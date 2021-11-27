No. 5 Duke hands No. 1 Gonzaga first loss of the season behind Paolo Banchero's 21 points

In what was an early contender for one of the best games of the regular season, No. 5 Duke defeated No. 1 Gonzaga 84-81 in Las Vegas behind freshman Paolo Banchero's game-high 21 points, which was a total that could've been even higher if Banchero hadn't gone to the locker room during the second half with what appeared to be potential cramping issues.

Banchero had 20 points in the first half but Duke led just 45-42 at the break as Julian Strawther (20 points) and Rasir Bolton (15 points; three 3-pointers in the first half) kept the Zags in the game with timely shooting. Drew Timme, who scored 17 points and who had four fouls in the game, and Chet Holmgren, who had two fouls in the first half and finished with 16 points, each faced foul issues at times and they also struggled at times against Duke's physically imposing front line, but Holmgren appeared to settle in as the game progressed and used his length to hurt the Blue Devils and Timme's low-post moves were still very effective in spots.

Duke's Jeremy Roach went to the foul line with roughly one second left in the game, where he made the first and missed the second. Timme's nearly full-court heave was off the mark, securing the win for Duke.