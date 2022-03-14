2022 NCAA DII men's basketball championship: Live scores, updates

Last Updated 8:59 AM, March 14, 2022NCAA.com2022 NCAA DII men's basketball championship: Live scores, updatesShare DII men's basketball: 2022 selection show 31:30 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest12:45 pm, March 14, 2022Third round schedule: DII men's basketballThe 2022 DII men's basketball tournament resumes Monday with two third round games, all times in ET. Click or tap here for an interactive bracket and live score links. Here's a complete list of the third round schedule: Monday, March 14 No. 3 Hillsdale vs. No. 5 Missouri-St. Louis | 7 p.m. No. 3 Chico State vs. Alaska Fairbanks | 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 No. 1 Indiana (PA) vs. No. 3 Cal U (PA) | 7 p.m. No. 1 Nova Southeastern vs. No. 3 Embry-Riddle (FL) | 7 p.m. No. 1 Augusta vs. No. 2 Queens (NC) | 7 p.m. No. 1 Bentley vs. No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas | 7 p.m. No. 3 Black Hills State vs. No. 4 Colorado Mesa | 8 p.m. No. 1 Augustana (SD) vs. No. 3 Northwest Missouri State | 8 p.m. Sunday's results for the second round
The DII men's basketball tournament continued Sunday with the last of the second round games. Here are the final scores: No. 3 Embry-Riddle (FL) 82, No. 7 Alabama Huntsville 67 No. 2 Queens (NC) 81, No. 3 Lincoln Memorial 76 No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas 71, No. 6 New Haven 61 No. 3 Cal U (PA) 67, No. 7 West Virginia St. 65 No. 3 NW Missouri St. 70, No. 7 Washburn 55 No. 3 Black Hills St. 91, No. 2 West Texas A&M 77 No. 1 Augusta 82, No. 4 UNC Pembroke 76 No. 1 Bentley 96, No. 5 Pace 84 (F/OT) No. 1 Indiana (PA) 58, No. 4 Mercyhurst 55 No. 1 Nova Southeastern 81, No. 4 Union (TN) 80 No. 1 Augustana (SD) 65, No. 4 Upper Iowa 60 No. 4 Colorado Mesa 63, No. 1 Lubbock Christian 62 The third round will start Monday, March 14. Second round schedule: DII men's basketball
The 2022 DII men's basketball tournament resumes Sunday with 12 second round games all times in ET. Here's a complete list of Sunday's schedule: No. 3 Embry-Riddle (FL) vs. No. 7 Alabama Huntsville, 5 p.m. No. 2 Queens (NC) vs. No. 3 Lincoln Memorial, 5 p.m. No. 6 New Haven vs. No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas, 5 p.m. No. 3 Cal U (PA) vs. No. West Virginia St., 5 p.m. No. 3 NW Missouri St. vs. No. 7 Washburn, 6 p.m. No. 2 West Texas A&M vs. No. 3 Black Hills State, 6 p.m. No. 1 Augusta vs. No. 4 UNC Pembroke, 7:30 p.m. No. 1 Bentley vs. No. 5 Pace, 7:30 p.m. No. 1 Indiana (PA) vs. No. 4 Mercyhurst, 7:30 p.m. No. 1 Nova Southeastern vs. No. 4 Union (TN), 7:30 p.m. No. 1 Augustana (SD) vs. No. 4 Upper Iowa, 8:30 p.m. No. 1 Lubbock Christian vs. No. 4 Colorado Mesa, 8:30 p.m. Saturday's results for the first and second round
The DII men's basketball tournament continued Saturday with both the first and second round. Here are the final scores: First round: No. 3 Cal U (PA) 95, Fairmont St. 74 No. 3 Embry-Riddle (FL) 82, West Ala. 60 No. 3 Lincoln Memorial 100, No. 6 Georgia College 65 No. 6 New Haven 78, No. 3 St. Anselm 70 No. 3 Black Hills St. 76, DBU 68 No. 3 Northwest Mo. St. 69, MSU Moorhead 54 No. 7 Alabama Huntsville 106, No. 2 Barry 99 No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas 76, No. 2 Franklin Pierce 69 No. 2 Queens (NC) 86, No. 7 Columbus St. 84 No. 7 West Virginia St. 103, No. 2 West Liberty 94 (OT) No. 7 Washburn 83, No. 2 Minnesota Duluth 73 No. 2 West Tex. A&M 84, No. 7 Angelo St. 76 No. 1 Augusta 106, No. 8 Belmont Abbey 77 No. 1 Bentley 95, No. 8 Felician 63 No. 1 Indiana (PA) 65, No. 8 Fayetteville St. 49 No. 1 Nova Southeastern 113, No. 8 Savannah St. 62 No. 1 Augustana (SD) 83, Southwestern Okla. 64 No. 1 Lubbock Christian 80, No. 8 Tex. A&M-Commerce 63 No. 5 Pace 77, No. 4 Dominican (NY) 64 No. 4 Mercyhurst 71, No. 5 Millersville 65 No. 4 UNC Pembroke vs. No. 5 Flagler, 7:30 p.m. ET No. 4 Union (TN) 65, No. 5 Miles 50 No. 4 Colorado Mesa 69, No. 5 Tex. A&M-Kingsville 55 No. 4 Upper Iowa 91, No. 5 Central Okla. 74 Second round: No. 3 Hillsdale 90, No. 2 Ferris St. 74 No. 5 Mo.