No. 3 Purdue storms out of East Lansing with a 64-63 win

Zach Edey's go-ahead layup with three seconds remaining gave Purdue a 64-63 win over Michigan State.

Edey scored exactly half of Purdue's points to set a new career-high for the 7'4 Canadian. His 32 points and 17 rebounds led all players.

Tyson Walker made a late jumper for Michigan State to give them the lead with just 12 seconds remaining. His 30 point performance was not enough as Michigan State falls to 4-3 in the Big Ten.