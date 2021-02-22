No. 17 Kansas at No. 14 Texas: Date, time, preview, prediction

In March Madness correspondent Andy Katz's latest NCAA tournament predictions (reflecting games played through Feb. 12), Texas was a No. 4 seed and Kansas was a No. 6 seed. Both schools are in the top five of the 10-team conference and now they'll meet in Austin on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The first time these two schools met, back on Jan. 2, Texas beat Kansas in Lawrence 84-59 in a game in which the Longhorns made 12 3-pointers at a 46-percent clip, while the Jayhawks made just three at a 13-percent rate.

The Longhorns have the third-most efficient offense in conference play, while Kansas has the second-best defense in Big 12 action. Kansas has won its last five games to improve to 11-5 in conference play, while Texas has lost four of its last six, so these two teams are arguably moving in the opposite direction.

Prediction: Kansas 81, Texas 75