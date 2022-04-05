Kansas overcomes 15-point halftime deficit against North Carolina to win fourth national championship

Kansas Jayhawks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels - Condensed Game

After trailing by 15 points at halftime, No. 1 seed Kansas rallied back with an impressive second half to beat No. 8 seed North Carolina, 72-69, to win the Jayhawks' fourth national championship and the second of coach Bill Self's tenure, joining Kansas' 2008 championship squad.

The Jayhawks' offense came alive as they scored 47 points after halftime, with starting forward David McCormack scoring the team's final four points, including the go-ahead bucket to make it 70-69. The second one put Kansas ahead by three, after North Carolina's Armando Bacot had to be helped off the floor with an apparent right leg injury.

McCormack finished with a team-high 15 points, tied with Jalen Wilson. McCormack, who also had 10 rebounds, and Christian Braun (12 points and 12 rebounds) each had a double-double.

There was some late drama, as Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. stepped out of bounds in the final seconds — 4.3 to be exact — with Kansas up three as he tried to avoid North Carolina's efforts to foul him and extend the game. The play was reviewed, time was added back on the clock and North Carolina took a 30-second timeout.