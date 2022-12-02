No. 6 Baylor outlasts No. 14 Gonzaga men's basketball, 64-63

Last Updated 10:55 PM, December 02, 2022NCAA.comNo. 6 Baylor outlasts No. 14 Gonzaga men's basketball, 64-63Share Purdue, Arizona soar to the top of the Power 36 college basketball rankings 2:12 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest3:15 am, December 3, 2022Final: Baylor 64, Gonzaga 63 From the tip, No. 6 Baylor’s defense suffocated No. 14 Gonzaga, and in the end, it won the Bears the game on the final possession, holding off the Zags, 64-63. In the first-ever Peacock Classic in Sioux Falls, SD, Baylor warded off any revenge plans from when these two last met in the 2021 national title game, when the Bears took home their first national championship. Baylor's defensive intensity left Gonzaga's Drew Timme scoreless through the first half and forced 18 Bulldog turnovers. Baylor held Gonzaga's offense 20 points below its season average. Unlike its showing in the 2021 title game, Gonzaga made a valiant effort to fight back with a seven-point lead late in the second half. Second-chance opportunities helped the Bulldogs stay competitive, outrebounding the Bears 49-39 with a +7 in the offense category. Keyonte George topped the boxscore with a game-high 18 points and six rebounds. Off the bench, Malachi Smith led the Zags with 16 points. In the end, Timme fouled out after scoring three-straight buckets, allowing the Bears to finish off the game on an 8-0 run. With Friday night's victory, the Bears picked up an impressive ranked win after falling to Marquette in their last outing while the Bulldogs fall to 5-3 less than a month into the season. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:33 am, December 3, 2022Gonzaga makes it a game The Zags take their first lead since early in the first half. Anton Watson scored the go-ahead bucket off his offensive rebound. Watson leads the Bulldogs with 11 points to pair with nine rebounds. Instead of Baylor’s crisp defensive rotations leading to one-and-done possessions like in the first half, the Bulldogs have done a better job of opening up the floor off the Timme double-teams. The Bulldogs lead 50-48 8:10 left to play. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:22 am, December 3, 2022HALFTIME: Baylor 38, Gonzaga 33Baylor continues to assert itself, but Gonzaga keeps it close, only trailing by five. Following the Bears' strong start, the Zags returned the favor going on a 10-0 run to get back into the game — but to no avail, as the Bears responded by taking another double-digit lead. Statistically, these teams are pretty even except for field goal percentage which points to the defensive intensity of the Bears. The Bulldogs shot 37% in the first. Drew Timme is scoreless on 0-2 from the field. Gonzaga's Keyonte George tops all scorers with 14 points with four rebounds and two steals. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:05 am, December 3, 2022Baylor starts hot, up by 7The Bears came out firing to start leading the Gonzaga 19-12 in Sioux Falls. Baylor went on a 10-0 run to take later take a 12-point lead. The Bears are +16 in the paint and shooting over 50% from the field The Bulldogs are just 4-13 from the field, but a couple threes help saved their 12.5% shootings a couple possessions ago. 11:17 left to play in the first. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:00 pm, December 2, 2022How to watch Baylor and Gonzaga Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Drew Timme drives to the basket in the 2021 NCAA title game. Baylor and Gonzaga will play tonight in South Dakota in the first meeting between the two teams since the 2021 NCAA championship in Indianapolis. Baylor won that game, 86-70, knocking off the undefeated Bulldogs for its first DI men's basketball title in program history. Here's the schedule for tonight and how to to watch: What: No. 14 Gonzaga vs. No. 6 Baylor Where: in the Sanford Pentagon, a 3,250-seat, five-sided arena in Sioux Falls, South Dakota When: 8 p.m. ET How to watch: The game is on the Peacock streaming network. We'll also be following it live here. Baylor (5-1) enters after a 96-70 loss to hot-shooting Marquette on Tuesday. Gonzaga (5-2) defeated Xavier, 88-84, on Sunday. This is the seventh meeting between the teams. Gonzaga won the first five before Baylor won the sixth to capture the 2021 NCAA championship. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link