2022 NCAA DII men's basketball championship: Live scores, updates

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.

Twenty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 41 teams were selected at large by the committee.

Six of the eight regional tournaments, consisting of eight teams each, will be conducted March 12, 13 and 15 while the other two regional tournaments also consisting of eight teams will be conducted March 11, 12 and 14. The eight regional champions will advance to the quarterfinals in conjunction with the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight. The quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games will be conducted at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, March 22, 24 and 26.

Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:

CONFERENCE SCHOOL California Collegiate Athletic Association Cal State San Marcos Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Felician Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Fayetteville State Conference Carolinas Belmont Abbey East Coast Conference St. Thomas Aquinas Great American Conference Southwestern Oklahoma State Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Davenport Great Lakes Valley Conference Missouri-St. Louis Great Midwest Athletic Conference Walsh Great Northwest Athletic Conference Alaska Fairbanks Gulf South Conference Alabama Huntsville Lone Star Conference West Texas A&M Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Northwest Missouri State Mountain East Conference West Liberty Northeast-10 Conference Bentley Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Minnesota State University Moorhead Pacific West Conference Academy of Art Peach Belt Conference Augusta University Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indiana (Pennsylvania) Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Black Hills State South Atlantic Conference Queens (North Carolina) Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Savannah State Sunshine State Conference Nova Southeastern

Those institutions receiving at large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:

SCHOOL Angelo State Augustana (South Dakota) Azusa Pacific Barry California Poly Pomona Chico State Cal State San Bernardino California University of Pennsylvania Cedarville Central Oklahoma Colorado Mesa Columbus State Dallas Baptist University Dominican (New York) Embry-Riddle (Florida) Fairmont State Ferris State Findlay Flagler College Franklin Pierce Georgia College Hillsdale Lincoln Memorial Lubbock Christian Mercyhurst Miles Millersville Minnesota Duluth New Haven UNC Pembroke Pace Point Loma Saint Anselm Texas A&M-Commerce Texas A&M Kingsville Truman State Union (Tennessee)

Northwest Missouri State defeated West Texas A&M, 80-54 to win the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship in Evansville, Indiana.