-St. Louis 87, No. 1 Walsh 58 No. 3 Chico St. 91, No. 2 Cal St. San B'Dino 82 No. 8 Alas. Fairbanks 72, No. 5 Azusa Pacific 71 (OT) The second round will conclude Sunday, March 13. First-round results from Friday 
The first round of the 2022 DII men's basketball championship began Friday and it was filled with close games and exciting action. Here's the full scoreboard from Friday: No. 3 Hillsdale 68, No. 6 Cedarville 61 No. 2 Ferris State 87, No. 7 Findlay 81 No. 3 Chico State 78, No. 6 Academy of Art 61 No. 1 Walsh 82, No. 8 Daven 56 No. 2 Cal State San B'Dino 72, Cal Poly Pomona 69 No. 5 Missouri-St. Louis 73, No. 4 Truman State 68 No. 8 Alaska Fairbanks 70, No. 1 Cal State San Marcos 63 No. 5 Azusa Pacific 66, No. 4 Point Loma 66 Six of the eight regional tournaments, consisting of eight teams each, will be conducted March 12, 13 and 15 while the other two regional tournaments also consisting of eight teams will be conducted March 11, 12 and 14. The eight regional champions will advance to the quarterfinals in conjunction with the 2022 NCAA Division II Men's Elite Eight. The quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games will be conducted at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, March 22, 24 and 26. DII Men's Basketball Committee announces 2022 championship field
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship. Twenty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 41 teams were selected at large by the committee.

Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows: CONFERENCE SCHOOL California Collegiate Athletic Association Cal State San Marcos Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Felician Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Fayetteville State Conference Carolinas Belmont Abbey East Coast Conference St. Thomas Aquinas Great American Conference Southwestern Oklahoma State Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Davenport Great Lakes Valley Conference Missouri-St. Louis Great Midwest Athletic Conference Walsh Great Northwest Athletic Conference Alaska Fairbanks Gulf South Conference Alabama Huntsville Lone Star Conference West Texas A&M Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Northwest Missouri State Mountain East Conference West Liberty Northeast-10 Conference Bentley Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Minnesota State University Moorhead Pacific West Conference Academy of Art Peach Belt Conference Augusta University Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indiana (Pennsylvania) Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Black Hills State South Atlantic Conference Queens (North Carolina) Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Savannah State Sunshine State Conference Nova Southeastern Those institutions receiving at large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows: SCHOOL Angelo State Augustana (South Dakota) Azusa Pacific Barry California Poly Pomona Chico State Cal State San Bernardino California University of Pennsylvania Cedarville Central Oklahoma Colorado Mesa Columbus State Dallas Baptist University Dominican (New York) Embry-Riddle (Florida) Fairmont State Ferris State Findlay Flagler College Franklin Pierce Georgia College Hillsdale Lincoln Memorial Lubbock Christian Mercyhurst Miles Millersville Minnesota Duluth New Haven UNC Pembroke Pace Point Loma Saint Anselm Texas A&M-Commerce Texas A&M Kingsville Truman State Union (Tennessee) Northwest Missouri State defeated West Texas A&M, 80-54 to win the 2021 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship in Evansville, Indiana. How to watch the 2022 DII men's basketball selection show 
