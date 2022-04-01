Live updates from No. 2 Duke vs. No. 8 North Carolina in the Men's Final Four

Last Updated 5:46 PM, April 01, 2022Andy WittryLive updates from No. 2 Duke vs. No. 8 North Carolina in the Men's Final FourShare8:22 pm, April 1, 2022Saturday's Final Four matchup between Duke and North Carolina might be unprecedentedEven in today's sports media climate, where rational, measured discourse is often drowned out by outlandish takes, hyperbole and one-upping, it may not be hyperbolic to say the hype around Saturday's national semifinal between No. 2 seed Duke and No. 8 seed North Carolina could be unprecedented, even if we struggle to accurately measure such a claim. Where to start? How about with the literal arrival of Duke to New Orleans, in a caravan of two buses, flanked by four police officers on motorcycles. The second bus looked no different than any other. The first, however, was not. It flashed an assemblage of Duke's "D" logo, the national championship trophy and an argyle background. Inconspicuous it was not. So, as the procession made its way down New Orleans' Poydras Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, past the Caesars Superdome, past city hall, past downtown eateries like Reginelli's Pizzeria and Daisy Mae's Southern Fried Chicken and Breakfast, the Blue Devils were welcomed by boos from a contingent of North Carolina fans as they made their turn. Welcome to the NCAA Men's Final Four in 2022, where the meeting of three-time national champions Villanova and Kansas, who met in this event just four years ago, is somehow, amazingly, the undercard. The 258th meeting in men's basketball between Duke and North Carolina is so big that Grammy-nominated country musician and diehard North Carolina fan Eric Church canceled a show scheduled for Saturday night in San Antonio in order to attend the game. Church, a Granite Falls, North Carolina native who attended Appalachian State University, was forced to make amends with his fans, but amends you'll make when you can't miss a matchup so rare. Halley's Comet comes once every 75 years, but it took 102 years for this. Duke and North Carolina's men's basketball teams have been meeting on the hardwood since 1920 (who could forget the Tar Heels' 36-25 win in January 1920 or the Blue Devils' 19-18 response two months later?). Most, if not all, of the Duke and North Carolina players who were made available to the media on Friday were asked by a reporter about their reaction to Church's decision. "You said, who is it?" Duke freshman guard Trevor Keels asked the reporter, seeking clarification. "What's his name?" Eric Church, the reporter said. "Eric Church...," Jeremy Roach said, his brain searching, scanning, hoping, for a chance at recall. A message from Eric Church pic.twitter.com/hIZ54imdVW — Eric Church (@ericchurch) April 1, 2022 The two Duke players laughed. "I mean, I don't even know what to say," Keels said. "I'm pretty sure his fans are mad. I don't really got nothing to say. He's going to see a great basketball game, that's it. I can respect it, though. It's going to be a good game, so you know, you gotta do what you gotta do. You gotta see that live in person instead of watching on the TV. It's definitely better in person. Hopefully he got a good seat, though, cause their fans will be made if he's up top or something like that." "You know, it's funny cause I think he was at our last game, or one of the games, he was at," North Carolina junior forward Armando Bacot said, "and I mean, I talked to him. One of the coaches told me to shake his hand, but I had no clue who he was until I saw the headline. I was like, 'Oh, OK. That's who that dude is,' and then a lot of my friends in Chapel Hill was telling me like how famous he was but I didn't know because I don't listen to country music. I guess that was kind of a stupid moment for me not knowing exactly who he was but now when I see him, I'll definitely show him some love and I mean I'm thankful of his support." In such a storied rivalry, defined by so narrow a geographic a separation and trophy cases that are so filled, you'll take whatever support you can. When asked what comes to mind first when they sees their rival's school colors, answers included "fight" and "war." "I don't think I ever really saw a Carolina-Duke game that you're just going to cut it off because you don't want to watch it," Keels said. "It's always a dog fight, every game. Players are going to get into it. It's a chippy game, so you've got to love it." "It's going to bring the best performances on that day," Roach added. That day is tomorrow, at 8:49 p.m. ET on TBS, in the second-to-last game of the season, on the second day of April, when each team will be looking for its second win against its rival in what was an ever-unlikely best-of-three series in Mike Krzyzewski's curtain call and Hubert Davis' inaugural season. There quite possibly has never been anything like it, in terms of build-up, in the sport's history. