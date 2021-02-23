No. 14 Texas completes rare sweep of Kansas, downing Jayhawks in overtime
Final: No. 14 Texas 75, No. 17 Kansas 72
Texas became just the second team to sweep Kansas in the regular season since the 2003-04 season. Thanks to a critical 15-3 run in the second half, the Longhorns turned a double-digit deficit into an overtime win, ending Kansas's five-game winning streak.
Four of Texas's five starters scored in double figures, led by Courtney Ramey's 15 points. Ramey made all eight of his free throw attempts in the game. Andrew Jones added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and point guard Matt Coleman III was one rebound shy of a double-double.
Kansas entered the game in third place in the Big 12 and Texas was in fifth in the conference standings. Now, the Longhorns are 8-5 in the Big 12 and the Jayhawks are 11-6.
No. 14 Texas and No. 17 Kansas head to overtime
Andrew Jones's long 3-pointer give Texas a three-point edge
Andrew Jones ties the game at 52
Kansas leads Texas 51-42 at the under-16 timeout in the second half
Kansas leads Texas 43-32 at the half
Kansas ripped off a 23-6 run and Ochai Agbaji scored 14 points as the No. 17 Jayhawks lead No. 14 Texas 43-32 at halftime. Agbaji leads all scorers with 14, followed by 11 from Bryce Thompson and eight points by Jalen Wilson.
KU forced nine turnovers in the half while holding Texas to 33 percent shooting. Courtney Ramey leads the Longhorns with six points. Texas was able to keep this to a single-digit deficit in large part due to their 15 free throws attempted in the half, 11 of which were made.
Kansas pushes the lead to 14 late in the first half
Ochai Agbaji ties that game at 18 with a corner three
Kai Jones hammers home dunk in transition
Kansas and Texas are tied at nine at the first media timeout
Kansas at Texas is now underway
Kansas at Texas: Game preview, prediction
In March Madness correspondent Andy Katz's latest NCAA tournament predictions (reflecting games played through Feb. 12), Texas was a No. 4 seed and Kansas was a No. 6 seed. Both schools are in the top five of the 10-team conference and now they'll meet in Austin on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The first time these two schools met, back on Jan. 2, Texas beat Kansas in Lawrence 84-59 in a game in which the Longhorns made 12 3-pointers at a 46-percent clip, while the Jayhawks made just three at a 13-percent rate.
The Longhorns have the third-most efficient offense in conference play, while Kansas has the second-best defense in Big 12 action. Kansas has won its last five games to improve to 11-5 in conference play, while Texas has lost four of its last six, so these two teams are arguably moving in the opposite direction.
Prediction: Kansas 81, Texas 75
Kansas at Texas: Date, time, how to watch
No. 17 Kansas (17-7, 11-5 Big 12) will visit No. 14 Texas (13-6, 7-5 Big 12) on Tuesday as two of the teams in the top half of the conference standings will face off in the home stretch of the regular season.
Here's how to watch the game:
Date: Feb. 23
Time: 9 p.m. ET
How to watch: ESPN