No. 2 Baylor defeats No. 9 Kansas 77-69 to extend undefeated start

Fueled by one of the best performances of All-America candidate Jared Butler's career, No. 2 Baylor continued its undefeated start to improve to 13-0 on the season and 6-0 in Big 12 play with a 77-69 win over No. 9 Kansas, avenging a home loss to the Jayhawks the last time the two teams met, last February in Waco.

Butler finished with 30 points, the second-most in his career, on 10-of-14 shooting, including seven 3-pointers. MaCio Teague added 13 points and Davion Mitchell chipped in 10 as the Bears shot 53 percent from the field, 47 percent from behind the arc and 92 percent from the free throw line.