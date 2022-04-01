Live updates from No. 2 Duke vs. No. 8 North Carolina in the Men's Final Four

Even in today's sports media climate, where rational, measured discourse is often drowned out by outlandish takes, hyperbole and one-upping, it may not be hyperbolic to say the hype around Saturday's national semifinal between No. 2 seed Duke and No. 8 seed North Carolina could be unprecedented, even if we struggle to accurately measure such a claim.

Where to start? How about with the literal arrival of Duke to New Orleans, in a caravan of two buses, flanked by four police officers on motorcycles. The second bus looked no different than any other. The first, however, was not. It flashed an assemblage of Duke's "D" logo, the national championship trophy and an argyle background.

Inconspicuous it was not.

So, as the procession made its way down New Orleans' Poydras Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, past the Caesars Superdome, past city hall, past downtown eateries like Reginelli's Pizzeria and Daisy Mae's Southern Fried Chicken and Breakfast, the Blue Devils were welcomed by boos from a contingent of North Carolina fans as they made their turn.

Welcome to the NCAA Men's Final Four in 2022, where the meeting of three-time national champions Villanova and Kansas, who met in this event just four years ago, is somehow, amazingly, the undercard.

The 258th meeting in men's basketball between Duke and North Carolina is so big that Grammy-nominated country musician and diehard North Carolina fan Eric Church canceled a show scheduled for Saturday night in San Antonio in order to attend the game. Church, a Granite Falls, North Carolina native who attended Appalachian State University, was forced to make amends with his fans, but amends you'll make when you can't miss a matchup so rare.

Halley's Comet comes once every 75 years, but it took 102 years for this. Duke and North Carolina's men's basketball teams have been meeting on the hardwood since 1920 (who could forget the Tar Heels' 36-25 win in January 1920 or the Blue Devils' 19-18 response two months later?).

Most, if not all, of the Duke and North Carolina players who were made available to the media on Friday were asked by a reporter about their reaction to Church's decision.

"You said, who is it?" Duke freshman guard Trevor Keels asked the reporter, seeking clarification. "What's his name?"

Eric Church, the reporter said.

"Eric Church...," Jeremy Roach said, his brain searching, scanning, hoping, for a chance at recall.

A message from Eric Church pic.twitter.com/hIZ54imdVW — Eric Church (@ericchurch) April 1, 2022

The two Duke players laughed. "I mean, I don't even know what to say," Keels said. "I'm pretty sure his fans are mad. I don't really got nothing to say. He's going to see a great basketball game, that's it. I can respect it, though. It's going to be a good game, so you know, you gotta do what you gotta do. You gotta see that live in person instead of watching on the TV. It's definitely better in person. Hopefully he got a good seat, though, cause their fans will be made if he's up top or something like that."

"You know, it's funny cause I think he was at our last game, or one of the games, he was at," North Carolina junior forward Armando Bacot said, "and I mean, I talked to him. One of the coaches told me to shake his hand, but I had no clue who he was until I saw the headline. I was like, 'Oh, OK. That's who that dude is,' and then a lot of my friends in Chapel Hill was telling me like how famous he was but I didn't know because I don't listen to country music. I guess that was kind of a stupid moment for me not knowing exactly who he was but now when I see him, I'll definitely show him some love and I mean I'm thankful of his support."

In such a storied rivalry, defined by so narrow a geographic a separation and trophy cases that are so filled, you'll take whatever support you can.

When asked what comes to mind first when they sees their rival's school colors, answers included "fight" and "war."

"I don't think I ever really saw a Carolina-Duke game that you're just going to cut it off because you don't want to watch it," Keels said. "It's always a dog fight, every game. Players are going to get into it. It's a chippy game, so you've got to love it."

"It's going to bring the best performances on that day," Roach added.

That day is tomorrow, at 8:49 p.m. ET on TBS, in the second-to-last game of the season, on the second day of April, when each team will be looking for its second win against its rival in what was an ever-unlikely best-of-three series in Mike Krzyzewski's curtain call and Hubert Davis' inaugural season.

There quite possibly has never been anything like it, in terms of build-up, in the sport's history.