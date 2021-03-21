Last perfect NCAA brackets bust when Maryland beats UConn

Last Updated 8:18 AM, March 21, 2021Wayne Staats | NCAA.comLast perfect NCAA brackets bust when Maryland beats UConnShare All 2021 NCAA tournament brackets are now busted 2:48 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:15 am, March 21, 2021Last perfect brackets bust as Maryland beats UConn Maryland's win against UConn busted the last perfect brackets. March Madness took us from eight perfect brackets to three and then finally to zero in just a few minutes. A quick run of finals in the Ohio-Virginia and Maryland-UConn game delivered the ending blows to the remaining perfect brackets in the 2021 NCAA tournament. We were tracking perfect brackets in the major online games: Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and Sports Illustrated. There were still eight perfect brackets as the Virginia-Ohio, UConn-Maryland and Oklahoma-Missouri games remained in action. But No. 13 Ohio upset No. 4 Virginia to bring the number down to three. No. 10 Maryland then knocked out No. 7 UConn — and also the last three brackets. In 2019, Gregg Nigl started 49-for-49, not losing until Purdue beat Tennessee in the second game in the Sweet 16. This year, perfect brackets lasted through 28 games, including the no-contest Oregon-VCU game due to COVID-19 protocols. Here's a complete rundown from Saturday, looking at how each game eliminated perfect brackets: After Friday: 121 perfect brackets After Colorado-Georgetown: 72 After Florida State-UNCG: 56 After Kansas-Eastern Washington: 50 After LSU-St. Bonaventure: 23 After Michigan-Texas Southern: 22 After Creighton-UCSB: 18 After Alabama-Iona: 18 (no change) After USC-Drake: 12 After Oregon-VCU no contest: 8 After Iowa-Grand Canyon: 8 (no change) After Ohio-Virginia: 3 After Maryland-UConn: 0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:46 am, March 21, 2021Only 3 perfect brackets remain after Ohio upsets Virginia Ohio upset Virginia in the NCAA tournament on Saturday. No. 13 Ohio's win against No. 4 Virginia took out five of the final eight perfect brackets — a significant blow for starting with such a small number. The Bobcats' upset of Virginia, the 2019 national champions, comes one day after double-digit seeds delivered a handful of wins in No. 15 Oral Roberts, No. 13 North Texas, No. 12 Oregon State and more. CHECK NOW: See how you're doing in our Bracket Challenge Game With No. 7 UConn vs. No. 10 Maryland and No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Missouri still happening now, we're getting into danger zone for remaining brackets. The last three have the same picks combo in those two games: "Filets Bracket" on ESPN: UConn and Missouri "AustinThompson 14 1" on ESPN: UConn and Missouri "@ian.scholl" on ESPN: UConn and Missouri share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:28 am, March 21, 2021Iowa's win keeps perfect brackets total at 8 Iowa beat Grand Canyon in the first round on Saturday. No. 2 Iowa's 86-74 win against No. 15 Grand Canyon kept all eight perfect brackets good for another game. All eight picked the Hawkeyes to advance. The only other remaining Saturday game that has the same unanimous selection is Gonzaga against Norfolk State. But the number won't be eight by the time that Gonzaga game will come into play, as the picks are scattered in the other games. In the next game on the schedule, for example, six of the eight have UConn defeating Maryland. We'll be tracking the last eight across the major online games, along with other bracket news. We monitor the Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and Sports Illustrated. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:22 pm, March 20, 2021There are only 8 perfect brackets remainingThere are only eight perfect brackets left after the Oregon-VCU game was declared a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. Oregon will advance to the second round. The news brought down the numbers of perfect brackets from 12 to eight. Bracket Challenge Game players who selected Oregon against VCU will be awarded the point and a correct pick. Read the NCAA's full statement here about the Oregon-VCU game: “The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee has declared the VCU-Oregon game scheduled for Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. This decision was made in consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department. As a result, Oregon will advance to the next round of the tournament. The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues we cannot provide further details.” share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:22 pm, March 20, 2021Just 12 perfect brackets remain after USC's win USC beat Drake in the NCAA tournament on Saturday. We're down to a dozen. With No. 6 USC taking out No. 11 Drake 72-56, only 12 perfect brackets are left. Six of the 18 brackets that were flawless thought the Bulldogs would upset USC. So our tracker has gone down from 121 after Friday to 12 halfway through Saturday's games. Here's a rundown of the changes that happened today: Going into Saturday: 72 perfect brackets After Colorado-Georgetown: 56 brackets After Florida State-UNCG: 56 brackets After Kansas-Eastern Washington: 50 brackets After LSU-St. Bonaventure: 23 brackets After Michigan-Texas Southern: 22 brackets After Creighton-UCSB: 18 brackets After Alabama-Iona: 18 brackets (no change) After USC-Drake: 12 brackets We will be monitoring all remaining perfect brackets across our Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and Sports Illustrated. