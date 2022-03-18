We're tracking perfect brackets in the 2022 NCAA men's and women's tournaments

Last Updated 2:02 AM, March 18, 2022We're tracking perfect brackets in the 2022 NCAA men's and women's tournamentsShare 2021 rewind: How every March Madness bracket busted, game by game 2:48 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:19 am, March 18, 2022Just 192 perfect brackets remain after wild Thursday No. 12 New Mexico State beat No. 5 UConn Thursday. The opening day of the first round of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament saw huge upsets and three overtime games. It also busted most of the more than 20 million brackets across the four major online games we're tracking — Men's Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, Yahoo and CBS. After a few more near-upsets and another overtime game in the final four games, only 192 perfect brackets remain heading into Friday: ESPN: 161 perfect brackets Yahoo: 14 CBS: 9 MBCG: 8 In 2021, there were 121 perfect brackets after the first day of the tournament. Click or tap here to see how you BCG bracket is doing. There were several major upsets that caused most of the damage Thursday, including: No. 11 Michigan's 75-63 victory over No. 6 Colorado State. The Wolverines knocked out nearly half of all brackets. No. 4 Providence's 66-57 win over No. 13 South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits came in as the third-most popular upset pick of the first round. No. 12 Richmond's 67-63 win over No. 5 Iowa. Only 9.63 percent of MBCG brackets had the Spiders winning in the first round. After the game, less than two percent of brackets remained perfect. No. 12 New Mexico State's 70-63 win over No. 5 UConn. Just 0.21 percent of MBCG brackets remained perfect. No. 15 Saint Peter's 85-79 overtime stunner of No. 2 Kentucky. A higher percentage of brackets had Kentucky winning the national championship (6.01 percent) than had Saint Peter's winning in the first round (3.04 percent). We'll continue to track the remaining perfect brackets throughout the 2022 NCAA tournament. Friday's games start with a 7-10 matchup between Ohio State and Loyola Chicago. How many perfect brackets will remain? 1:14 am, March 18, 2022Fewer than 1,000 perfect brackets left among major games No. 15 Saint Peter's upset No. 2 Kentucky Thursday. The latest window of upsets did severe damage to the remaining perfect brackets as there are now fewer than 1,000 perfect brackets among the major games we're tracking: Men's Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS and Yahoo. We started with more than 20 million brackets. Here's how many perfect brackets remain through 12 games: ESPN — 743 perfect brackets, according to users on Twitter Bracket Challenge Game — 46 perfect brackets. Yahoo — 46 perfect brackets. CBS — 41 perfect brackets. No. 12 New Mexico State's upset win over No. 5 UConn, No. 15 Saint Peter's overtime shocker over No. 2 Kentucky and an overtime battle between No. 9 Creighton and No. 8 San Diego State highlighted the latest of the bracket busters. Here's how the last four games eliminated MBCG perfect brackets: (12) New Mexico State 70, (5) UConn 63 — 0.21 percent remaining. (5) Saint Mary's 82, (12) Indiana 53 — 0.12 percent. (15) Saint Peter's 85, (2) Kentucky 79 (OT) — .004 percent (93 perfect brackets). (9) Creighton 72, (8) San Diego State 69 (OT) — 0.002 percent (46 perfect brackets) New Mexico State became the second 12-over-5 upset of the day and Saint Peter's became just the 10th ever 15-over-2 upset. Kentucky's loss shattered many of the remaining perfect brackets, as 28.94% of completed brackets had Kentucky advancing to the Final Four. Here's how far MBCG brackets had Kentucky going: Second round — 96.96 percent. Sweet 16 — 82.79 percent. Elite Eight — 48.38 percent. Final Four — 28.94 percent. National Championship — 11.10 percent. National Champions — 6.01 percent. More brackets had Kentucky winning the national championship (6.01 percent) than had Saint Peter's winning in the first round (3.04 percent). Click or tap here to see how your BCG bracket is doing. 