-76 Florida State Los Angeles, Calif. 1971 UCLA (29-1) John Wooden 68-62 Villanova Houston, Texas 1970 UCLA (28-2) John Wooden 80-69 Jacksonville College Park, Md. 1969 UCLA (29-1) John Wooden 92-72 Purdue Louisville, Ky. 1968 UCLA (29-1) John Wooden 78-55 North Carolina Los Angeles, Calif. 1967 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 79-64 Dayton Louisville, Ky. Watch the full game 1966 UTEP (28-1) Don Haskins 72-65 Kentucky College Park, Md. Watch the full game 1965 UCLA (28-2) John Wooden 91-80 Michigan Portland, Ore. 1964 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 98-83 Duke Kansas City, Mo. 1963 Loyola (Ill.) (29-2) George Ireland 60-58 (OT) Cincinnati Louisville, Ky. 1962 Cincinnati (29-2) Ed Jucker 71-59 Ohio State Louisville, Ky. 1961 Cincinnati (27-3) Ed Jucker 70-65 (OT) Ohio State Kansas City, Mo. 1960 Ohio State (25-3) Fred Taylor 75-55 California Daly City, Calif. 1959 California (25-4) Pete Newell 71-70 West Virginia Louisville, Ky. 1958 Kentucky (23-6) Adolph Rupp 84-72 Seattle Louisville, Ky. 1957 North Carolina (32-0) Frank McGuire 54-53 (3OT) Kansas Kansas City, Mo. 1956 San Francisco (29-0) Phil Woolpert 83-71 Iowa Evanston, Ill. 1955 San Francisco (28-1) Phil Woolpert 77-63 LaSalle Kansas City, Mo. 1954 La Salle (26-4) Ken Loeffler 92-76 Bradley Kansas City, Mo. 1953 Indiana (23-3) Branch McCracken 69-68 Kansas Kansas City, Mo. 1952 Kansas (28-3) Phog Allen 80-63 St. John's Seattle, Wash. 1951 Kentucky (32-2) Adolph Rupp 68-58 Kansas State Minneapolis, Minn. 1950 CCNY (24-5) Nat Holman 71-68 Bradley New York, N.Y. 1949 Kentucky (32-2) Adolph Rupp 46-36 Oklahoma A&M Seattle, Wash. 1948 Kentucky (36-3) Adolph Rupp 58-42 Baylor New York, N.Y. 1947 Holy Cross (27-3) Doggie Julian 58-47 Oklahoma New York, N.Y. 1946 Oklahoma State (31-2) Henry Iba 43-40 North Carolina New York, N.Y. 1945 Oklahoma State (27-4) Henry Iba 49-45 NYU New York, N.Y. 1944 Utah (21-4) Vadal Peterson 42-40 (OT) Dartmouth New York, N.Y. 1943 Wyoming (31-2) Everett Shelton 46-34 Georgetown New York, N.Y. 1942 Stanford (28-4) Everett Dean 53-38 Dartmouth Kansas City, Mo. 1941 Wisconsin (20-3) Bud Foster 39-34 Washington State Kansas City, Mo. 1940 Indiana (20-3) Branch McCracken 60-42 Kansas Kansas City, Mo. 1939 Oregon (29-5) Howard Hobson 46-33 Ohio State Evanston, Ill. *Louisville's participation in the 2013 tournament was later vacated by the Committee on Infractions.