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:04 pm, March 20, 2021All 18 perfect brackets hold as Alabama tops Iona Alabama advanced to the second round by beating Iona. Thanks to No. 2 Alabama beating No. 15 Iona 68-55, the last 18 brackets are all still in the hunt for perfection. If the Gaels, had won, they would have taken out the final perfect brackets as they marched into the second round and a second win by a No. 15 seed in as many days. But the Tide pulled away to win in the second half after Iona got to within a point around the midway point in the second half. We started the day with 121 perfect brackets. We're down to 18 across the major online games (Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo, Sports Illustrated) through seven Saturday games. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:18 pm, March 20, 2021There are 18 perfect brackets after Creighton beats UCSB Creighton beat UCSB in the 2021 NCAA tournament on Saturday. Creighton's thrilling win against UCSB protected most of the remaining perfect brackets. Eighteen of the last 22 perfect brackets had the Bluejays winning, so Creighton's 63-62 triumph keeps a majority still in contention. Still, four had the Gauchos making the 12-over-5 upset, so they drop off the list. We'll be tracking perfect brackets the rest of the day — and possibly beyond — in the major online games. These are the Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and Sports Illustrated. BCG users can check their brackets here. Creighton vs UC Santa Barbara: Highlights from 2021 NCAA tournament share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:49 pm, March 20, 2021Perfect bracket counter drops to 22 after Michigan's win Michigan beat Texas Southern on Saturday. Michigan vs. Texas Southern was a No. 1 vs. No. 16 game, but the Wolverines' 82-66 win did take out one perfect bracket. We're down to 22 still perfect through 21 games, meaning there are still 11 more games to go on Saturday. The number will fall more thanks to tricky picking matchups of (7) UConn vs. (10) Maryland, (8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Missouri and (7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU — and that's not counting potential shockers. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:44 pm, March 20, 2021LSU's win cuts perfect brackets down to 23 LSU topped St. Bonaventure in a No. 8 vs. No. 9 game on Saturday. With (8) LSU and (9) St. Bonaventure close on the seed list, the game proved to be tough to pick for what were the 50 remaining perfect brackets. LSU's 15-point win took away 27 contenders, meaning there are only 23 perfect brackets through 20 games in the 2021 NCAA tournament. We're tracking players in the five major online games: Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and Sports Illustrated. There are still 12 more games on Friday. Bracket perfection bragging rights is ever more exclusive. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:10 pm, March 20, 2021We're down to 50 perfect bracket after Kansas rallies to win Kansas advanced by defeating Eastern Washington on Saturday We're now at 50. After trailing by 10 in the second half, No. 3 Kansas surged ahead and beat No. 14 Eastern Washington on Saturday to eliminate only six more perfect brackets to leave the total at 50 remaining through 19 games. The Eagles were trying to follow No. 15 Oral Roberts, No. 13 North Texas and No. 12 Oregon State in pulling off another tournament shocker. But the Jayhawks scored 55 points in the second half to win 93-84. The 50 remaining perfect brackets are in the major online games of our Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and Sports Illustrated. