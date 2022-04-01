Live updates from No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova in the Final Four

Last Updated 8:51 PM, April 01, 2022Spencer ParlierLive updates from No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova in the Final FourShare8:59 pm, April 1, 2022The one thing the Wildcats will do without Justin Moore — play Villanova basketballOn the stat sheet, it's obvious that Villanova's roster took a hit when news broke that Justin Moore would miss the Final Four with a torn Achilles. With Saturday being their third Final Four in six years, Jay Wright and Villanova are not concerned though; they are ready to play Kansas. "We had another good practice today. I feel like we're in a good place with replacing Justin," Jay Wright said to lead off his press conference on Friday. Moore averaged 14.8 points for the Wildcats throughout the season — second overall for the team behind team captain Collin Gillespie. Even with the prospect of missing an injured star when the Wildcats take on a surging Kansas Jayhawks team, spirits are still high. When asked about the team's confidence, Wright leaned on his fifth-year captain to reassure him that the troops are here and ready to win. "So I just called Collin Gillespie and said, do I need to talk to these guys about being ready, believing we can do this without Justin. He's like, 'no, way. Everybody is good. Don't worry about it,'" Wright told reporters. Although Villanova will be missing Moore's confidence off the court, his presence has already been felt through the team in New Orleans. "It means everything for us to have him around and be in touch with him and cut it [up] with him. We miss having him on the court," Eric Dixon told reporters on Thursday. "It's bigger than him as a basketball player, that's our friend, our brother. So it's good to have him around." Gillespie shared the same sentiment when asked about the injured guard's presence in New Orleans, emphasizing Moore's ability to always encourage the next man up. One of those players that will need to help fill the gap is Chris Arcidiacono — brother of 2016 Villanova guard and national champion Ryan Arcidiacono. Chris had his best game of the season when Moore was out vs. UConn in early February, scoring nine points in 26 minutes of play. "Really nothing changes," Arcidiacono said about his role with Moore out. "My role is I come off the bench, bring energy and just make sure we're playing Villanova basketball for 40 minutes." 6:33 pm, April 1, 2022Kansas players remember cancellation of 2020 season when Jayhawks were No. 1Kansas sixth-year senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands, now playing for the fourth school of his college career after stops at Illinois, DePaul and Iowa State, knows exactly where he was when he learned the 2020 college basketball season was quickly coming to an end due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I was actually playing," he said. DePaul, the Big East tournament's No. 10 seed that season, was putting the finishing touches on a 71-67 win over No. 7 seed Xavier inside Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 11, when word trickled down from the crowd to the court what was likely coming next. "If I'm not mistaken, we might have been the last (game of the season)," Coleman-Lands said. "We were playing Xavier (in the Big East tournament) and we won. We finished the game and while we were playing, we heard the NBA was pretty much stopping. In the midst, we kept hearing more people stopping. It like was a few seconds left, probably a little less than a minute, and people were like, 'Yeah, they're stopping.' There was even talk about potentially having some of the fans evacuate and leave right then and there, but they enforced us finishing the game and then from that point on, we started seeing on TV, canceled and canceled. "So yeah, I remember, like playing, expecting to play our next game and we were supposed to play Villanova next and just being kind of in a powerless position." On Saturday, Coleman-Lands will finally, coincidentally, have the chance to play Villanova in the postseason. While the end to Coleman-Lands' last season at DePaul was jarring because of where he was and what he was doing — to learn he and his teammates would no longer being playing basketball again that season while literally playing basketball — the cancellation was abrupt for his now-Kansas teammates because of who they were: the No. 1 team in the land. The Jayhawks, 28-3, had won 16 games in a row. They were No. 1 in the AP poll. They were No. 1 on kenpom.com, with breathing room, too. The gap from No. 1 Kansas to No. 2 Gonzaga on the popular predictive metrics site was larger than the gap between Gonzaga and No. 7 Michigan State. Those Jayhawks were arguably the second-best team of Kansas coach Bill Self's tenure, behind only his 2008 national championship squad that went 37-3. "I know exactly where I was," McCormack, a senior forward, said Friday of the moment he learned the season was canceled. "I was actually in the room, had on my uniform, just finished getting taped, and we're sitting in the room and we found out it was like, 'Oh, maybe there's not going to be fans,' 'maybe we're not going to go,' and then we just hit, 'the tournament's canceled.' "We didn't know what to do. We ended up just taking pictures downstairs in uniforms and I'll never forget