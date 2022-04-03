North Carolina defeats Duke, hands Coach K loss in last game at Final Four

No. 8 seed North Carolina will play No. 1 seed Kansas in the 2022 national championship on Monday night after the Tar Heels handed No. 2 seed Duke a second emotional loss this season, this time ending Mike Krzyzewski's coaching career with an 81-77 win Saturday night.

North Carolina's Caleb Love scored six points in the final 30 seconds — a 3-pointer and three free throws — to put the icing on the victory, even after Armando Bacot fouled out. Love finished with a game-high 28 points. Bacot, the Tar Heels' leading scorer and rebounder this season, finished with his new ACC record 30th double-double of the season, with 11 points and 21 rebounds — five shy of the NCAA tournament single-game record since 1973. He dealt with foul trouble, picking up his third foul in the first minute of the second half, and he briefly left the game with an apparent injury late in the game, before returning and grabbing his 20th and 21st rebounds.

Duke freshman guard Trevor Keels made the first of two free throws with Duke trailing by three with 11 seconds left. Later, his 3-point attempt was off the mark with five seconds left, and with his team down by four. It was a tough end to the game for Keels, who was terrific on the whole with 19 points off the bench.

Krzyzewski's career is now officially over, with 1,202 wins, 13 Final Fours and five national championships to his name. North Carolina coach Hubert Davis is now taking his Tar Heels to the national championship game in his inaugural season.