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:22 pm, April 1, 2022The technique and tenacity that drives North Carolina's Armando BacotIt's less than 36 hours from Duke and North Carolina squaring off for the first time ever in the NCAA tournament, in a Final Four matchup that will either bring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to the doorstep of a sixth national title or the game Coach K's 47-season, Hall-of-Fame career while propelling North Carolina's rookie coach Hubert Davis one win away from a national title in his inaugural season. So, naturally, with the weight of one of the sport's greatest rivalries hanging in the balance and the intersection coaching careers winding down and just beginning, the topic of conversation Friday afternoon inside the bowels of the Caesars Superdome quickly turned to "Scarface" protagonist Tony Montana, played by Al Pacino. North Carolina junior forward Armando Bacot, the ACC's leading vote-getter in its first-team, all-conference ballots and the nation's third-leading rebounder at 12.8 boards per game, has the character inscribed in a tattoo on his leg. "I don't know, I kind of made a lot of just impulsive decisions in high school and stuff, but I got this tattoo because it was one of my favorite movies and I just want to kind of keep getting more pictures of different people or thing that inspire me on my leg," Bacot said. "So, Tony Montana was the first thing I could think of." In this case, we'll focus on, um, let's say the drive of Montana. "It's a lot of great lessons you can take from the movie and just kind of how he came from nothing and got to where he was at," Bacot said. "He ended up self-destructing, so hopefully I don't do that." Of course, this being one of the Final Four's pregame media sessions — where players are asked about everything from their favorite local eateries on campus to country artist and diehard North Carolina fan Eric Church's decision to cancel a concert in order to watch his Tar Heels on Saturday — lines are drawn in the media from things like fictional characters and tattoos to on-court production, legitimate or not. Heading into the rubber match against No. 2 seed Duke, which beat North Carolina by 20 points in Chapel Hill on Feb. 5 before the Tar Heels won by 13 in Durham one month later, Bacot not self-destructing — to use his words — is one of the biggest pregame storylines. In the school's first meeting this season, Bacot picked up back-to-back fouls in the span of 35 seconds. Through the first three-plus minutes, before the teams broke to their respective benches for the first media timeout, Bacot had two fouls, North Carolina had two points and Duke led by 11. A 13-2 Blue Devils lead turned into a 19-5 advantage, which became 31-8. You know the rest. So when North Carolina made the return trip to Duke on March 5, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis was extra cautious with Bacot's foul situation and minutes, even though he's one of the more lenient coaches in the country in terms of what predictive metrics website kenpom.com terms "2-foul participation." North Carolina ranks 91st nationally with a percentage of 28.8 percent, which evaluates the percent of time remaining in the first half that a starter is allowed to play after picking up his second foul. In the second meeting between Tobacco Road rivals, Bacot picked up his first foul with 17:02 to play in the first half and he subbed out with 17:02 to play in the first half. He returned just less than six minutes later. When he committed his second foul with 6:22 left in the half, he also subbed out with 6:22 left in the half. He didn't commit a foul the rest of the game. "Our team's plus-minus is, I mean, really good when I'm on the floor and not good at all when I'm off the floor," Bacot said Friday. My coaches just told me that actually after practice today." If you need someone to show their proof when calling Bacot a walking double-double, teammate Leaky Black let out a visceral, below-his-breath "Damn" when a reporter told him Bacot has 29 double-doubles this season, which tied Tim Duncan's ACC record. Bacot's 16.5 points and 12.8 rebounds per game lead the team. His 30.1-percent defensive rebounding percentage ranks ninth nationally and his rate of 14.6 percent on the offensive end ranks 25th, per kenpom.com. Bacot isn't shy