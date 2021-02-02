No. 2 Baylor defeats No. 6 Texas 83-69 to stay undefeated

Even though No. 6 Texas started the second half on a 13-5 run to take a two-point lead over No. 2 Baylor, the Bears, with their national-best 3-point shooting, stingy defense and unflappable rotation of veterans, pulled away on the road to win 83-69. Texas guard Andrew Jones's emphatic dunk put the Longhorns up 47-45 but other than that – and a monstrous dunk by Greg Brown, which resulted in a technical foul after he stared down Baylor's Jonathan Tchamwa Thatchoua – it was the Bears's night.

Baylor shot 58.6 percent from the field and 52.4 percent from three as the backcourt duo of Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler combined for 48 points and eight 3-pointers. Texas was just 3-for-14 from the free throw line and the Longhorns committed 17 turnovers, 16 of which came from Texas's starters.

With the win, Baylor improved to 17-0 on the season and 9-0 in the Big 12.