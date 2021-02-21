Last Updated 9:13 PM, February 21, 2021
Andy Wittry

No. 3 Michigan defeats No. 4 Ohio State in matchup of potential No. 1 seeds

Share
Michigan freshman Hunter Dickinson drops 22 points on rival Ohio State
3:25
7:53 pm, February 21, 2021

Final: No. 3 Michigan 92, No. 4 Ohio State 87

A game that was billed as one of the best matchups of the men's basketball regular season lived up to the hype as No. 3 Michigan went into Columbus, Ohio, and knocked off rival Ohio State, ranked No. 4 in the country, 92-87. The Wolverines affirmed their first-place status in the conference to improve to 11-1 in the conference, behind a huge second half from freshman center Hunter Dickinson, after the Wolverines made just one 3-pointer after halftime, after making 10 in the first half. Dickinson finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, as four of Michigan's starters scored in double figures.

The Buckeyes dropped to 12-5 in the Big Ten with the loss.

Ohio State's Duane Washington scored a career-high 30 points, while E.J. Liddell scored 23 with 10 rebounds, as he was a foil to Dickinson when the Buckeyes were on offense. Both teams were a projected No. 1 seed in the selection committee's top-16 reveal and could be on the No. 1 seed line on Selection Sunday.

7:49 pm, February 21, 2021

Isaiah Livers finds Eli Brooks for eight-point lead

Isaiah Livers found a cutting Eli Brooks, who scooped in a finger roll to put Michigan up by eight points – its biggest lead of the game – but Ohio State quickly answered with a 3-pointer from Justice Sueing to make it 84-79.
7:43 pm, February 21, 2021

Isaiah Livers picks up loose ball and scores in transition

Ohio State's Justice Sueing tried a behind-the-back pass but a pair of his teammates didn't see it, but Michigan's Isaiah Livers did, and he scooped it up and sprinted down the court. He laid the ball in as he got fouled by Sueing and gave Michigan a six-point lead, its greatest of the day.

7:33 pm, February 21, 2021

Duane Washington's 3-pointer cuts Michigan's lead to one

Duane Washington's point total is up to 24 as he sank a three from the top of the key to cut Michigan's lead to one point, 73-72, with just over four and a half minutes remaining.

7:12 pm, February 21, 2021

Ohio State leads by three at the under-12 timeout

The second half is almost halfway over and Ohio State leads Michigan 62-59, although the Wolverines will be going to the free throw line after the timeout. The Buckeyes are on a 7-0 run, as a C.J. Walker jumper was sandwiched between an old-fashioned three-point play from Duane Washington and a layup from Washington.
7:02 pm, February 21, 2021

Ohio State starts the second half with E.J. Liddell making a three

With the second half underway, the center matchup is the spotlight. Ohio State's E.J. Liddell flared out after setting a screen and Michigan's Hunter Dickinson was slow to recover and Liddell knocked down a three from the left wing.

However, when it was Michigan's turn on offense, Liddell fouled Dickinson, as the size versus speed matchup leaves both sides with a potential advantage on offense.

6:44 pm, February 21, 2021

Halftime: No. 3 Michigan 45, No. 4 Ohio State 43

With Eli Brooks's finger roll before the buzzer, No. 3 Michigan takes a 45-43 lead into halftime at No. 4 Ohio State. Both sides made at least 53 percent of their shots in the first half. Michigan shot 76 percent from three, while Ohio State connected on 46 percent of its attempts from deep.

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell leads all scorers with 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting, while teammate Duane Washington has 12 at the break. All eight Michigan players that have played have scored, led by Isaiah Livers and Chaundee Brown with nine points apiece.

6:39 pm, February 21, 2021

Michigan-Ohio State tied at 40 with less than two minutes left in the first half

This game has lived up to its billing, as the game is tied at 40 with 1:56 remaining in the first half, as Michigan took a timeout in the waning minutes before halftime. Ohio State's Meechine Johnson Jr. and Michigan's Isaiah Livers traded 3-pointers, then Ohio State's C.J. Walker nailed a jumper in the lane as both sides are trading high-level shots.

