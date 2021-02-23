No. 14 Texas completes rare sweep of Kansas, downing Jayhawks in overtime

Texas became just the second team to sweep Kansas in the regular season since the 2003-04 season. Thanks to a critical 15-3 run in the second half, the Longhorns turned a double-digit deficit into an overtime win, ending Kansas's five-game winning streak.

Four of Texas's five starters scored in double figures, led by Courtney Ramey's 15 points. Ramey made all eight of his free throw attempts in the game. Andrew Jones added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and point guard Matt Coleman III was one rebound shy of a double-double.

Kansas entered the game in third place in the Big 12 and Texas was in fifth in the conference standings. Now, the Longhorns are 8-5 in the Big 12 and the Jayhawks are 11-6.