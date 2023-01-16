No. 3 Purdue storms out of East Lansing with a 64-63 win
Zach Edey's go-ahead layup with three seconds remaining gave Purdue a 64-63 win over Michigan State.
Edey scored exactly half of Purdue's points to set a new career-high for the 7'4 Canadian. His 32 points and 17 rebounds led all players.
Tyson Walker made a late jumper for Michigan State to give them the lead with just 12 seconds remaining. His 30 point performance was not enough as Michigan State falls to 4-3 in the Big Ten.
Two threes by Michigan State's Tyson Walker sandwiched a made three by Purdue's Caleb Furst. Fletcher Loyer quickly quieted the sold-out Breslin Center with an and-one opportunity that he converted.
Michigan State leads 57-56 with 3:23 remaining.
Zach Edey already has nine points in the second half. He has 26 points and 15 rebounds with eight minutes to go. No. 3 Purdue leads 43-40.
No. 3 Purdue tries to defend their two-point halftime lead and leave East Lansing in sole possession of first-place in the Big Ten.
We've got a good one at the Breslin Center. Purdue leads 27-25 at halftime. 🍿
Sparty closes the half on a 14-3 run to cut their deficit down to just two at the break. Tyson Walker leads Michigan State with 11 points.
Despite a hot start from Purdue, they missed their last five shots of the half and turned the ball over three times in the last two minutes. Zach Edey is the only Boilermaker with multiple made field goals. His 17 points leads all scorers.
Close one after the 1H 🏀 pic.twitter.com/SMxEnA8U7N— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 16, 2023
Zach Edey is UNSTOPPABLE 🔥
Edey's 14 points have Purdue out in front 24-16 with 4:30 remaining in the first half. His eight rebounds also lead all players.
The Boilermakers lead 14-5 with 11:34 remaining in the first half. Michigan State is badly struggling, shooting 2-11 with four turnovers at the under-12 media timeout.
⏰: 11:34 1st— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 16, 2023
Purdue leads 14-5, holding the Spartans scoreless for the last 4:51.
Gillis and Loyer have both hit triples. Loyer now has a 3-pointer in 16 straight games.
Here are the starters for today's matchup. Tip-off at 2:30 pm on FOX.
B1G matchup this afternoon 🔜— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 16, 2023
Your Spartan 🖐️... pic.twitter.com/JQdoR1MMcJ
Staying with this 🤚.— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 16, 2023
G | Braden Smith
G | Fletcher Loyer
G | Ethan Morton
F | Caleb Furst
C | Zach Edey pic.twitter.com/zMP9uakKUJ
📺 How to watch: Purdue vs. Michigan State
Here's how to catch every second of this can't miss Big Ten matchup:
When: Monday, January 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET
Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan
TV Channel: FOX
Preview of Monday's No. 3 Purdue vs. Michigan State showdown 🍿
The Purdue Boilermakers head to the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan to take on the homestanding Michigan State Spartans in a showdown for first place in the Big Ten.
The No. 3 Boilermakers, fresh off a dominating win over Nebraska on Friday night, boast an impressive 16-1 record so far this season, including ranked wins over Ohio State, Duke and Gonzaga. The preseason favorites in the Big Ten enter Monday's contest with a 5-1 record in conference, with the lone loss coming at home to a surprising Rutgers team. Purdue is led by 7-foot-4 star center Zach Edey. Edey, the runaway favorite for national player of the year, is averaging more than 21.3 points and 13.2 rebounds per game coming into Monday's matchup. Freshman Fletcher Loyer is second on the Boilers in scoring, averaging 13.2 points and 2.4 made threes per game. Loyer, now Purdue's all-time single-season record holder for three-pointers made as a freshman, has hit a couple of huge shots this year for Purdue including a late go-ahead three in Purdue's win over Ohio State.
📈 Chart-topping night for @FletcherLoyer. pic.twitter.com/VyGqqsLWKo— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 14, 2023
Michigan State suffered a tough loss on Friday on the road against Illinois. The Spartans have played their last two games away from the friendly confines of the Breslin Center, with a win at Wisconsin prefacing Friday's loss. At 4-2 in the Big Ten, Sparty has a chance to move into a tie for first place in the conference with a win on Monday, emphasizing their improvement in recent weeks where they have won seven of their last eight games. Michigan State finds success with their balanced scoring attack. They have three players (Tyson Walker, Joey Hauser and A.J. Hoggard) averaging more than ten points per game, and a fourth (Malik Hall) falling just short, averaging 9.9 points per game.
This will be the 44th time these two teams have met, with Michigan State leading the all-time series 26-17, including a 15-4 Spartans advantage at home. Despite Michigan State's overall dominance, Purdue has held the advantage recently, winning five out of the last six meetings, topped off by a 75-70 Boilermaker win in the semifinals of last year's Big Ten tournament.
This game is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday afternoon. This weekday matinee will highlight a Martin Luther King Jr. Day slate with three ranked teams, including Purdue in action. The game will air on FOX.