Live updates: UConn vs. Miami in the Final Four

Going into Houston, UConn stands apart.

With the rest of the Final Four made up of three first-time participants, the Huskies come in with the highest seed (No. 4), four prior national championships and a margin of victory of 22.5 points in four NCAA tournament games. UConn has even won it all here before, beating Butler in the 2011 final in the same stadium — then Reliant, now NRG.

But in a tournament full of shockers — No. 16 FDU taking out No. 1 Purdue, No. 15 Princeton making the Sweet 16 and all No. 1 seeds gone before the Elite Eight for the first time ever — March Madness is always lurking.

Plus, though UConn comes in as the favorite, it's not like the Huskies have been a dominant force forever. The Huskies even had three consecutive losing seasons from 2016-17 through 2018-19, the last one in Dan Hurley's first season as coach.

"Even when you're down and you have UConn across your chest, you're still everyone's — it's still a Super Bowl for the other coach and the other players because of the history and tradition," Hurley said Friday. "So while you're trying to make that climb back up the mountain, you're starting over. History and tradition doesn't help you win anything. It just probably makes your opponents want to beat you more and it adds a little bit more pressure going into every competition.

"So, yeah, I'm proud of how we've gotten here. We built the program."

Men's Previews: No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Miami (Fla.)

Though no one has matched UConn's dominance this tournament, it's not like Miami (Fla.) has come here accidentally. The Hurricanes beat No. 4 Indiana by 16 in the second round, took out No. 1 seed Houston by 14 and scorched No. 2 Texas with 51 second-half points in an 88-81 win.

Four wins. Three different leading scorers: Nijel Pack's 21 against Drake, Isaiah Wong's 27 vs. Indiana, Pack again with 26 to top Houston, Jordan Miller's 27 against Texas.

The Hurricanes also tied Virginia for the ACC regular season crown before falling to then-surging Duke in the ACC tournament semifinals.

Much like the pair in the other semifinal, Miami is a first-time Final Four team. No 5 seed has ever won the title, either. Then again, no Miami team has been here before. Not that the Hurricanes mind being overlooked.

"First off, credit to UConn, they're a great team," Miami's Jordan Miller said this week. "They played some good teams to get here. I think they have some really good guards that lead them in assists that really make the team run. Obviously they have a really dominant big man in the post who swallows up rebounds and plays really hard.

"But I think personally we've had one of the hardest sides of the bracket. I think we've played some really, really elite teams. I mean, everybody, I believe, had us losing to all those teams. So we're fine with being the underdogs — we've been all year."