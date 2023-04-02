UConn rolls again in double-digit win, advances to national title game

Another game, another double-digit victory for UConn. This latest moved the Huskies to the national championship game.

Though Miami made a charge in the second half, the Huskies led by as many as 20 and never below eight in the second half in a 72-59 win in Saturday's second semifinal. UConn (30-8) will now face San Diego State with a chance to win its fifth title since 1999. The Huskies have won all their 2023 NCAA tournament games by double figures.

The Hurricanes never had a good answer for Adama Sanogo, who scored 21 points on 11 shots to lead all players. But he didn't do it alone, as eight Huskies recorded at least two field goals.

"There's a lot of teams that want to play Monday. It means a lot to us. It means everything we work for. The work has paid off, and still going and keep working and be able to go Monday night," Sanogo said after the game.

Miami finished at only 32.3 percent shooting, though the Hurricanes did make seven consecutive shots to cut the deficit to eight at 53-45 when Isaiah Wong hit a 3 with 11:40 to play. Miami even got a missed shot from UConn a few moments later, but Donovan Clingan's putback was followed by a Jordan Hawkins 3-pointer to extend the UConn advantage to 13. Miami never got to within single digits again. In fact, after Bensley Joseph hit a 3-pointer to make it 62-52 with 6:13 left, the Hurricanes didn't make another field goal the rest of the game.

UConn, the highest-seeded team at the Final Four at No. 4 and the only program to have Final Four experience, looked like the same group that crushed its first four NCAA tournament opponents by an average of 22.5 points for much of the game.

The Hurricanes (29-8), in their first Final Four appearance, never led and only briefly tied the game at 19 in the first half.

"We just tried to build what every Miami basketball team should try to reach each season," the Hurricanes' Jordan Miller said. "I think we did a good job of laying down that foundation. Obviously it didn't end out the way we wanted it to, but regardless, at the end of the day, if you make history, school history, you're a winner in some shape or form."