that." "So, the saddest picture day ever?" a reporter asked. "Saddest picture day ever," McCormack affirmed. "Mind you, I smiled because Mitch (Lightfoot) was in the background but yeah, it was the saddest picture day ever. I mean, we didn't know what else to do. We at least want to remember this moment, we felt like we were on top of the world. I think we were No. 1 across all polls. We were just like, 'We want to remember this moment for what it's worth' and those are my brothers at the moment." The top two scorers from that Kansas team — Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike — are off in the professional ranks, while newcomers such as transfers Remy Martin, Joseph Yesufu and Coleman-Lands have since joined the Jayhawks' 2020 holdovers. But the latter group has heard the stories from their teammates about just how good that team was and what its players believed they could accomplish. "They felt like nobody could beat them," Coleman-Lands said of Kansas' 2020 team, which featured his current teammates McCormack, Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun and Mitch Lightfoot, the latter of whom redshirted that season. "To have that energy flowing in the locker room, I mean, that's kind of what we have. It's like that sense of urgency and just knowing what we're capable of when we're playing our best. We feel like we can beat anyone." "They were all upset," said Yesufu, a transfer from Drake, who was in class when he learned via text that the 2020 NCAA Tournament had been canceled. "I could say for myself that they were definitely going to win (the NCAA tournament). They were at a high. They were not losing. They were all gelling well, so I feel like that was definitely their year to win it." 2:33 pm, April 1, 2022Villanova's Jay Wright: 'Not that much tactically that we have to change' on the loss of star guard Justin MooreOn the latest episode of March Madness 365, Villanova's head coach Jay Wright sat down with Andy Katz to discuss the Wildcats' looming Final Four matchup with Kansas, and how they're going to adjust to the loss of guard Justin Moore. "I think we had a good weekend this week," Wright told Katz. "So, it's not that much tactically that we have to change." Wright plans to boost the playing time of Chris Arcidiacano and Bryan Antoine in place of Moore who tore his Achilles in Villanova's Elite Eight victory over Houston. Moore's teammates are giving him the support he needs during this time, according to Wright, as he remains a big part of 'Nova's culture off the court. "It was strange after the game against Houston," Wright said. "We didn't really celebrate like you normally do because there was a pain in our heart, you know, we just all felt for Justin. As the week goes on we're getting better and better with it, as he is. But, he's such a big personality on our team." You can listen to the full interview on the latest episode of March Madness 365 below. 2:52 pm, April 1, 2022Kansas's Bill Self: 'I still feel like we still got our best still in us.'Head coach Bill Self thinks this Kansas team still has its best games ahead of them. The Jayhawks made their way to the Final Four by knocking off No. 16 Texas Southern, No. 9 Creighton, No. 4 Providence and No. 10 Miami (Fla.). "I still feel like this team has another gear that they can get to. Now, Villanova doesn't like letting anybody play to that gear," Self told Andy Katz on the latest episode of March Madness 365. "I still feel like we still got our best still in us." Kansas fans may have had a preview of what that gear looks like in the second half against Miami (Fla.) in the Elite Eight. The Jayhawks climbed back from six down at halftime to outscore the Hurricanes 47-15 in the second frame, winning the game 76-50. You can listen to the full interview on the latest episode of March Madness 365 below. 2:18 pm, April 1, 2022Kansas vs. Villanova all-time matchup history Kansas and Villanova tip-off for the seventh time all-time on Saturday night. The two first matched up all the way back in 1968 when Kansas won 55-49. Villanova currently leads the all-time series with a record of 5-4. The last time these two squads faced off was on December 21, 2019, when 'Nova outlasted KU 56-55. In recent NCAA tournament history, Villanova has also gotten the better of the Jayhawks winning the past two matchups in the Big Dance, 95-79 in 2018 and 64-59 in 2016 — both on the way to the Wildcats winning the national championship. Below is the all-time series history: Kansas vs. Villanova all-time history Date Winner Loser Final Score Dec. 21, 2019 Villanova Kansas 56-55 Dec. 18, 2018 Kansas Villanova 74-71 March 31, 2018 Villanova Kansas 95-79 March 26, 2016 Villanova Kansas 64-59 Nov. 29, 2013 Villanova Kansas 63-59 March 28, 2008 Kansas Villanova 72-57 Jan. 22, 2005 Villanova Kansas 83-62 Jan. 2, 2004 Kansas Villanova 86-79 March 18, 1968 Kansas Villanova 55-49 2:01 pm, April 1, 2022How to watch No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova Getty Images All of the 2022 men's Final Four games and the men's national title game will be televised live on TBS with simulcasts on TNT and truTV. No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova play at 6:09 p.m. ET on TBS. Watch the Final Four livestream here on March Madness Live. Jim Nantz calls the games with analysts Grant Hill and Bill Raftery and reporter Tracy Wolfson. 2:00 pm, April 1, 2022 The top 10 storylines in New Orleans for this Final Four, ranked by Andy Katz 2:15