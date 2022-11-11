Last Updated 10:04 PM, November 11, 2022

No. 2 Gonzaga survives Michigan State in the Armed Forces Classic

2:02 am, November 12, 2022

No. 2 Gonzaga narrowly defeats Michigan State, 64-63

In front of thousands of veterans in the Armed Forces Classic, No. 2 Gonzaga survived Michigan State, pulling out the victory 64-63.

It was a battle until the final buzzer on the USS Abraham Lincoln. The Zags overcame a double-digit second-half deficit to stave off a loss to an unranked opponent. 

Drew Timme, despite a difficult first half, led the game in scoring 22 (14 in the second) to go along with 13 rebounds and four assists. 

Michigan State came out in camo green eager to pounce on the No. 2 team in the country. The Spartans scored 13 points off 18 turnovers. That, paired with the Zags shooting a low percentage, created a supreme advantage early.

Halfway through the second, Gonzaga woke up, going on an 11-2 run to close the gap, taking its first lead since 15-14 late in the second. 

Spartans leading scorer Mady Sissoko had an early 10 points in the first, but couldn’t build on that momentum much like his teammates. He finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, fouling out with under left to play. 

Both teams missed multiple free throws, but Michigan had a slight advantage, edging Gonzaga's shooting percentage, 64% to 63%.

The environment, while exciting, created certain unusual variables for both opponents. For the entirety of the first half, the setting San Diego sun created a shooting barrier, but it was exciting to have this classic back after a three-year hiatus.

1:15 am, November 12, 2022

Here come the Zags

No. 2 Gonzaga woke up after the TV timeout, trailing by a dozen. Led by Drew Timme, the Zags are on an 11-2 run, trying to close the gap in the Armed Forces Classic. 

Michigan State leads 47-44, 11:29 to go. 

1:06 am, November 12, 2022

Michigan State maintains control in the 2nd

Coming out of halftime, Michigan State continues to be the aggressor against No. 1 Gonzaga. 

The Spartans turned the Zags over 12 times turning that into 11 points. After a career-high half, Mady Sissoko continues his activity with 14 points and 9 rebounds. 

Drew Timme and the Zags have failed to find consistency on the USS Abraham Lincoln and are 15:35 away from a loss from an unranked team. 
 

12:39 am, November 12, 2022

HALFTIME: Michigan State 38, Gonzaga 31

No. 2 Gonzaga trails unranked Michigan State by seven at the half. The Spartans finished the first 20 minutes on an electric buzzer-beating layup. 

Center Mady Sissoko shot 4-5 from the field leading all scorers with 10 points to go along with seven rebounds and a block. 

Despite missing six free throws, Michigan State controls momentum. The Zags will have to pick up their shooting percentage (34.5) to keep up with the ultra quick Spartans and avoid what would be the biggest upset of the early season. 
 

12:11 am, November 12, 2022

Michigan State leads No. 1 Gonazaga halfway through the first 

Under the San Diego setting sun on the air craft carrier, Michigan State narrowly leads No. 1 Gonzaga. 

The up-and-down tempo led to a combined eight fast break points, but also five turnovers by each team. 

Spartans Malik Hall leads all scorers with seven points, Julian Strawther tops the Zags with five points. 

7:41 left to play in the first half. 
 

6:28 pm, November 11, 2022

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Michigan State

No. 2 Gonzaga will play Michigan State in the Armed Forces Classic on Friday night. Here's how you can watch.

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: Friday, Nov. 11
  • TV channel, online stream: ESPN and ESPN+ (subscription required); Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will call the game from the flight deck.
  • Location: Flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado.
6:22 pm, November 11, 2022

Armed Forces Classic preview

Both Gonzaga and Michigan State are 1-0, though the Bulldogs come in with the No. 2 AP ranking and are expected to compete for the national championship.

Gonzaga topped North Florida 104-63 in its opener, with Drew Timme leading all players with 22 points. He was one of six Bulldogs players to reach double figures in scoring. Going into the season, Andy Katz ranked Gonzaga No. 2 in his Power 36, behind only North Carolina.

The Spartans began their season with a 73-55 win against Northern Arizona. Joey Hauser posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds while making four 3-pointers. Though MSU didn't pick up a preseason AP rank, the Spartans did come in at No. 15 in Katz's Power 36.

Katz caught up with Tom Izzo and Mark Few before tonight's game:

 

 

6:09 pm, November 11, 2022

Series history for Michigan State-Gonzaga

Michigan State is 4-1 all-time against Gonzaga. One meeting came in the NCAA tournament, when No. 1 Michigan State beat No. 12 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16. The Bulldogs beat No. 5 Virginia and then No. 13 Indiana State to make the regional semifinals.

DATE SCORE LOCATION
Nov. 10, 2011 Michigan State 74, Gonzaga 67 Spokane, Wash.
Nov. 17, 2009 Michigan State 75, Gonzaga 71 East Lansing, Mich.
Nov. 22, 2005 Gonzaga 109, Michigan State 106 (3OT) Lahaina, Hawaii
March 23, 2001 Michigan State 77, Gonzaga 62 Atlanta, Ga.
Nov. 29, 1997 Michigan State 70, Gonzaga 68 East Lansing, Mich.
6:08 pm, November 11, 2022

Complete results of the Armed Forces Classic

Here's the list of all the Armed Forces Classic scores:
DATE LOCATION MATCHUP WINNER/SCORE
Nov. 9, 2012 Ramstein Air Base, Germany Connecticut vs. No. 14 Michigan State Connecticut, 66–62
Nov. 8, 2013 Camp Humphreys, Korea No. 19 Oregon vs. Georgetown Oregon, 82–75
Nov. 14, 2014 CGAS Borinquen, Puerto Rico No. 8 Louisville vs. Minnesota Louisville, 81–66
Nov. 13, 2015 Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, Japan No. 9 Gonzaga vs. Pittsburgh CANCELED
Nov. 11, 2016 Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii No. 10 Arizona vs. No. 12 Michigan State Arizona, 65–63
Nov. 11, 2016 Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 3 Kansas Indiana, 103–99
Nov. 10, 2017 Ramstein Air Base, Germany No. 25 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 West Virginia Texas A&M, 88–65
Nov. 9, 2018 Fort Bliss, Texas Texas vs. Arkansas Texas, 73–71 OT
Nov. 8, 2019 Alaska Airlines Center, Anchorage, Alaska Washington vs. No. 16 Baylor Washington, 67–64