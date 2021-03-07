Live updates of the 2021 DII men's basketball tournament

When: The 2021 DII men's basketball selection show is scheduled for Sunday, March 7 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Where: The show will stream in full right here on NCAA.com.

Shortly before the selection show on March 7, the No. 1 seeds for all eight regions will be revealed on Twitter at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The 2021 DII men's basketball championship will begin with the regional quarterfinals on Saturday, March 13. It will continue with the semifinals on Sunday, March 14, and the regional championships on Tuesday, March 16.

Winners from those eight regions will qualify for the 2021 DII men's basketball Elite Eight, which will take place from March 24-27 at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. The quarterfinals of the Elite Eight will stream live on this page beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 24.