about admitting where his physical gifts and ability stand relative to his peers. You can do that when you're in the Final Four and mentioned in the same breath as Duncan. If you ask Bacot, as I did, being an elite rebounder takes more than one's physical measurables. "The main thing is just effort," Bacot said Friday. "You just gotta want to do it. I mean, you see a lot of guys that are a lot more athletic than me and physically gifted and they don't really put up the numbers that I do as far as rebounding. But it's just the want-to and then a little bit of having a good feeling for the ball, too, and where it will come off at." share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:37 pm, April 1, 2022A year later, North Carolina players remember Roy Williams' April 1st retirementThe eve of the national semifinals — April 1, 2022 — marks the one-year anniversary of former North Carolina coach Roy Williams' retirement announcement. April 1, 2021, of course, was April Fools' Day, one heck of a time for a Basketball Hall of Fame inductee with three national championships to step down. In case you need a reminder of how men's basketball programs lean into the holiday, Wisconsin played a practical joke Friday morning on Twitter. Wisconsin guard Brad Davison has been granted a sixth year of eligibility and will return to Wisconsin for the 2022-23 seasonhttps://t.co/eQy6K4zNhk— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 1, 2022 Last spring, North Carolina players thought that they were being pranked. This can't be real, they thought. "I was at home, in my bed, asleep," senior guard Leaky Black said Friday. "It was obviously April Fools' Day and I woke up to my phone just going crazy. I'm like, 'What's going on?' The team was on a Zoom meeting, since we couldn't meet in person. We had a Zoom meeting, I came late. Everyone's like crying and stuff. I just woke up, I didn't know what was going on and it was like, 'Is this an April Fools' joke?' I had no idea what was going on, so that's how I found out about the news. "I went that whole day wondering if it was going to break that news that it was an April Fools' joke or not, but then obviously it wasn't. I had just woke up, I hate waking up in the mornings as it is, and that was just like a crazy day from the beginning." Sophomore guard R.J. Davis was also in bed when he learned the news. "I actually thought it was an April Fools' joke, not gonna lie," Davis said. "It was crazy, I'm like 'I don't really believe this,' but then when we actually sat down on a Zoom (call) with Roy, it was a little bit emotional. It was a little bit surprising. I knew if he was fine with it and he was at rest with his decision, I'm happy for him. "I was definitely texting the group chat like, 'Haha, April Fools'!' Like, 'Nice job,' but when we actually sat down on the Zoom and found out it was real, it was shocking but at the same time he felt like he was at rest and he wanted to leave at peace." share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:27 pm, April 1, 2022How to watch Duke and North Carolina Get ready for the men's Final Four. It's (2) Duke against (8) North Carolina, with the Blue Devils and Tar Heels meeting in the NCAA tournament for the first time in the storied rivalry's history. Time: 8:49 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Apr. 2 TV channel: TBS Streaming: March Madness Live Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:24 pm, April 1, 2022Duke vs. North Carolina: How they stack up Duke and North Carolina are a two seed and eight seed in the 2022 men's NCAA tournament, respectively. Here's how they stack up based on this season's results. Duke 2021-22 STATS North Carolina 32-6 (16-4 ACC) Record (Conf) 28-9 (15-5 ACC) No. 2 NCAA tournament seed No. 8 80.1 Points per game 78.1 67.4 Points allowed 71.1 49.4% Field goal percentage 45.2% 37.0% Three-point percentage 36.1% 74.2% Free throw percentage 76.5% 37.8 Rebounds per game 40.6 16.6 Assists per game 15.3 10.4 Turnovers per game 11.7 Paolo Banchero 17.1 ppg Scoring leader Armando Bacot 16.5 ppg Wendell Moore Jr. 4.4 apg Assists leader Caleb Love 3.7 apg Paolo Banchero 7.7 rpg Rebounding leader Armando Bacot 12.8 rpg share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:23 pm, April 1, 2022Duke vs. North Carolina: Series history Duke and North Carolina have met 257 times in the two storied programs' histories. North Carolina leads the all-time series 142-115. In 2022, the series is tied 1-1. Here are all the prior meetings from this year: Date location winner score March 5, 2022 Durham, N.C. North Carolina 94-81 February 5, 2022 Chapel Hill, N.C. Duke 87-67 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link