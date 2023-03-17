We're tracking every upset in the NCAA men's tournament

How it happened: Turns out that Arkansas holding New Mexico State to 48 points in the second round was just a warning shot. This defensive performance by the Razorbacks’ defense will go into the tournament archives. A Zags’ attack leading the nation by scoring 87 points a game could not get to 70. The surest shooting team in the land could not hit 38 percent. The fifth best offense in assist-turnover ratio had only nine assists, and 15 turnovers – one more than in Gonzaga’s first two games combined. Chet Holmgren played only 23 foul-plagued minutes before picking up his fifth. Andrew Nembhard, assigned to Razorback defensive ace Au’Diese Toney, was 2-for-11 with five turnovers. While the Hogs were at it, they beat Gonzaga to nearly every 50-50 ball. With all that going on – and JD Notae leading the way with 21 points, even though it took him 29 shots to do it – Arkansas grabbed the lead for good early in the second half and never gave it back.

What it means: Gone, the Drew Timme-Holmgren-Nembhard machine that seemed the team everyone was chasing in November. Gone, the No. 1 ranked name in the Associated Poll. That means for the 19th time in the past 20 tournaments, the top-ranked team will not be the national champion. Only 2012 Kentucky is the exception. This is the earliest Gonzaga has left the tournament since 2018. It was the first time Arkansas had ever beaten a No. 1 seed, after going 0-10. Lost in the SEC glare of Kentucky, Auburn and Tennessee all season, the Razorbacks and the scrappy heat they bring on defense suddenly were some of the loudest noises of the month.

Musselman now has had Arkansas in the Elite Eight in two consecutive years, with a chance to get to the program’s first Final Four since 1995.

What they said:

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman: “Inside we just wanted to be physical, plain and simple. We wanted them to feel bodies. I played in that league. I know what some of the teams are like in that league, and the physicality and the speed that we can play with is just different, and, obviously, they played a really tough schedule early in the season, but it's been a long time in conference play since they faced a team like us. We weren't going to back down, I can tell you that, inside. We took away their 3’s. I thought it was as good as we could play against a really, really great team that's extremely well-coached.”

Arkansas’ Jaylin Williams: “I think we're being disrespected the whole year, so it's just another thing for us. They gave them an 86% chance to win. We saw that and everything they were saying. We felt like they were dancing before the game. That was disrespect to us. We came into the game playing hard and had a chip on our shoulder. Every game we do, and we played hard for 40 minutes, so that's just what we do now.”

Gonzaga coach Mark Few: “I think sometimes the outside people that aren't in our program always label it with, national championship or bust. Obviously, we wanted to take this thing all the way to the end and win it, but we understand just how hard that is and just how hard it is to make the tournament, how hard it is to win a good league as good as the WCC was this year, and advance even to the Sweet 16.

"We started this season No. 1 and ended the regular season No. 1. There wasn't anybody in college basketball that could hold onto it. We were the only ones that could, and they deserve a lot of credit for that. Took everybody's best shot, and we just couldn't get it done against Arkansas' shot tonight.”