The 2022 DII men's basketball championship selection show will be live streamed here on NCAA.com on Sunday, March 6 at 10:30 p.m. ET. After the show, the bracket will be live here. The championship game will be March 26 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

DII men's basketball championship history 
Northwest Missouri State won the DII men's basketball championship over West Texas A&M last season. That gave the Bearcats their third title in the last four seasons. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Northwest Missouri State (28-2) Ben McCollum 80-54 West Texas A&M Evansville, Ind. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Northwest Missouri State (38-0) Ben McCollum 64-58 Point Loma Evansville, Ind. 2018 Ferris State (38-1) Andy Bronkema 71-69 Northern State Sioux Falls, S.D. 2017 Northwest Missouri St. (35-1) Ben McCollum 71-61 Fairmont State Sioux Falls, S.D. 2016 Augustana [S.D.] (34-2) Tom Billeter 90-81 Lincoln Memorial Frisco, Tex. 2015 Florida Southern (36-1) Linc Darner 77-62 Indiana (Pa.) Evansville, Ind. 2014 Central Missouri (30-5) Kim Anderson 84-77 West Liberty Evansville, Ind. 2013 Drury (31-4) Steve Hesser 74-73 Metro State Atlanta, Ga. 2012 Western Washington (31-5) Brad Jackson 72-65 Montevallo Highland Heights, Ky. 2011 Bellarmine (33-2) Scott Davenport 71-68 BYU-Hawaii Springfield, Mass. 2010 Cal Poly Pomona (28-6) Greg kamansky 65-53 Indiana (Pa.) Springfield, Mass. 2009 Findlay (36-0) Ron Niekamp 56-53 (ot) Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass. 2008 Winona State (38-1) Mike Leaf 87-76 Augusta State Springfield, Mass. 2007 Barton (31-5) Ron Lievense 77-75 Winona State Springfield, Mass. 2006 Winona State (32-4) Mike Leaf 73-61 Virginia Union Springfield, Mass. 2005 Virginia Union (30-4) Dave Robbins 63-58 Bryant Grand Forks, N.D. 2004 Kennesaw State (35-4) Tony Ingle 84-59 Southern Indiana Bakersfield, Calif. 2003 Northeastern State (32-3) Larry Gipson 75-64 **Kentucky Wesleyan Lakeland, Fla. 2002 Metro State (29-6) Mike Dunlap 80-72 Kentucky Wesleyan Evansville, Ind. 2001 Kentucky Wesleyan (31-3) Ray Harper 72-63 Washburn Bakersfield, Calif. 2000 Metro State (33-4) Mike Dunlap 97-79 Kentucky Wesleyan Louisville, Ky. 1999 Kentucky Wesleyan (35-2) Ray Harper 75-60 Metro State Louisville, Ky. 1998 UC Davis (31-2) Bob Williams 83-77 Kentucky Wesleyan Louisville, Ky. 1997 Cal State Bakersfield (29-4) Pat Douglass 57-56 Northern Kentucky Louisville, Ky. 1996 Fort Hays State (34-0) Gary Garner 70-63 Northern Kentucky Louisville, Ky. 1995 Southern Indiana (29-4) Bruce Pearl 71-63 UC Riverside Louisville, Ky. 1 Gaines 77-74 Missouri State Evansville, Ind. 1966 Kentucky Wesleyan (24-6) Guy Strong 54-51 Southern Illinois Evansville, Ind. 1965 Evansville (29-0) Arad McCutchan 85-82 (ot) Southern Illinois Evansville, Ind. 1964 Evansville (26-3) Arad McCutchan 72-59 Akron Evansville, Ind. 1963 South Dakota State (22-5) Jim Iverson 44-42 Wittenberg Evansville, Ind. 1962 Mount Saint Mary's (24-6) James Phelan 58-57 (ot) Sacramento State Evansville, Ind. 1961 Wittenberg (25-4) Ray Mears 42-38 Southeast Missouri State Evansville, Ind. 1960 Evansville (25-4) Arad McCutchan 90-69 Chapman Evansville, Ind. 1959 Evansville (21-6) Arad McCutchan 83-67 Missouri State Evansville, Ind. 1958 South Dakota (22-5) Duane Clodfelter 75-53 Saint Michael's Evansville, Ind. 1957 Wheaton (Ill.) (28-1) Lee Pfund 89-65 Kentucky Wesleyan Evansville, Ind. **Student-athletes declared ineligible share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link