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:32 pm, March 20, 2021Only 56 brackets remain perfect after Florida State tops UNCG Florida State beat UNCG on Saturday. Saturday is only two games in, but perfect brackets continue to fall. After Colorado's rout of Georgetown took the counter from 121 to 72, No. 4 Florida State's win against No. 13 UNC Greensboro lowered the number further to 56 among the five major online games. These are in our Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and Sports Illustrated. Though Friday did major damage across the country with surprising upsets from No. 15 Oral Roberts, No. 13 North Texas and No. 12 Oregon State, the first two completed Saturday games have knocked out more than half of the 121 that were left going into the day. Florida State advances past UNCG share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:36 pm, March 20, 202172 perfect brackets remain after Colorado routs Georgetown Colorado beat Georgetown in the 2021 NCAA tournament on Saturday. The most popular Cinderella pick in the Bracket Challenge Game is done. So are more perfect brackets. Colorado's 96-73 rout of Georgetown left 72 total perfect brackets across the five major online games: Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and Sports Illustrated. There were 121 perfect brackets after Friday's 16 games. BCG users can check their brackets here. Georgetown was a No. 12 seed, but the Hoyas' impressive run in the Big East tournament made them a popular Cinderella pick in brackets. A little more than 14 percent of BCG users had the Hoyas make the Sweet 16 — the highest mark among teams seeded No. 8 or lower. But No. 5 Colorado led by 24 at the half and ended the game with 16 3-pointers to pick up its first NCAA tournament win since 2012. The Buffaloes' No. 5 seed is the best in program history. Three significant Friday upsets eliminated most of about 20 million perfect brackets across those five online games: No. 15 Oral Roberts over No. 2 Ohio State, No. 13 North Texas beating No. 4 Purdue and No. 12 Oregon State defeating No. 5 Tennessee. Colorado beats Georgetown share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:10 pm, March 20, 2021Get ready for Saturday's NCAA tournament action Nikos Frazier | USA TODAY Sports Images Welcome to Day 3 of March Madness. Only 121 perfect brackets remain after the first day of Round of 64 games and there are 16 more games scheduled for Saturday. We'll be monitoring the brackets in our Bracket Challenge Game, plus those on CBS, ESPN, Sports Illustrated and Yahoo. Here's what went down yesterday and what you need to know for Saturday: Click or tap here to check your entry for the official NCAA bracket game — The Capital One March Madness Bracket Challenge. No. 15 seed Oral Roberts knocked off No. 2 Ohio State, which was the fifth-most popular national champion pick on the Bracket Challenge Game at roughly 3.3 percent. More than 81 percent of brackets picked the Buckeyes to reach the Sweet 16 and more than 22 percent of bracket entries selected Ohio State to make the Final Four. No. 5 seed Colorado faces No. 12 seed Georgetown in the first game of Saturday at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS. The No. 12 seed Hoyas reached the Sweet 16 in 14.03 percent of BCG brackets — the top mark for any team seeded No. 8 or lower. Two No. 1 seeds – Gonzaga and Michigan – play today. The Bulldogs face No. 16 seed Norfolk State at 9:20 p.m. ET on TBS and the Wolverines will take on No. 16 seed Texas Southern at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:04 am, March 20, 2021Only 121 perfect brackets remain after wild Friday No. 13 North Texas basketball upset No. 4 Purdue in the 2021 NCAA tournament on Friday. March Madness is back and almost busted everyone's brackets in one day. Only 121 perfect brackets remain after Friday's 16 games across five bracket games. This is from our own Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, Yahoo, CBS and Sports Illustrated. BCG users can check their brackets here. Three games severely broke brackets: No. 15 Oral Roberts' 75-72 overtime win against No. 2 Ohio State took BCG from 33.7 percent of perfect brackets to less than 1 percent. There were still more than 100,000 brackets nationally. Later, No. 12 Oregon State's 70-56 upset of No. 5 Tennessee took the total to around 20,000 perfect brackets. In the third stunner, No. 13 North Texas shocked No. 4 Purdue in overtime, 78-69. That brought the world to a little over 1,000 perfect brackets. But Friday wasn't done with us yet — and most remaining perfect brackets. Two more wins by double digit seeds No. 10 Rutgers and No. 11 Syracuse pushed the number down to 233 after just 14 games. That then shrank to 121 after wins by No. 5 Villanova and No. 3 West Virginia. We'll continue to follow remaining perfect brackets and live coverage for the rest of the 2021 NCAA tournament. There are 16 games set for Saturday — how many brackets will remain? share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:55 am, March 20, 2021North Texas' upset win against Purdue leaves a little over 1,000 perfect brackets North Texas stuns Purdue in OT thriller There are a little more than 1,000 perfect brackets left after the third double-digit upset of the day took down a large bunch of brackets. In the latest shocker, No. 13 North Texas beat No. 4 Purdue 78-69 in overtime, which took us to just over 1,000 perfect brackets across all five games. This is in our Bracket Challenge Game and on ESPN, Yahoo, CBS and Sports Illustrated. The Mean Green's upset follows earlier wins by No. 15 Oral Roberts against No. 2 Ohio State and No. 12 Oregon State against No. 5 Tennessee. The win is the Mean Green's first in NCAA tournament history. They were 0-3 in three prior trips. