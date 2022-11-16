Michigan State, Kansas grind out wins in 2022 Champions Classic

Last Updated 11:15 AM, November 16, 2022NCAA.comMichigan State, Kansas grind out wins in 2022 Champions ClassicShare Joey Hauser, Michigan State upset Kentucky in 2OT thriller 2:07 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:32 am, November 16, 2022Michigan State upsets No. 4 Kentucky, No. 6 Kansas edges No. 7 DukeCollege basketball fans were treated to great basketball in the 2022 Champions Classic. The first game of the night featured a Michigan State team that just three days ago dropped a close game to No. 2 Gonzaga aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. Tuesday night was a different result for the Spartans. Despite trailing at two different points in key situations, Michigan State did not waiver and was able to seal the deal against Kentucky and reigning Naismith Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe's highly anticipated season debut. Defeating the Wildcats, 86-77 in double overtime, Malik Hall proved to be the difference for Michigan State with two clutch plays to prolong the game with crucial scores at two different points in the game. Regulation: Malik Hall dunk forces OT.Overtime: Malik Hall dunk forces 2OT. 🤯@iammalikhall x @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/pavAoVGLJO— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 16, 2022 Hall finished the night shooting 7 of 11 from the field with 20 points to his name. Click here to view Michigan State vs. No. 4 Kentucky box score. In game two, Kansas got out to a fast start but not without a tough response by Duke. With Duke leading 59-54 with 4:37 left to go, Kansas remained cool and composed and proceeded to go on a 15-5 run from that point that would ultimately ice the game, 69-64. Jalen Wilson collected a career-high 25 points and went 11-26 (42%) from the field. Duke trailed by as much as 11 in the first half but kept things close behind the performance of Kevin Filipowski. The freshman entered the Duke record books by collecting his third-straight double-double. Prior to the game, no freshman in Duke program history had gone more than two consecutive games with a double-double to start their college career (Kevin Filipowski '22, Marvin Bagley III '17). An EMPHATIC dunk by @DukeMBB's Kyle Filipowski and @jaytatum0 is loving it. 👀 pic.twitter.com/MbNyfRKQ97— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 16, 2022 Click here to view No. 6 Kansas vs. No. 7 Duke box score. 5:15 am, November 16, 2022
No. 6 Kansas takes care of No. 7 Duke, 69-64 
The second game of the 2022 Champions Classic featured another battle that went right down to the wire with Kansas defeating Duke, 69-64. With both teams struggling to generate a lot of offense, Kansas in the end proved to be more efficient, shooting 31-67 (46%) from the field in contrast to Duke's 24-67 (35%). Kansas closed the game on a 15-5 run to close the game out and seal the win. Despite the loss, Duke freshman Kevin Filipowski put together a strong night. Filipowski collected his third straight double-double becoming the first freshman in Duke history to begin his collegiate career with 3 straight double-doubles. He would end the night with a team-high 17 points and 14 rebounds. Jalen Wilson was the games leading scorer with a career-high 25 points to lead Kansas to the win. 16 points for JWill 💪 pic.twitter.com/p6uQKCGSOt— Kansas Men's Basketball (@KUHoops) November 16, 2022 No. 6 Kansas improves to 2-0 while Duke drops to 1-1 on the season. Click here to view the game's full stats. 4:36 am, November 16, 2022
Duke leads Kansas with 8 minutes left to play 