Ohio State is shooting 55 percent, just ahead of Michigan's 53 percent, but the Wolverines are 9-for-12 from deep.

6:34 pm, February 21, 2021

Michigan pulls ahead with game-high, six-point lead

On a crossover dribble and step-back three, Mike Smith gave Michigan its largest lead of the game, 34-28, but Ohio State's Seth Towns quickly answered with an old-fashioned three-point play.
6:26 pm, February 21, 2021

Michigan claims the lead on Chaundee Brown's three

Michigan's Chaundee Brown hit a 3-pointer on the right wing, in front of Ohio State's bench, to put the Wolverines ahead for the first time, 20-19. Mike Smith then dropped off a pocket pass to center Hunter Dickinson to put Michigan up by three points as part of an 8-0 run.

6:13 pm, February 21, 2021

Ohio State pulls ahead on Duane Washington's long 3-pointer

Ohio State's Duane Washington is the first player to reach double figures as he made his second 3-pointer of the half to put the Buckeyes ahead 19-14 and to give him 10 points so far. He's 4-for-5 from the field.

Ohio State is shooting 57 percent from to field, compared to Michigan's 38 percent.

6:06 pm, February 21, 2021

The game is tied at nine at the first media timeout

At the under-16 media timeout in the first half, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State are tied at nine. Eli Brooks leads Michigan with six points on a pair of 3-pointers, while Duane Washington has five for Ohio State.

6:04 pm, February 21, 2021

No. 3 Michigan at No. 4 Ohio State has tipped off

Sunday's matchup between No. 3 Michigan at No. 4 Ohio State is underway and Michigan won the tip.
4:24 pm, February 21, 2021

Get ready for Sunday's showdown between No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State

One of the biggest regular season matchups of the 2020-21 men's basketball campaign tips off Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET: No. 3 Michigan at No. 4 Ohio State on CBS. The first-place Wolverines (15-1, 10-1 Big Ten) will take on their rival Buckeyes (18-4, 12-4), with both sides in contention for a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Follow along as we provide updates about one of the biggest games of the season.

8:42 pm, February 18, 2021

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Game preview, prediction

Mary Langenfeld | USA TODAY Sports Images No. 3 Michigan will visit No. 4 Ohio State on Sunday.

After a long layoff, No. 3 Michigan (14-1, 9-1 Big Ten) returned in top form, defeating Wisconsin 67-59 on the road behind a strong second-half performance. The Wolverines will host Rutgers before visiting No. 4 Ohio State (17-4, 11-4 Big Ten) in the first matchup between the two rivals this season. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 21 on CBS.

Through Feb. 18, Michigan holds a two-game lead over Illinois in the Big Ten standings, with Ohio State sitting in third place, 2.5 games back of Michigan. The Buckeyes boast the second-best offense in conference play, as they're scoring 112.2 points per 100 possessions against Big Ten opponents, while the Wolverines have the third-best offense at 110.3 points per 100 possessions. Michigan's defense ranks No. 1 in Big Ten play.

Neither side likes to push the tempo, compared to the national average, but they both thrive on efficient 2-point and free throw shooting. Michigan also shoots 39.2 percent from three in conference play. The Wolverines are stingy on defense, limiting opponents to 40-percent 2-point shooting and 31.5-percent 3-point shooting.

Prediction: Michigan def. Ohio State, 68-67

 

8:36 pm, February 18, 2021

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 4 Ohio State: Date, time, how to watch

Kyle Robertson | USA TODAY Sports Images Ohio State is ranked No. 4 in the country.

Two of the top four teams in the country – and two of the fiercest of rivals in college sports – will face off Sunday. No. 3 Michigan (14-1, 9-1 Big Ten) will visit No. 4 Ohio State (17-4, 11-4 Big Ten) for a 1 p.m. ET tip-off in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, Feb. 21. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 21
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS

 