No. 17 Kansas at No. 14 Texas: Date, time, preview, prediction
Kansas at Texas: Game preview, prediction
In March Madness correspondent Andy Katz's latest NCAA tournament predictions (reflecting games played through Feb. 12), Texas was a No. 4 seed and Kansas was a No. 6 seed. Both schools are in the top five of the 10-team conference and now they'll meet in Austin on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The first time these two schools met, back on Jan. 2, Texas beat Kansas in Lawrence 84-59 in a game in which the Longhorns made 12 3-pointers at a 46-percent clip, while the Jayhawks made just three at a 13-percent rate.
The Longhorns have the third-most efficient offense in conference play, while Kansas has the second-best defense in Big 12 action. Kansas has won its last five games to improve to 11-5 in conference play, while Texas has lost four of its last six, so these two teams are arguably moving in the opposite direction.
Prediction: Kansas 81, Texas 75
Kansas at Texas: Date, time, how to watch
No. 17 Kansas (17-7, 11-5 Big 12) will visit No. 14 Texas (13-6, 7-5 Big 12) on Tuesday as two of the teams in the top half of the conference standings will face off in the home stretch of the regular season.
Here's how to watch the game:
Date: Feb. 23
Time: 9 p.m. ET
How to watch: ESPN