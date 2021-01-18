Last Updated 11:09 PM, January 18, 2021
Andy Wittry

No. 2 Baylor defeats No. 9 Kansas 77-69 to extend undefeated start

3:57 am, January 19, 2021

Final: No. 2 Baylor 77, No. 9 Kansas 69

Fueled by one of the best performances of All-America candidate Jared Butler's career, No. 2 Baylor continued its undefeated start to improve to 13-0 on the season and 6-0 in Big 12 play with a 77-69 win over No. 9 Kansas, avenging a home loss to the Jayhawks the last time the two teams met, last February in Waco.

Butler finished with 30 points, the second-most in his career, on 10-of-14 shooting, including seven 3-pointers. MaCio Teague added 13 points and Davion Mitchell chipped in 10 as the Bears shot 53 percent from the field, 47 percent from behind the arc and 92 percent from the free throw line.

3:49 am, January 19, 2021

Baylor leads 65-58 at the last media timeout

A 7-0 run by Kansas, which started with a 3-pointer from Christian Braun and which ended with a short jumper from David McCormack, cut Baylor's lead to 65-58 at the final media timeout.
3:40 am, January 19, 2021

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua's physical layup puts Baylor up 14

After Kansas cut Baylor's lead to five points on a dunk by Ochai Agbaji, the Bears's lead climbed back to 14 on a skilled, physical layup by big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua.
3:25 am, January 19, 2021

Kansas cuts the deficit to seven

Thanks to a 6-0 run, Kansas cut Baylor's lead to 56-49 after a Mitch Lightfoot dunk, a pair of free throws from Ochai Agbaji and a jumper from Tristan Enaruna.
3:21 am, January 19, 2021

Kansas center David McCormack picks up fourth foul

Kansas big man David McCormack picked up his fourth foul after going for a defensive rebound by Baylor's Mark Vital, with the Bears leading 51-38.
2:58 am, January 19, 2021

Halftime: No. 2 Baylor 41, No. 9 Kansas 28

After reviewing a last-second jumper from Kansas big man Mitch Lightfoot, which the officials ruled to have been attempted after the halftime buzzer sounded, the two sides ran to the locker room with No. 2 Baylor leading 41-28. The Bears's defense was stifling, as they forced seven turnovers, including five steals.

Baylor guard Jared Butler led the way with 17 first-half points, including a 4-of-5 effort from 3-point range, while Kansas's Christian Braun scored a team-high 14 points with four 3-pointers.

2:40 am, January 19, 2021

Jared Butler's fourth 3-pointer forces Kansas timeout

Baylor's Jared Butler used a screen from teammate Jonthan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to hit a 3-pointer from the right wing – his fourth of the game – to put the Bears up 37-21 and forcing Kansas to call a timeout.
2:35 am, January 19, 2021

Davion Mitchell hits 3-pointer after lethal pass fake

Baylor's Davion Mitchell executed a perfect pass fake before sinking a 3-pointer from the right wing, which gave the Bears a 26-13 lead, forcing Kansas to take a timeout.
2:32 am, January 19, 2021

Jared Butler hits third 3-pointer of first half

After Kansas's Christian Braun hit a deep 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock to cut the Baylor lead to 18-10, Baylor's Davion Mitchell threw a cross-court pass two possessions later to Jared Butler on the left wing, where he sank his third 3-pointer of the first half to give the Bears a 21-10 edge.
2:19 am, January 19, 2021

Bill Self calls timeout with Baylor leading 16-5

After back-to-back turnovers, the second of which led to an easy runout and dunk from MaCio Teague, Kansas coach Bill Self called a timeout with his team trailing 16-5.
2:15 am, January 19, 2021

Baylor leads 11-5 at the first media timeout

Through the first four-plus minutes of the Baylor-Kansas game, the Bears have jumped out to an 11-5 lead, fueled by six points from Jared Butler, including a 3-pointer, and four rebounds and an emphatic alley-oop from Mark Vital. Teammate Adam Flagler faced a double team when he heaved the ball from well beyond the 3-point line to a wide-open Vital, who slammed the ball through the hoop.
2:13 am, January 19, 2021

Kansas center David McCormack picks up second foul with 17:02 to play in first half

Kansas center David McCormack exited the game with 17:02 to play in the first half after the junior picked up his second foul.
2:11 am, January 19, 2021

Baylor jumps out to 8-2 start

Baylor started out hot, led by leading scorer Jared Butler, who made a 3-point from the top of the key on the Bears's first offensive possession and a few minutes later, he scored on a 3-point play the hard way to give Baylor an 8-2 lead.
1:57 am, January 19, 2021

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 9 Kansas is underway

Tim Heitman | USA TODAY Sports Images Baylor's MaCio Teague.

Monday night's top-10 clash between No. 2 Baylor (12-0) and No. 9 Kansas (10-3) is underway in Waco. The Bears entered the day alone in first place in the Big 12 with a 5-0 conference record, while the Jayhawks are 4-2 in the Big 12.

1:01 am, January 19, 2021

Baylor-Kansas is less than an hour from tipoff

The top-10 showdown between No. 2 Baylor and No. 9 Kansas, which could help determine the Big 12 regular season championship, is less than an hour away. The game will tip off on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.
9:56 pm, January 18, 2021

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 9 Kansas: Game preview

Kansas won the Big 12 last season with a 17-1 record, while Baylor finished second, and the two Big 12 powers split their two regular-season meetings. The Bears won 67-55 in Allen Fieldhouse in January, amid a streak of 23 consecutive wins, while Kansas got revenge in late February, when it won 64-61 in Waco.

Now, the two teams, both ranked in the top 10, will meet in the same gym where they last played, almost 11 months ago. Baylor, the home team, is ranked No. 1 in the NET, No. 2 in the AP poll and No. 2 on kenpom.com, while Kansas is No. 19 in the NET, No. 9 in the AP poll and No. 15 on kenpom.com. By any metric, these are two of the best teams in the country.

Baylor owns the No. 1 adjusted defensive efficiency in the country as the Bears limit opponents to an average of 86.4 points per 100 possessions, per kenpom.com, while they score 118.9 points per 100 possessions, which ranks fourth nationally. Likewise, Kansas's strength is on defense, with the No. 10 defense and the No. 23 offense.

The Bears are 12-0 on the season and 5-0 in conference play, and they've already beaten No. 22 Illinois by 13 points on a neutral court and No. 12 Texas Tech by eight points on the road. Kansas won eight games in a row after a season-opening loss to No. 1 Gonzaga, but the Jayhawks have since lost two of their last four games, to Texas and Oklahoma State.

9:53 pm, January 18, 2021

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 9 Kansas: Date, time, how to watch

Two of the top three teams in the Big 12, and two of the top 10 teams in the country, No. 2 Baylor and No. 9 Kansas, will meet on Monday, Jan. 18. Here's all the information you need to know to watch the game.

Date: Monday, Jan. 18
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Waco, Tex.
TV channel: ESPN