11:45 pm, March 17, 2022The state of 2022 MBCG perfect brackets Halfway through Thursday's slate of games, most brackets are busted. Just 1.05 percent of Men's Bracket Challenge Games brackets remain unscathed heading into the final eight games of the day. Here are the biggest bracket-busting culprits: No. 11 Michigan knocked out about half of the brackets with its upset win over No. 6 Colorado State in the first game. No. 4 Providence beat No. 13 South Dakota State, knocking out a popular upset pick. No. 9 Memphis beat No. 8 Boise State, after which less than 20 percent percent of perfect brackets remained. Later, No. 12 Richmond, which was picked by just 9.63 percent of brackets to win, took out another huge chunk of remaining perfect brackets with its win over No. 4 Iowa. Click of tap here to see how your MBCG bracket is doing. Following No. 3 Tennessee's win over No. 14 Longwood, 18.68 percent of brackets remained perfect. Click or tap here to see how your BCG bracket is doing. Of the 12-over-5 upsets, Richmond was the least popular pick. Just 9.36 percent of people picked the Spiders to beat the Hawkeyes. Indiana is the most popular No. 12 upset (30.27 percent) followed by UAB (22.33 percent) and New Mexico State (16.09 percent). In fact, a higher percentage of people had three No. 13 seeds and two No. 14 advancing. Here's are the upsets with a higher pick percentage: No. 13 South Dakota vs. No. 4 Providence — 38.36 percent No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Arkansas — 28.25 percent No. 13 Chattanooga vs. No. 4 Illinois — 19.29 percent No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Wisconsin — 13.9 percent No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Texas Tech — 10.89 percent Just 3.1% of Yahoo brackets remain perfect after Richmond's win. 7:55 pm, March 17, 2022Just 19.1% of BCG games remain perfect after first four games Four games into Thursday's action, which saw No. 11 Michigan, No. 4 Providence, No. 9 Memphis and No. 1 Baylor (in that order) win, just 19.1% of Bracket Challenge Games remain perfect. Here's how the first four games eliminated perfect brackets: (11) Michigan 75, (6) Colorado State 63 — 41.13 percent remaining (4) Providence 66, (13) South Dakota State 57 — 28.16 percent remaining (9) Memphis 64, (8) Boise State (53) — 19.42 percent remaining (1) Baylor 85, (16) Norfolk State 49 — 19.1 percent remaining Two of the most popular upset picks also happened to be the first two games. More than half of the completed Men's Bracket Challenge Game brackets (50.79 percent) had No. 11 Michigan beating No. 6 Colorado State. No. 13 South Dakota State was the third-most popular upset pick with 38.36 percent of brackets predicting the Jackrabbits to advance. Click or tap here to see how your BCG bracket is doing. 6:00 pm, March 17, 2022What No. 11 Michigan's upset of No. 6 Colorado State did to brackets One game into Thursday's action, just over half of brackets remain perfect following No. 11 Michigan's 75-63 upset win over No. 6 Colorado State. Here's how many brackets had the Wolverines moving on: NCAA Bracket Challenge Game — 50.79 percent ESPN — 56 percent Yahoo — 58.04 percent CBS — 53 percent Click or tap here to check out how your BCG bracket is doing. 2:53 pm, March 17, 2022☘️ We're tracking perfect brackets all day long Happy St. Patrick's Day and happy March Madness. We'll be here all day long tracking how many verifiably perfect brackets there are across all the major games. We expect some to bust pretty soon, depending on how the early game between No. 11 Michigan and No. 6 Colorado State game goes. Here are a few links to get you started: Play the men's and women's March Madness Bracket Challenge Game Predictions for every game in the first round of the men's tournament Autumn Johnson's predictions for every game in the women's tournament The truly absurd odds of picking a perfect March Madness bracket 6:24 pm, March 9, 2022March Madness tournament schedules Stanford women's basketball won the Pac-12 tournament. Both the DI men's and women's basketball tournament brackets were revealed on Sunday, March 13. That gives you a handful of days to fill out your Bracket Challenge Game entries until the first rounds begin on Thursday, March 17 (men) and Friday, March 18 (women). This year marks the first edition of the Women's BCG. Click or tap here for the interactive men's bracket. You can also check out the women's interactive bracket here. Here are the full schedules for both tournaments: Men First Four: March 15-16 First round: March 17-18 Second round: March 19-20 Sweet 16: March 24-25 Elite Eight: March 26-27 Final Four: April 2 NCAA championship game: April 4 Women First Four: March 16-17 First round: March 18-19 Second round: March 20-21 Sweet 16: March 25-26 Elite Eight: March 27-28 Final Four: April 1 NCAA championship game: April 3 In the third stunner, No. 13 North Texas shocked No. 4 Purdue in overtime, 78-69. That brought the world to a little over 1,000 perfect brackets. Further wins by No. 10 Rutgers and No. 11 Syracuse helped bring the total number to only 121. That's right — only 121 perfect brackets after just 16 games. The second day of the first round took out the rest: After Colorado-Georgetown: 72 After Florida State-UNCG: 56 After Kansas-Eastern Washington: 50 After LSU-St. Bonaventure: 23 After Michigan-Texas Southern: 22 After Creighton-UCSB: 18 After Alabama-Iona: 18 (no change) After USC-Drake: 12 After Oregon-VCU no contest: 8 After Iowa-Grand Canyon: 8 (no change) After Ohio-Virginia: 3 After Maryland-UConn: 0 There were still eight perfect brackets as the Virginia-Ohio, UConn-Maryland and Oklahoma-Missouri games remained in action. But No. 13 Ohio upset No. 4 Virginia to bring the number down to three. No. 10 Maryland then knocked out No. 7 UConn — and also the last three brackets. In 2019, Gregg Nigl started 49-for-49, not losing until Purdue beat Tennessee in the second game in the Sweet 16. This year, perfect brackets lasted through 28 games, including the no-contest Oregon-VCU game due to COVID-19 protocols. All 2021 NCAA tournament brackets are now busted share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:02 pm, March 9, 2022The longest a men's NCAA bracket has ever stayed perfect...we thinkAre you dreaming of going 63-for-63? As unlikely as it is to pick every game correctly in the tournament, it remains the ultimate goal. But what is the top performance? We believe the record is 49, when Gregg Nigl of Columbus, Ohio, went 49-for-49 to start the 2019 tournament. That means Nigl picked every single game right through the first weekend, when only 16 teams remained. Only when Purdue beat Tennessee in the Sweet 16 did Nigl's run end. Here are the last stands from other years: 2021 Perfect brackets lasted through 28 games, a much shorter run than in 2019 with Nigl's 49. No. 15 Oral Roberts' upset of No. 2 Ohio State decimated brackets, as did other upsets by No. 12 Oregon State and No. 13 North Texas. The remaining 100+ perfect brackets after the first day shrunk down from there, hitting zero when No. 10 Maryland beat No. 7 UConn. 2019 As mentioned above, we believe this year holds the current record of 49, lasting into the Sweet 16. 2018 No perfect NCAA bracket lasted through the first round on Friday night, thanks to the historic 16-1 upset of UMBC over Virginia. Of the millions of brackets we tracked, 25 were perfect through the first 28 games of the tournament, but UMBC's win in game No. 29 knocked all of them out. 2017 We saw an incredible 39 games picked to start the tournament, a number that was the highest recorded until 2019. The record-setting bracket, entered in Yahoo’s bracket game, was the only bracket to make it past 37 games unscathed, and managed to reach 39 straight correct picks before Iowa State fell short of a comeback against Purdue and handed the bracket its first loss of the tournament. 2016 The longest anyone went this year was 25 games. With Stephen F. Austin's win over West Virginia on Friday night, the last remaining perfect NCAA tournament bracket busted. A 15-2 upset (Middle Tennessee over Michigan State) made this a tough year for brackets. 2015 This was another top year, as one bracket in the ESPN online bracket game picked the first 34 games correctly, according to a story by ESPN senior writer Darren Rovell. ESPN said in 2016 that its 2015 bracket was the best start to a tournament it had on record in 18 years of its game. 2014 (and before) Before 2017, the longest perfect bracket streak tracked was 36, according to Yahoo! Sports. In 2014, Brad Binder went 36-for-36 to start the tournament. Yahoo! Sports reported that Binder's bracket was the only time it had a perfect bracket go into the second round in its 18-plus years of hosting a game. Click or tap here for more perfect bracket runs info. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:42 pm, March 9, 2022Bracket tips you should know when making your women's and men's picksIt's important to go in with a strategy to get a leg up on the competition when filling out a March Madness bracket. But your strategy should vary quite a bit depending on whether you're filling out an NCAA men's or women's bracket. You don't need to be a college basketball analyst to know that it's better to pick better-seeded teams, but there are some significant differences in how teams of a certain seed perform in one bracket versus the other. We've crunched the numbers and we're here to help out you — and your bracket. The data below is current through the 2020-21 season. Games played, and teams that lost, in the First Four were not included in this analysis. First, here are some of the highlights: It's never a bad idea to pick a No. 1 seed to win the NCAA tournament, but No. 1 seeds in the women's basketball tournament have won roughly 78 percent of the national championships post-64-team expansion (21 of 27), compared to roughly 64 percent of the NCAA tournaments on the men's side (23 of 36). In fact, no team seeded worse than a No. 3 seed has won the women's tournament since it expanded to 64 teams, while one men's team apiece seeded as a No. 4, No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8 seed has won the NCAA tournament. While Harvard in 1998 became the first No. 16 seed to upset a No. 1 seed in either the men's or women's basketball tournament, in just the fifth year of the 64-team women's bracket — a historic day that you can relive moment by moment here — there has never been a first-round upset by a No. 14 or No. 15 seed in the women's basketball tournament. For perspective, in the last nine men's basketball tournaments, dating back to 2012, No. 15 seeds have upset No. 2 seeds five times, including three in a two-year span in 2012 and 2013. That's roughly a one-in-six chance for No. 15 seeds in that span on the men's side, while the women's tournament is still waiting for its first. Click or tap here for the complete rundown of tips. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:29 pm, March 9, 2022How to pick NCAA women’s tournament upsets, according to the dataAs memorable as all NCAA women's basketball tournaments are, the surprising runs by lower seeds especially stand out. Think No. 12 Quinnipiac making the Sweet 16 in 2017, No. 11 Gonzaga going to the Elite Eight in 2011 or 1998 No. 9 Arkansas going all the way to the Final Four. As you think about filling out your bracket, don't forget that upsets do happen. We're here to help you on where you can start looking for Cinderella in your bracket — and how many upsets you should have on your mind. First, some tips: Start with the No. 12 seeds Aim between five and 12 upsets How No. 13 seeds win Click or tap here for complete analysis. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:32 pm, March 9, 2022These are the odds of a perfect NCAA bracket Exploring the absurd odds of a perfect bracket So, are you feeling lucky? Millions of people fill out March Madness brackets, hoping each pick turns out right. But chances are that won't happen. Trust us. Here's the TL/DR version of the odds of a perfect NCAA bracket: 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 (if you just guess or flip a coin) 1 in 120.2 billion (if you know a little something about basketball) These numbers are way too large to fully wrap your head around, but here are a handful of other statistics for reference, compared to 9.2 quintillion. There are 31.6 million seconds in a year, so 9.2 quintillion seconds is a quick 292 billion years. There have been 5 trillion days since the Big Bang, so repeat the entire history of our universe 1.8 million times. The Earth’s circumference is approximately 1.58 billion inches, so you’d have to walk around the planet 5.8 billion times. As of 2015, the best estimates for the number of trees on the planet was three trillion. Imagine that there was one single acorn hidden in one of those three trillion trees, and you were tasked with finding it on the first guess. Your odds of success are approximately three million times greater than picking a perfect bracket. Click or tap here for a complete breakdown of the odds your bracket makes history share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link