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:08 pm, March 19, 2021The state of 2021 perfect brackets No. 12 Oregon State defeated No. 5 Tennessee on Friday We're only halfway through Friday's 16 games, but most brackets are busted. There's only around 20,000 brackets still perfect. Oral Roberts' upset of Ohio State — only the ninth win by a No. 15 seed in NCAA tournament history — plummeted the list of remaining brackets across our Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, Yahoo and others. No. 12 Oregon State's win against No. 5 Tennessee only further eliminated a big piece of perfect brackets. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:57 pm, March 19, 2021Only 0.42 percent of BCG brackets are perfect after Oral Roberts' upset No. 15 Oral Roberts upset No. 2 Ohio State on Friday. Oral Roberts' 75-72 overtime shocker over Ohio State did major damage to perfect brackets. After the 15-over-2 upset, only 0.42 percent brackets are still perfect in the Bracket Challenge Game. Click or tap here to check out how your BCG bracket is doing. The perfect bracket counter was at 33.7 percent in BCG before Oral Roberts busted brackets. The win is Oral Roberts' first in the NCAA tournament since 1974, when ORU defeated Syracuse and Louisville. Only 4.25 percent of BCG users correctly predicted Oral Roberts to beat Ohio State. In fact, almost as many players had Ohio State winning the national championship (3.28 percent) than had ORU winning this one game. ORU's Max Abmas, the nation's leading scorer had a game-high 29 points in the win. It's the ninth time in NCAA tournament history a No. 15 seed as beaten a No. 2. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:36 pm, March 19, 2021Higher seeds are 4-for-4 but only 33.7 percent of brackets are perfect Florida beat Virginia Tech in the first game on Friday. The higher-seeded teams are off to a 4-0 start Friday, but there's still sizable wreckage when it comes to perfect brackets. Despite No. 7 Florida, No. 3 Arkansas, No. 1 Illinois and No. 6 Texas Tech (in that order) winning, only 33.7 percent of Bracket Challenge Game brackets are perfect. Here's how the four games eliminated perfect brackets: (7) Florida 75, (10) Virginia Tech 70 (OT) — 49.50 percent remaining (3) Arkansas 85, (14) Colgate 68 — 42.12 percent (1) Illinois 78, (16) Drexel 49 — 41.38 percent (6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53 — 33.7 percent The Florida-Virginia Tech game took a big bite out of perfect brackets for a couple of reasons. Not only was it the first game, but it was a tough-to-pick No. 7 vs. No. 10 game. Click or tap here to check out how your BCG bracket is doing. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:21 pm, March 19, 2021Gonzaga is the runaway top pick to win the 2021 NCAA tournament Nearly 39 percent of BCG users picked Gonzaga to win the national championship. Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed and trying to finish as the first undefeated champion since 1975-76 Indiana, was the clear favorite when it came to picking a champion. In our Bracket Challenge Game, 38.81 percent of users picked the Bulldogs as their national champion. That's well ahead of the second-most popular pick of Illinois (15.69 percent). Click or tap here to check out the list of how many people had each NCAA tournament team as their champion, from Gonzaga and Baylor to Drexel and UNC Greensboro. In 2019, Duke lead the field among BCG users at 39.2 percent. Eventual champion Virginia was the pick in 5.85 percent of brackets. Going back to 2014, Kentucky in 2015 holds the top mark by percentage. The Wildcats, who like Gonzaga this year entered the tournament undefeated, were the title pick on 46.57 brackets. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:49 pm, March 19, 2021Florida holds off Virginia Tech despite last-second 3 forcing OTThe first game of the day needed more than 40 minutes, as Nahiem Alleyne's 3-pointer pushed the game to OT. Despite the clutch shot, No. 7 Florida defeated the Hokies, 75-70. A Tre Mann 3-pointer inside 30 seconds helped the Gators secure the win. Alleyne's 28 points led all scorers, but the Gators shot 56.5 percent from the floor to advance to the second round. