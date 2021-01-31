No. 2 Baylor at No. 5 Texas: Game preview, time, date, how to watch

The top two teams in the Big 12 – No. 2 Baylor (16-0, 8-0 Big 12) and No. 5 Texas (11-3, 5-2) – will meet on Tuesday night in Austin, where the Bears will try to reach the halfway point of conference play with an undefeated record. Baylor has been fighting with Gonzaga all season for pole position in the AP poll, the NET rankings and on kenpom.com, while Texas, which was ranked No. 19 in the preseason AP poll, is one of this season's surprise teams.

As of Sunday, Jan. 31, Baylor is ranked No. 3 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 2 defensively, per kenpom.com, as the Bears are truly elite on both ends of the floor. In their last Big 12 game, they ran past Kansas State 107-59.

Texas is also strong on both ends and elite defensively, with the nation's No. 9 defense and No. 19 offense. Without coach Shaka Smart and three key players, the Longhorns fell to Oklahoma 80-79 in their last game.

Kenpom.com projects a five-point win for Baylor, with Texas receiving a 32-percent chance of victory, according to the advanced stats site.