No. 7 Duke leads No. 6 Kansas 55-54 with under 8 minutes remaining in the game. Despite only shooting 10-32 (31%) from the field in the first half, Duke is currently 10-20 (50%) in the second half. Most of the damage for both teams is being done in the paint as the teams are a combined 4-31 from 3pt range. Duke's Kevin Filipowski has made history with his third straight double-double becoming the first freshman in Duke history with double-doubles in his first 3 games. An EMPHATIC dunk by @DukeMBB's Kyle Filipowski and @jaytatum0 is loving it. 👀 pic.twitter.com/MbNyfRKQ97— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 16, 2022 3:52 am, November 16, 2022
Kansas leads Duke 33-29 at halftime 
No. 6 Kansas takes a 33-29 lead over No. 7 Duke into halftime in the second game of the 2022 Champions Classic. Things were looking bleak for Duke after Kansas led by as much as 11 at two different points, with Kansas controlling the tempo. Duke was able to slow things down to cut the deficit to just 4. Gradey Dick was among the strong first half performances for the Jayhawks with 7 points and a couple of highlight-reel plays. Wake up America, Gradey Dick is on pic.twitter.com/Vs9w6NJgU1— Kansas Men's Basketball (@KUHoops) November 16, 2022 OMG STOP IT @gradey_dick pic.twitter.com/5Ml25D9i3e— Kansas Men's Basketball (@KUHoops) November 16, 2022 Below are stats from the first half of action: 3:22 am, November 16, 2022
Starting lineups — No. 6 Kansas vs. No. 7 Duke
The second game of the 2022 Champions Classic is now underway in Indianapolis with No. 6 Kansas taking on No. 7 Duke. Here are the starting lineups for both teams: Kansas: Dajuan Harris Gradey Dick Jalen Wilson Kevin McCullar KJ Adams Jr. Duke: 1st 5 vs. Kansas👿 @ryanyoung2323 👿 @kylefilipowski 👿 @Mark_mitchell25 👿 @TyreseProctor 👿 @Jeremyroach10 #HereComesDuke 👿👿👿 pic.twitter.com/cje4EUahTH— Duke Men's Basketball (@DukeMBB) November 16, 2022 Tshiebwe collected 22 points and 18 rebounds en route to his 17th straight double-double dating back to last season. Kentucky found itself in a jam after Tshiebwe fouled out of the game with 32 seconds left in the first OT while nursing just a one-point lead at that point. Just when the Wildcats thought they had closed the game out with 4 seconds left and a two-point lead in the first overtime, Michigan State's Malik Hall came up in the clutch once again to send the game into a second overtime. Hall finished the night going 7-11 from the field with 20 points to his name. Regulation: Malik Hall dunk forces OT.Overtime: Malik Hall dunk forces 2OT. 🤯@iammalikhall x @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/pavAoVGLJO— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 16, 2022 Michigan State's defense and free-throw shooting did the rest to separate from, and eventually stun Kentucky. The Spartans shot 23-27 (85%) from the line compared to Kentucky's 16-24 (66%). 2:32 am, November 16, 2022
Kentucky and Michigan State heading to 2OT 
Down 71-69 in the first overtime, Malik Hall strikes again with another open dunk to force a second overtime with just 1 second remaining. Hall now has 18 points. Regulation: Malik Hall dunk forces OT.Overtime: Malik Hall dunk forces 2OT. 🤯@iammalikhall x @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/pavAoVGLJO— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 16, 2022 Oscar Tshiebwe has fouled out of the game for Kentucky. 2:14 am, November 16, 2022
🍿 Kentucky and Michigan State heading to OT 
No. 4 Kentucky and Michigan State are heading to overtime in the first game of the 2022 Champions Classic. In a game that has featured 10 total lead changes so far, Michigan State trailed 62-60 on its last possession until an easy dunk for Malik Hall off an inbound knotted the game at 62. They forgot about @iammalikhall. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Fn1SjH6oJk— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 16, 2022 1:09 am, November 16, 2022
No. 4 Kentucky leads Michigan State 50-49 with under 8 to play 
Kentucky and Michigan State are locked in a close game with the Wildcats leading 50-49 with under 8 minutes left to play in the 2nd half. Oscar Tshiebwe continues to shine for the Wildcats, collecting a double-double in his season debut off the bench. Tshiebwe has a team-high 16 points and 11 rebounds. 17th straight game with a double-double 💪#OscarWorthy x @Oscartshiebwe34 pic.twitter.com/hqUeq2HR9s— Kentucky Men's Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 16, 2022 12:48 am, November 16, 2022
