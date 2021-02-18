Michigan vs. Ohio State: Men's basketball preview, prediction

Mary Langenfeld | USA TODAY Sports Images

After a long layoff, No. 3 Michigan (14-1, 9-1 Big Ten) returned in top form, defeating Wisconsin 67-59 on the road behind a strong second-half performance. The Wolverines will host Rutgers before visiting No. 4 Ohio State (17-4, 11-4 Big Ten) in the first matchup between the two rivals this season. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 21 on CBS.

Through Feb. 18, Michigan holds a two-game lead over Illinois in the Big Ten standings, with Ohio State sitting in third place, 2.5 games back of Michigan. The Buckeyes boast the second-best offense in conference play, as they're scoring 112.2 points per 100 possessions against Big Ten opponents, while the Wolverines have the third-best offense at 110.3 points per 100 possessions. Michigan's defense ranks No. 1 in Big Ten play.

Neither side likes to push the tempo, compared to the national average, but they both thrive on efficient 2-point and free throw shooting. Michigan also shoots 39.2 percent from three in conference play. The Wolverines are stingy on defense, limiting opponents to 40-percent 2-point shooting and 31.5-percent 3-point shooting.

Prediction: Michigan def. Ohio State, 68-67