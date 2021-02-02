Last Updated 9:01 PM, February 02, 2021
Andy Wittry

No. 2 Baylor defeats No. 6 Texas 83-69 to stay undefeated

2:01 am, February 3, 2021

Final: No. 2 Baylor 83, No. 6 Texas 69

Even though No. 6 Texas started the second half on a 13-5 run to take a two-point lead over No. 2 Baylor, the Bears, with their national-best 3-point shooting, stingy defense and unflappable rotation of veterans, pulled away on the road to win 83-69. Texas guard Andrew Jones's emphatic dunk put the Longhorns up 47-45 but other than that – and a monstrous dunk by Greg Brown, which resulted in a technical foul after he stared down Baylor's Jonathan Tchamwa Thatchoua – it was the Bears's night.

Baylor shot 58.6 percent from the field and 52.4 percent from three as the backcourt duo of Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler combined for 48 points and eight 3-pointers. Texas was just 3-for-14  from the free throw line and the Longhorns committed 17 turnovers, 16 of which came from Texas's starters.

With the win, Baylor improved to 17-0 on the season and 9-0 in the Big 12.

1:43 am, February 3, 2021

Baylor's lead climbs to double digits

After a steal by Baylor's Adam Flagler, MaCio Teague made a layup on a fast break to put the Bears up by 11, 75-64, with just over three minutes remaining.
1:34 am, February 3, 2021

Courtney Ramey cuts the deficit to six

Courtney Ramey hit Texas's fifth 3-pointer of the second half to cut Baylor's lead to six, 65-59, going into the under-8 media timeout.
1:11 am, February 3, 2021

Back-to-back Baylor threes, technical foul help put Bears up by 10

After back-to-back 3-pointers from Baylor's Adam Flagler and Matthew Mayer, Jared Butler sank two technical free throws after Texas's Greg Brown got T'd up after a ferocious dunk, then Davion Mitchell made a pair of layups to extend Baylor's lead to 61-51.
1:09 am, February 3, 2021

Texas takes the lead

After Texas guard Matt Coleman III hit a jumper, he stole the ball from Baylor's Flo Thamba, then threw the ball ahead to teammate Andrew Jones, who threw down a one-handed tomahawk dunk to put the Longhorns out front 46-45.
1:06 am, February 3, 2021

Texas cuts the deficit to one possession

After a quick start to the second half, which included back-to-back 3-pointers from Andrew Jones and Greg Brown, Texas cut Baylor's lead to 41-40.
12:42 am, February 3, 2021

HALFTIME: No. 2 Baylor 41, No. 6 Texas 34

Thanks to a steal by Texas guard Courtney Ramey, the ball swung to Matt Coleman III, who sank a wide-open 3-pointer from the left wing to cut Baylor's lead to 38-34. But then Davion Mitchell answered with a three of his own from the top of the key. The Bears led by as many as 11 points n the first half.

Both teams shot the ball well in the opening frame, with Baylor making 57 percent of its attempts and Texas shooting 50 percent from the floor. The Bears were 7-for-13 from deep, all of which were made by starting guards Davion Mitchell (16 points, four 3-pointers) and Jared Butler (13 points, three 3-pointers).

Andrew Jones led Texas in scoring with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

12:36 am, February 3, 2021

Baylor leads 38-27 entering the last media timeout of the first half

Texas guard Andrew Jones cut the deficit to nine points, as he scored 13 points out of 17 during one stretch for the Longhorns, but Baylor's offensive firepower and defensive prowess has been hard for Texas to match. Baylor leads 38-27 at the last media timeout of the first half.
12:18 am, February 3, 2021

Baylor draws two offensive fouls against Texas in three possessions

In addition to getting it done offensively, with a flurry of 3-pointers, Baylor has played tough defense, drawing offensive fouls on Matt Coleman III, then one on Greg Brown III two possessions later. Baylor leads 23-17.
12:12 am, February 3, 2021

Shaka Smart calls timeout after Baylor extends lead to 20-10

Baylor has rattled off 10 consecutive points – a Davion Mitchell layup, two 3-pointers from Jared Butler and a jumper from Adam Flagler to go ahead 20-10, forcing Texas coach Shaka Smart to call a timeout.
12:08 am, February 3, 2021

Baylor leads 12-10 at the first media timeout

If the rest of the game follows the course of the first five minutes, we're in store for a good one in Austin. Baylor jumped out to an 8-0 lead, only for Texas to claw back to tie the game at 10-10. The Bears lead 12-10 at the first media timeout as four of Baylor's starters have already scored, led by Davion Mitchell's five points. Courtney Ramey leads Texas with five points as well.
12:07 am, February 3, 2021

Baylor jumps out to an 8-0 start

A Flo Thamba layup was sandwiched between 3-pointers from Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler, as No. 2 Baylor jumped out to an 8-0 start at No. 6 Texas.
11:56 pm, February 2, 2021

Baylor-Texas has tipped off

Tuesday night's Big 12 showdown between Baylor and Texas has tipped off, as the Bears look to stay undefeated and the Longhorns try to give them their first loss of the season.
7:34 pm, February 2, 2021

Get ready for Tuesday's Baylor-Texas game

The No. 2 team in the country vs. the No. 6 team in the country.

The first-place team in the Big 12 vs. the second-place team in the Big 12.

A matchup between two teams that are each, individually, as strong on offense as they are on defense.

All of those descriptors apply to Tuesday night's game between Baylor and Texas in Austin. The Bears will bring their undefeated 16-0 record on the road to face the Longhorns (11-3) in the first game of the season between the two schools. It'll be a good one, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

6:22 pm, January 31, 2021

No. 2 Baylor at No. 6 Texas: Date, time, how to watch

No. 6 Texas will host No. 2 Baylor on Tuesday, Feb. 2 for a Big 12 game that is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
6:13 pm, January 31, 2021

No. 2 Baylor at No. 6 Texas: Game preview

The top two teams in the Big 12 – No. 2 Baylor (16-0, 8-0 Big 12) and No. 6 Texas (11-3, 5-2) – will meet on Tuesday night in Austin, where the Bears will try to reach the halfway point of conference play with an undefeated record. Baylor has been fighting with Gonzaga all season for pole position in the AP poll, the NET rankings and on kenpom.com, while Texas, which was ranked No. 19 in the preseason AP poll, is one of this season's surprise teams.

As of Sunday, Jan. 31, Baylor is ranked No. 3 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 2 defensively, per kenpom.com, as the Bears are truly elite on both ends of the floor. In their last Big 12 game, they ran past Kansas State 107-59.

Texas is also strong on both ends and elite defensively, with the nation's No. 9 defense and No. 19 offense. Without coach Shaka Smart and three key players, the Longhorns fell to Oklahoma 80-79 in their last game.

Kenpom.com projects a five-point win for Baylor, with Texas receiving a 32-percent chance of victory, according to the advanced stats site.