Michigan State leads No. 4 Kentucky 36-34 at halftime 
No. 4 Kentucky trails Michigan State at halftime in the opening game of the 2022 Champions Classic. In a game with little separation, the largest lead either team held was a 7-point lead by Kentucky. Michigan State has been productive from beyond the arc shooting at 37% (5-13) while Kentucky has shot 20% (2-10). Here are stats from the first half of play:

12:37 am, November 16, 2022
Oscar Tshiebwe greeted by standing ovation in season debut 
Oscar Tshiebwe checks in for @KentuckyMBB to a standing ovation 🙌📺 Champions Classic on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Fgi1OgDLVQ— ESPN (@espn) November 16, 2022 Kentucky forward, Oscar Tshiebwe, has entered the game off the bench in the first half to a standing ovation from fans. It's a back-and-forth battle in the opening game of the 2022 Champions Classic with under 4 minutes left to go in the first half. 12:08 am, November 16, 2022
Starting lineups — No. 4 Kentucky vs. Michigan State
The 2022 Champions Classic is now underway in Indianapolis with No. 4 Kentucky taking on Michigan State. Here are the starting lineups for both teams: Third straight game with this five 💪#GoBigBlue pic.twitter.com/4K8AP0fVZo— Kentucky Men's Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 15, 2022 Kentucky star, Oscar Tshiebwe, will play but is expected to come off the bench. Time for the Champions Classic! Your Spartan 🖐️ tonight... pic.twitter.com/1i2m91Z1vr— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 16, 2022 Follow this page for live updates.

The schedule and how to watch the Champions Classic 
Getty Images Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe dunks against Duke in the 2021 Champions Classic. The 2022 Champions Classic is tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, Ind. Here's the schedule: No. 4 Kentucky (2-0) vs. Michigan State (1-1) at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN No. 7 Duke (2-0) vs. No. 6 Kansas (2-0) at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Michigan State is coming off a near-upset of No. 2 Gonzaga last week. The Zags won, 64-63, on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln. Kentucky coach John Calipari said this week that Oscar Tshiebwe may make his season debut tonight. The reigning national player of the year has yet to play this season after a minor knee procedure last month. No. 7 Duke and new coach Jon Scheyer take on defending national champion Kansas, No. 6 in the latest AP poll. "I think it'll be a great matchup ... New coach, new guys, but it's still going to be Duke basketball," KU's Jalen Wilson said.

Kentucky and Michigan State all-time history
Kentucky leads the all-time series, 14-11, per bigbluehistory.net: DATE SCORE, WINNER SITE Feb. 13, 1935 32-26 Michigan State East Lansing, Mich. Jan. 21, 1936 27 - 19 Kentucky Lexington, KY Jan. 2, 1937 28 - 21 Kentucky Lexington, KY Jan. 14, 1937 24-23 Michigan State East Lansing, Mich. Jan. 8, 1938 43-38 Michigan State East Lansing, Mich. Feb. 7, 1938 44 - 27 Kentucky Lexington, KY Jan. 13 1945 66 - 36 Kentucky Lexington, KY Feb. 5 Nov. 5, 2019 69 - 62 Kentucky New York, N.Y. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkDuke and Kansas all-time historyDuke leads the all-time series, 8-5. DATE SCORE, WINNER SITE Dec. 1, 1985 92-86 Duke New York, N.Y. March 29, 1986 71-67 Duke Dallas, Texas Feb. 29, 1988 74-70 Duke Lawrence, Kan. April 2, 1988 66-59 Kansas Kansas City, Mo. Feb. 18, 1989 102-77 Duke Durham, N.C. April 1, 1991 72-65 Duke Indianapolis, Ind. March 19, 2000 69-64 Duke Winston Salem, N.C. March 27, 2003 69-65 Kansas Anaheim, Calif. Nov. 23, 2011 68-61 Duke Maui, Hawaii Nov. 12, 2013 94-83 Kansas Chicago, Ill. Nov. 15, 2016 77-75 Kansas New York, N.Y. March 25, 2018 85-81 (OT) Kansas Omaha, Neb. Nov. 5 2019 68-66 Duke New York, N.Y. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link