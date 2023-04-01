San Diego State shocks Florida Atlantic at buzzer, rallies to make first title game

It took another Houston buzzer-beater to decide an all-first timer Final Four semifinal.

San Diego State's Lamont Butler beat the horn and stunned Florida Atlantic as the No. 5 Aztecs advanced to their first title game with a 72-71 win Saturday at the Final Four. It was Butler's first made bucket since 8:50 remained in the first half. The buzzer beater came seven years since Villanova's Kris Jenkins beat North Carolina at the buzzer for the 2016 national championship in the last Houston-held Final Four.

LAMONT BUTLER WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 😱



THE AZTECS ARE #NATIONALCHAMPIONSHIP BOUND 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/2sqxu5g05j — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023

"A little shocked," Butler said of his reaction after the game. "I didn't really know, I mean, how big it was. We're going to the national championship. That's not things many people do."

FAU, which was trying to become the first No. 9 seed to ever make the title game, coughed up a 14-point second half lead because of another San Diego State tournament rally. The Aztecs (32-6) held the Owls to 33.3 percent shooting after halftime and did just enough on offense — a clutch offensive rebound here (nine in the second half), a free throw there — to set the stage for Butler's moment.

San Diego State was no stranger to comebacks this tournament. But on the biggest stage, the Aztecs had their biggest rally. They trailed No. 1 overall seed Alabama by 9 with 11:39 to go and were down by 7 to Creighton in the second half. Then came Saturday's surge from down 14. That's the fifth-largest rally in Final Four history.

Year Winner Opponent Deficit overcome 2021 semifinals Duke Maryland 22 1989 semifinals Seton Hall Duke 18 2022 final Kansas North Carolina 16 1963 final Loyola Chicago Cincinnati 15 2023 semifinal San Diego State FAU 14

Florida Atlantic (35-4) got 26 points from Alijah Martin, including an impressive and difficult layup that pushed FAU's lead to three late. But that was during an exchange of clutch shots after both teams went through poor shooting stretches in the second half both from the field and at the line.

Thanks to Jaedon Lee's jumper to cut it to one, Butler got his chance following a missed FAU shot. San Diego State, which led for the last time with 7:48 to play in the first half, will be taking the court on Monday night with a chance to win a title. It would be the first DI title for the school since 1973 in men's volleyball — a program the school no longer has.

As for FAU, the Owls entered March without one NCAA tournament win in its history. It leaves with four — and a surprising Final Four appearances as a No. 9 seed to go with 35 wins.

"We took it to a new height," FAU's Boyd said about the program. "All I can do is smile and be appreciative of the run we went on and know next year you're going to hear it from FAU again. You're going to see us in the same position, and it's going to be a different outcome, I promise you."