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:59 pm, March 19, 2021Georgetown is this year's top Cinderella pick Georgetown was picked to reach the Sweet 16 in 14.03 percent of BCG brackets. Georgetown topped the list of Bracket Challenge Game players' most popular Cinderella Sweet 16 pick. The No. 12 seed Hoyas reached the Sweet 16 in 14.03 percent of BCG brackets — the top mark for any team seeded No. 8 or lower. Two years ago, Oregon topped the most-picked list. The Ducks, seeded No. 12, reached the Sweet 16 by beating No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 13 UC Irvine. Here's a look at other popular Cinderella picks for this year: SEED TEAM PERCENT PICKED TO SWEET 16 12 Georgetown 14.03 11 Syracuse 11.19 8 LSU 10.63 13 Ohio 9.62 12 Winthrop 9.53 12 UCSB 9.51 8 North Carolina 8.95 14 Colgate 8.80 11 UCLA 7.18 8 Loyola Chicago 7.11 13 Liberty 6.91 10 Maryland 6.46 9 Wisconsin 6.24 10 Rutgers 6.14 10 Virginia Tech 5.63 10 VCU 5.05 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:16 pm, March 19, 2021Here's what you can't miss Friday at the NCAA tournament No. 1 seed Illinois plays No. 16 Drexel in the first round on Friday. Welcome to the Madness. It's time to print your bracket, celebrate Cinderella, catch all the buzzer-beaters — and track perfect brackets. Friday is the start of the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament, with 16 games on the schedule taking us from noon to midnight. Along with watching for all the shocking moments, we'll be monitoring how many perfect brackets remain. We're tracking brackets in our Bracket Challenge Game and on ESPN, Yahoo, CBS and Sports Illustrated. Here are just a few of the many things that have us excited today: You had until noon to get your brackets in before they locked. Click or tap here for the official NCAA bracket game — The Capital One March Madness Bracket Challenge. (7) Florida plays (10) Virginia Tech in the first game — 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS. If you're looking for a first big upset, start watching (14) Colgate face (3) Arkansas at 12:45 p.m. on truTV. The Raiders are picked to shock the Razorbacks in more than 16 percent of BCG brackets. Two No. 1 seeds play today: (1) Illinois meets (16) Drexel at 1:15 p.m. on TBS. Later, (1) Baylor plays (16) Hartford at 3:30 p.m. on truTV. 2018 Cinderella Loyola Chicago is now a No. 8 seed — and Sister Jean is back, expected to be watching the Ramblers in Indianapolis. Loyola Chicago plays Georgia Tech at 4 p.m. on TBS. Oklahoma State is a popular Final Four candidate from the No. 4 seed line thanks to freshman phenom Cade Cunningham. He's averaging 20.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. The Cowboys play Liberty at 6:25 p.m. on TBS. Dwyane Wade sits down with Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:45 pm, March 18, 2021NCAA brackets are locked — check your picks nowThe games have started and brackets are locked. Click or tap here to check out your brackets in the Bracket Challenge Game. Get your printable bracket here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:51 pm, March 18, 2021Tracking the best celebrity bracketsAlong with keeping track of all the perfect brackets out there for the 2021 NCAA tournament, we're also paying attention to how some celebrity brackets are performing. Some highlights include Barack Obama picking Gonzaga to win it all and LSU legend Shaq picking...LSU. Matt James of "The Bachelor," has Gonzaga defeating Illinois in the final. Once brackets lock, we'll see which celebrity brackets stand out from the rest. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:03 pm, March 16, 2021The most popular picks to win the NCAA title, since 2014 Getty Images The University of Connecticut team that won the NCAA title in 2014 (above) was picked by only — only! — 0.23 percent of all brackets in the Bracket Challenge Game. The most popular pick that year was Florida, taken on 26.04 percent of brackets. Here's the other most popular picks each season since then: 2015 — Kentucky at 46.57 percent (Duke won the title and was taken by 10.54 percent of brackets) 2016 — Kansas at 24.87 percent (Villanova, the eventual national champ, was taken by 2.36 percent) 2017 — North Carolina at 14.55 percent (North Carolina won it all) 2018 — Villanova at 17.52 percent (Villanova won it all) 2019 — Duke at 39.12 percent (Reigning NCAA champ Virginia was taken by 5.86 percent) You can read the entire article this information is pulled from here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:01 pm, March 16, 2021 How to pick a 15 vs. 2 upset in the NCAA tournament — if you dare 3:51 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:12 pm, February 10, 2021These are the odds of a perfect NCAA bracketSo, are you feeling lucky? Millions of people fill out March Madness brackets, hoping each pick turns out right. But chances are that won't happen. Trust us. Here's the TL/DR version of the odds of a perfect NCAA bracket: 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 (if you just guess or flip a coin) 1 in 120.2 billion (if you know a little something about basketball) These numbers are way too large to fully wrap your head around, but here are a handful of other statistics for reference, compared to 9.2 quintillion. There are 31.6 million seconds in a year, so 9.2 quintillion seconds is a quick 292 billion years. There have been 5 trillion days since the Big Bang, so repeat the entire history of our universe 1.8 million times. The Earth’s circumference is approximately 1.58 billion inches, so you’d have to walk around the planet 5.8 billion times. As of 2015, the best estimates for the number of trees on the planet was three trillion. Imagine that there was one single acorn hidden in one of those three trillion trees, and you were tasked with finding it on the first guess. Your odds of success are approximately three million times greater than picking a perfect bracket. Exploring the absurd odds of a perfect bracket Click or tap here for a complete breakdown of the odds your bracket makes history. