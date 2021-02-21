No. 3 Michigan defeats No. 4 Ohio State in matchup of potential No. 1 seeds

A game that was billed as one of the best matchups of the men's basketball regular season lived up to the hype as No. 3 Michigan went into Columbus, Ohio, and knocked off rival Ohio State, ranked No. 4 in the country, 92-87. The Wolverines affirmed their first-place status in the conference to improve to 11-1 in the conference, behind a huge second half from freshman center Hunter Dickinson, after the Wolverines made just one 3-pointer after halftime, after making 10 in the first half. Dickinson finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, as four of Michigan's starters scored in double figures.

The Buckeyes dropped to 12-5 in the Big Ten with the loss.

Ohio State's Duane Washington scored a career-high 30 points, while E.J. Liddell scored 23 with 10 rebounds, as he was a foil to Dickinson when the Buckeyes were on offense. Both teams were a projected No. 1 seed in the selection committee's top-16 reveal and could be on the No. 1 seed line on Selection Sunday.