Michigan State, Kansas grind out wins in 2022 Champions Classic

College basketball fans were treated to great basketball in the 2022 Champions Classic.

The first game of the night featured a Michigan State team that just three days ago dropped a close game to No. 2 Gonzaga aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. Tuesday night was a different result for the Spartans. Despite trailing at two different points in key situations, Michigan State did not waiver and was able to seal the deal against Kentucky and reigning Naismith Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe's highly anticipated season debut.

Defeating the Wildcats, 86-77 in double overtime, Malik Hall proved to be the difference for Michigan State with two clutch plays to prolong the game with crucial scores at two different points in the game.

Regulation: Malik Hall dunk forces OT.

Overtime: Malik Hall dunk forces 2OT. 🤯@iammalikhall x @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/pavAoVGLJO — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 16, 2022

Hall finished the night shooting 7 of 11 from the field with 20 points to his name.

Click here to view Michigan State vs. No. 4 Kentucky box score.

In game two, Kansas got out to a fast start but not without a tough response by Duke. With Duke leading 59-54 with 4:37 left to go, Kansas remained cool and composed and proceeded to go on a 15-5 run from that point that would ultimately ice the game, 69-64. Jalen Wilson collected a career-high 25 points and went 11-26 (42%) from the field.

Duke trailed by as much as 11 in the first half but kept things close behind the performance of Kevin Filipowski. The freshman entered the Duke record books by collecting his third-straight double-double. Prior to the game, no freshman in Duke program history had gone more than two consecutive games with a double-double to start their college career (Kevin Filipowski '22, Marvin Bagley III '17).

An EMPHATIC dunk by @DukeMBB's Kyle Filipowski and @jaytatum0 is loving it. 👀 pic.twitter.com/MbNyfRKQ97 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 16, 2022

Click here to view No. 6 Kansas vs. No. 7 Duke box score.