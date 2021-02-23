Last Updated 11:38 PM, February 23, 2021
Andy Wittry

No. 14 Texas completes rare sweep of Kansas, downing Jayhawks in overtime

Share
4:13 am, February 24, 2021

Final: No. 14 Texas 75, No. 17 Kansas 72

Texas became just the second team to sweep Kansas in the regular season since the 2003-04 season. Thanks to a critical 15-3 run in the second half, the Longhorns turned a double-digit deficit into an overtime win, ending Kansas's five-game winning streak.

Four of Texas's five starters scored in double figures, led by Courtney Ramey's 15 points. Ramey made all eight of his free throw attempts in the game. Andrew Jones added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and point guard Matt Coleman III was one rebound shy of a double-double.

Kansas entered the game in third place in the Big 12 and Texas was in fifth in the conference standings. Now, the Longhorns are 8-5 in the Big 12 and the Jayhawks are 11-6.

3:49 am, February 24, 2021

No. 14 Texas and No. 17 Kansas head to overtime

Kansas big man David McCormack tied the game at 66 in the closing seconds and Courtney Ramey's off-balance, corner 3-pointer was off the mark, so two of the top 20 teams in the country will go to overtime.
3:40 am, February 24, 2021

Andrew Jones's long 3-pointer give Texas a three-point edge

Kansas coach Bill Self called a timeout just moments after Texas guard Andrew Jones hit a long 3-pointer from the right wing, assisted by Matt Coleman III, to give the Longhorns a 57-54 lead. It capped off an 11-2 for Texas as the Longhorns stormed back from a double-digit deficit.
3:27 am, February 24, 2021

Andrew Jones ties the game at 52

Following a dunk by Kai Jones, Texas guard Andrew Jones stole the ball from Kansas by jumping into the passing lane, then he stormed down the court, drew a foul on Kansas's Marcus Garrett, then sank a pair of free throws to tie the game at 52.
3:16 am, February 24, 2021

Kansas leads Texas 51-42 at the under-16 timeout in the second half

Kansas forward Christian Braun pump-faked to shed a Texas defender, took a dribble to his left and knocked down an open 3-pointer from the top of the key to put the Jayhawks up 51-42 going into the under-16 timeout in the second half. Braun now has seven points in the game.
3:00 am, February 24, 2021

Kansas leads Texas 43-32 at the half

Kansas ripped off a 23-6 run and Ochai Agbaji scored 14 points as the No. 17 Jayhawks lead No. 14 Texas 43-32 at halftime. Agbaji leads all scorers with 14, followed by 11 from Bryce Thompson and eight points by Jalen Wilson.

KU forced nine turnovers in the half while holding Texas to 33 percent shooting. Courtney Ramey leads the Longhorns with six points. Texas was able to keep this to a single-digit deficit in large part due to their 15 free throws attempted in the half, 11 of which were made.

2:43 am, February 24, 2021

Kansas pushes the lead to 14 late in the first half

The Jayhawks rode the momentum of a 23-6 run to turn a three-point deficit into a 36-22 edge with 3:47 to go in the first half. Bryce Thompson scored 11 points for Kansas during this stretch, including a pair of fastbreak dunks while Ochai Agbaji chipped in eight points and knocked down a pair of 3's. 
2:23 am, February 24, 2021

Ochai Agbaji ties that game at 18 with a corner three

After Kansas called a timeout after struggling to inbound the ball against Texas's full-court pressure, the Jayhawks drew up a place to beat the press and Kansas swung the ball to Ochai Agbaji, who was open in the right corner, where he hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 18.
2:18 am, February 24, 2021

Kai Jones hammers home dunk in transition

Kai Jones put Texas up by three points, 14-11, after he grabbed a defensive rebound, teammate Matt Coleman III led the fast break and he dropped a no-look pass back to Jones for a thunderous two-handed slam.
2:12 am, February 24, 2021

Kansas and Texas are tied at nine at the first media timeout

Through five minutes, No. 17 Kansas and No. 14 Texas are tied at nine. Jalen Wilson leads Kansas with four points, while Greg Brown, Jericho Sims, Matt Coleman III and Royce Hamm Jr. have each scored for Texas.
1:57 am, February 24, 2021

Kansas at Texas is now underway

Tuesday night's matchup between the third-place team in the Big 12 and No. 17 team in the country (Kansas) and the fifth-place team in the Big 12 and No. 14 team in the country (Texas) is now underway in Austin.
12:21 am, February 22, 2021

Kansas at Texas: Game preview, prediction

In March Madness correspondent Andy Katz's latest NCAA tournament predictions (reflecting games played through Feb. 12), Texas was a No. 4 seed and Kansas was a No. 6 seed. Both schools are in the top five of the 10-team conference and now they'll meet in Austin on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The first time these two schools met, back on Jan. 2, Texas beat Kansas in Lawrence 84-59 in a game in which the Longhorns made 12 3-pointers at a 46-percent clip, while the Jayhawks made just three at a 13-percent rate.

The Longhorns have the third-most efficient offense in conference play, while Kansas has the second-best defense in Big 12 action. Kansas has won its last five games to improve to 11-5 in conference play, while Texas has lost four of its last six, so these two teams are arguably moving in the opposite direction.

Prediction: Kansas 81, Texas 75

12:17 am, February 22, 2021

Kansas at Texas: Date, time, how to watch

No. 17 Kansas (17-7, 11-5 Big 12) will visit No. 14 Texas (13-6, 7-5 Big 12) on Tuesday as two of the teams in the top half of the conference standings will face off in the home stretch of the regular season.

Here's how to watch the game:

Date: Feb. 23
Time: 9 p.m. ET
How to watch: ESPN