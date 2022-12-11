Memphis upsets No. 11 Auburn in Hoopsgiving men's basketball showcase

Just a good ol’ fashion beatdown is the name of this one. In what acted as a virtual home game for the Auburn Tigers, Memphis upset the 11th ranked team 82-73, dealing the SEC powerhouse its first loss of the season.

Memphis never trailed in the second half and led by as many as 15 points in the second period. The squad managed the clock beautifully down the stretch, using the majority of the shot clock in each possession, moving the rock and waiting until late in the shot clock to shoot the ball.

.@MbkDmann TO THE CUP 😤



8:15 2H | MEM 65, AUB 52 pic.twitter.com/DU5L2rbNiT — Memphis Basketball (@Memphis_MBB) December 11, 2022

Kendric Davis had a stellar night as he flirted with a triple-double; he finished with a game-high 27 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. DeAndre Williams also played well, charting a double-double of 16 points and 11 boards and was the third starter to finish in double figures. Alex Lomax also added 13 points. Auburn pressed for nearly the entire second half, but Memphis remained seemingly unfazed. Though the SEC team had four players in double figures, Green Jr., Moore, Broome and Johnson, none of them shot particularly well. The team shot just 38% from the field and 25% from three.

Coach Bruce Pearl got hit with a technical foul late in the outing after what he thought to be a missed call made him go ballistic. His team attempted to rally for a comeback, cutting the lead down to eight with three minutes left, but the game was ultimately out of reach as Memphis clung to its lead.

Auburn moves to 9-1 on the season, while Coach Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers move 8-2 on the year, notching the team’s first win against a ranked opponent with the victory tonight.