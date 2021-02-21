No. 3 Michigan defeats No. 4 Ohio State in matchup of potential No. 1 seeds
Final: No. 3 Michigan 92, No. 4 Ohio State 87
A game that was billed as one of the best matchups of the men's basketball regular season lived up to the hype as No. 3 Michigan went into Columbus, Ohio, and knocked off rival Ohio State, ranked No. 4 in the country, 92-87. The Wolverines affirmed their first-place status in the conference to improve to 11-1 in the conference, behind a huge second half from freshman center Hunter Dickinson, after the Wolverines made just one 3-pointer after halftime, after making 10 in the first half. Dickinson finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, as four of Michigan's starters scored in double figures.
The Buckeyes dropped to 12-5 in the Big Ten with the loss.
Ohio State's Duane Washington scored a career-high 30 points, while E.J. Liddell scored 23 with 10 rebounds, as he was a foil to Dickinson when the Buckeyes were on offense. Both teams were a projected No. 1 seed in the selection committee's top-16 reveal and could be on the No. 1 seed line on Selection Sunday.
Isaiah Livers finds Eli Brooks for eight-point lead
Isaiah Livers picks up loose ball and scores in transition
Ohio State's Justice Sueing tried a behind-the-back pass but a pair of his teammates didn't see it, but Michigan's Isaiah Livers did, and he scooped it up and sprinted down the court. He laid the ball in as he got fouled by Sueing and gave Michigan a six-point lead, its greatest of the day.
YIKES pic.twitter.com/RdhkV7M5wS— CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) February 21, 2021
Duane Washington's 3-pointer cuts Michigan's lead to one
Duane Washington's point total is up to 24 as he sank a three from the top of the key to cut Michigan's lead to one point, 73-72, with just over four and a half minutes remaining.
Duane Washington has set a new career high with 24 pts pic.twitter.com/ASNuzSDcwS— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 21, 2021
Ohio State leads by three at the under-12 timeout
Ohio State starts the second half with E.J. Liddell making a three
With the second half underway, the center matchup is the spotlight. Ohio State's E.J. Liddell flared out after setting a screen and Michigan's Hunter Dickinson was slow to recover and Liddell knocked down a three from the left wing.
However, when it was Michigan's turn on offense, Liddell fouled Dickinson, as the size versus speed matchup leaves both sides with a potential advantage on offense.
Halftime: No. 3 Michigan 45, No. 4 Ohio State 43
With Eli Brooks's finger roll before the buzzer, No. 3 Michigan takes a 45-43 lead into halftime at No. 4 Ohio State. Both sides made at least 53 percent of their shots in the first half. Michigan shot 76 percent from three, while Ohio State connected on 46 percent of its attempts from deep.
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell leads all scorers with 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting, while teammate Duane Washington has 12 at the break. All eight Michigan players that have played have scored, led by Isaiah Livers and Chaundee Brown with nine points apiece.
Michigan-Ohio State tied at 40 with less than two minutes left in the first half
This game has lived up to its billing, as the game is tied at 40 with 1:56 remaining in the first half, as Michigan took a timeout in the waning minutes before halftime. Ohio State's Meechine Johnson Jr. and Michigan's Isaiah Livers traded 3-pointers, then Ohio State's C.J. Walker nailed a jumper in the lane as both sides are trading high-level shots.
Ohio State is shooting 55 percent, just ahead of Michigan's 53 percent, but the Wolverines are 9-for-12 from deep.
Michigan pulls ahead with game-high, six-point lead
Michigan claims the lead on Chaundee Brown's three
Michigan's Chaundee Brown hit a 3-pointer on the right wing, in front of Ohio State's bench, to put the Wolverines ahead for the first time, 20-19. Mike Smith then dropped off a pocket pass to center Hunter Dickinson to put Michigan up by three points as part of an 8-0 run.
Hunter Dickinson bringing the HEAT pic.twitter.com/O5dzj3sI2C— CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) February 21, 2021
Ohio State pulls ahead on Duane Washington's long 3-pointer
Ohio State's Duane Washington is the first player to reach double figures as he made his second 3-pointer of the half to put the Buckeyes ahead 19-14 and to give him 10 points so far. He's 4-for-5 from the field.
Ohio State is shooting 57 percent from to field, compared to Michigan's 38 percent.
WOWWWW, what a shot, Duane Washington.— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 21, 2021
He's already put up 10 for @OhioStateHoops. pic.twitter.com/ix4e0cmymY
The game is tied at nine at the first media timeout
At the under-16 media timeout in the first half, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State are tied at nine. Eli Brooks leads Michigan with six points on a pair of 3-pointers, while Duane Washington has five for Ohio State.
Back-to-back 3s for Eli Brooks pic.twitter.com/PHFWD7y4uN— CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) February 21, 2021
No. 3 Michigan at No. 4 Ohio State has tipped off
Get ready for Sunday's showdown between No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State
One of the biggest regular season matchups of the 2020-21 men's basketball campaign tips off Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET: No. 3 Michigan at No. 4 Ohio State on CBS. The first-place Wolverines (15-1, 10-1 Big Ten) will take on their rival Buckeyes (18-4, 12-4), with both sides in contention for a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Follow along as we provide updates about one of the biggest games of the season.
