No. 2 Baylor defeats No. 6 Texas 83-69 to stay undefeated
Even though No. 6 Texas started the second half on a 13-5 run to take a two-point lead over No. 2 Baylor, the Bears, with their national-best 3-point shooting, stingy defense and unflappable rotation of veterans, pulled away on the road to win 83-69. Texas guard Andrew Jones's emphatic dunk put the Longhorns up 47-45 but other than that – and a monstrous dunk by Greg Brown, which resulted in a technical foul after he stared down Baylor's Jonathan Tchamwa Thatchoua – it was the Bears's night.
Baylor shot 58.6 percent from the field and 52.4 percent from three as the backcourt duo of Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler combined for 48 points and eight 3-pointers. Texas was just 3-for-14 from the free throw line and the Longhorns committed 17 turnovers, 16 of which came from Texas's starters.
With the win, Baylor improved to 17-0 on the season and 9-0 in the Big 12.
Baylor's lead climbs to double digits
Courtney Ramey cuts the deficit to six
Back-to-back Baylor threes, technical foul help put Bears up by 10
Texas takes the lead
Texas cuts the deficit to one possession
HALFTIME: No. 2 Baylor 41, No. 6 Texas 34
Thanks to a steal by Texas guard Courtney Ramey, the ball swung to Matt Coleman III, who sank a wide-open 3-pointer from the left wing to cut Baylor's lead to 38-34. But then Davion Mitchell answered with a three of his own from the top of the key. The Bears led by as many as 11 points n the first half.
Both teams shot the ball well in the opening frame, with Baylor making 57 percent of its attempts and Texas shooting 50 percent from the floor. The Bears were 7-for-13 from deep, all of which were made by starting guards Davion Mitchell (16 points, four 3-pointers) and Jared Butler (13 points, three 3-pointers).
Andrew Jones led Texas in scoring with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
Baylor leads 38-27 entering the last media timeout of the first half
Baylor draws two offensive fouls against Texas in three possessions
Shaka Smart calls timeout after Baylor extends lead to 20-10
Baylor leads 12-10 at the first media timeout
Baylor jumps out to an 8-0 start
Baylor-Texas has tipped off
Get ready for Tuesday's Baylor-Texas game
The No. 2 team in the country vs. the No. 6 team in the country.
The first-place team in the Big 12 vs. the second-place team in the Big 12.
A matchup between two teams that are each, individually, as strong on offense as they are on defense.
All of those descriptors apply to Tuesday night's game between Baylor and Texas in Austin. The Bears will bring their undefeated 16-0 record on the road to face the Longhorns (11-3) in the first game of the season between the two schools. It'll be a good one, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The top two teams in the Big 12 – No. 2 Baylor (16-0, 8-0 Big 12) and No. 6 Texas (11-3, 5-2) – will meet on Tuesday night in Austin, where the Bears will try to reach the halfway point of conference play with an undefeated record. Baylor has been fighting with Gonzaga all season for pole position in the AP poll, the NET rankings and on kenpom.com, while Texas, which was ranked No. 19 in the preseason AP poll, is one of this season's surprise teams.
As of Sunday, Jan. 31, Baylor is ranked No. 3 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 2 defensively, per kenpom.com, as the Bears are truly elite on both ends of the floor. In their last Big 12 game, they ran past Kansas State 107-59.
Texas is also strong on both ends and elite defensively, with the nation's No. 9 defense and No. 19 offense. Without coach Shaka Smart and three key players, the Longhorns fell to Oklahoma 80-79 in their last game.
Kenpom.com projects a five-point win for Baylor, with Texas receiving a 32-percent chance of victory, according to the advanced stats site.