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:16 pm, February 10, 20212021 NCAA tournament scheduleClear your calendars, prep your brackets and get ready for a basketball-filled March. Below is the full schedule for the 2021 NCAA tournament, broken down by round and including days and start times: Selection Sunday — 6 p.m. ET March 14 First Four — 4 p.m. start on Thursday, March 18 First round — 12 p.m. start on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20 Second round — 12 p.m. start on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22 Sweet 16 — 2 p.m. start on Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. start on Sunday, March 28 Elite Eight — 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 30 Final Four — 5 p.m. start on Saturday, April 3 NCAA championship game — 9 p.m. Monday, April 5 The bracket reveal will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. Click or tap here for more March Madness schedule information. Kevin C. Cox | Getty Images Virginia advanced to the Final Four in 2019, when it won the national title. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:57 pm, February 11, 2021Here's the longest an NCAA bracket has stayed perfectGoing 63-for-63. It's a chase that however unlikely remains the ultimate bracket goal. Has anyone come close to picking every single NCAA tournament game correctly? Let's take a look. We believe the record is 49, when Greg Nigl of Columbus, Ohio, went 49-for-49 to start the 2019 tournament. That means Nigl picked every single game right through the first weekend, when only 16 teams remained. Only when Purdue beat Tennessee in the Sweet 16 did Nigl's run end. Here are the last stands from previous years: 2018 No perfect NCAA bracket lasted through the first round on Friday night, thanks to the historic 16-1 upset of UMBC over Virginia. Of the millions of brackets we tracked, 25 were perfect through the first 28 games of the tournament, but UMBC's win in game No. 29 knocked all of them out. 2017 We saw an incredible 39 games picked to start the tournament, a number that was the highest recorded until 2019. The record-setting bracket, entered in Yahoo’s bracket game, was the only bracket to make it past 37 games unscathed, and managed to reach 39 straight correct picks before Iowa State fell short of a comeback against Purdue and handed the bracket its first loss of the tournament. 2016 The longest anyone went this year was 25 games. With Stephen F. Austin's win over West Virginia on Friday night, the last remaining perfect NCAA tournament bracket busted. A 15-2 upset (Middle Tennessee over Michigan State) made this a tough year for brackets. 2015 This was another top year, as one bracket in the ESPN online bracket game picked the first 34 games correctly, according to a story by ESPN senior writer Darren Rovell. ESPN said in 2016 that its 2015 bracket was the best start to a tournament it had on record in 18 years of its game. 2014 (and before) Before 2017, the longest perfect bracket streak tracked was 36, according to Yahoo! Sports. In 2014, Brad Binder went 36-for-36 to start the tournament. Yahoo! Sports reported that Binder's bracket was the only time it had a perfect bracket go into the second round in its 18-plus years of hosting a game. Click or tap here for more perfect bracket runs info. The longest an NCAA bracket has ever stayed perfect share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:50 pm, February 26, 2021The most heart-breaking NCAA tournament bracket upsets, according to the dataMarch Madness upsets thrill us. They also often ruin brackets. First-round upsets can end perfect brackets not long after the NCAA tournament starts, but six recent shockers did the most damage to people's brackets — perfect or not. Since the 2014 tournament, when we have complete data, we looked at Bracket Challenge Game brackets and found the six tournament upsets the public picked the least. Check it out: 6 upsets that crushed March Madness brackets, according to the data In a fun twist, UMBC's historic upset of No. 1 overall seed Virginia in 2018 is NOT the least-picked first-round upset since 2014. But it is No. 2, with only 2.18 percent of BCG users picking UMBC. Instead, Middle Tennessee beating Michigan State in 2015 as a No. 15 seed is the most surprising, at least going by BCG data. Only 2.13 percent of players had the Blue Raiders beating the Spartans. Click or tap here for the list below of more games. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link