Last Updated 7:02 PM, March 27, 2021
NCAA.com

Northwest Missouri State wins 2021 DII men's basketball championship

Share
Northwest Missouri State beats West Texas A&M to win DII men's basketball championship
2:27
5:57 pm, March 27, 2021

Northwest Missouri State wins 2021 DII men's basketball championship

Gabi Brooks | Northwest Missouri State Athletics Northwest Missouri State men's basketball

It was a familiar end to the most unfamiliar season in recent memory.

No. 2 Northwest Missouri State dominated No. 1 West Texas A&M, 80-54, to win the 2021 DII men's basketball championship on Saturday afternoon. It's the second-consecutive title for the Bearcats, and their third in the last five years. 

Ryan Hawkins led all scorers with 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting and grabbed a game-high 18 rebounds. He was one of four Bearcats that scored in double figures. Northwest Missouri State shot 50 percent (27-of-54) from the floor and 47 percent (7-of-15) from beyond the arc. 

Hawkins was unstoppable, using a variety of post moves and outside shooting to exploit every matchup the Buffaloes threw at him. Teammate Wes Dreamer chipped in 19 points and 11 rebounds.

West Texas A&M was led by Qua Grant's 20 points and six rebounds. The Buffaloes shot just 31.3 percent on 20-of-64 shooting.

Below are the final stats for each team.

Northwest Missouri State

Northwest Missouri State box score

West Texas A&M

West Texas A&M box score

Click or tap here for the complete box score.

5:27 pm, March 27, 2021

2ND 11:31 — Northwest Missouri State 62, West Texas A&M 37

Bench players haven't scored any points in this game. Meanwhile, four Bearcats starters have combined for 62.

Click or tap here for the complete box score.

4:53 pm, March 27, 2021

HALF — Northwest Missouri State 48, West Texas A&M 29

Ryan Hawkins and Trevor Hudgins combined to score the first 19 points for the Bearcats. They both have 15 at the break. Qua Grant leads West Texas A&M with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting. 

Northwest Missouri State's size advantage was apparent. The Bearcats constantly fed Hawkins in the post and the forward took care of the rest. Wes Dreamer also got in on the action, and posted up Buffaloes guard Zach Touissiant on a mismatch. He backed his way into the paint and banked in a hook shot.

The Bearcats scored 20 points in the paint, while the Buffaloes managed 16. Northwest Missouri State closed the half on a 14-4 run.

Below are each team's stats after 20 minutes of play. 

Northwest Missouri State 48

Northwest Missouri State box score

West Texas A&M 29

West Texas A&M box score

Click or tap here for the complete box score.

4:20 pm, March 27, 2021

1ST 13:46 — Northwest Missouri State 13, West Texas A&M 11

Foul trouble has defined the opening minutes of the game. Joel Murray of West Texas A&M and Diego Bernard of Northwest Missouri State each have two fouls and made an early trip to the bench.

Bearcats guard Trevor Hudgins leads all scorers with seven points on 3-of-3 shooting. 

Click or tap here for the complete box score.

1:25 pm, March 27, 2021

2021 DII men's basketball championship: Preview, how to watch

West Texas A&M men's basketball. No. 1 seed West Texas A&M can win its first-ever DII basketball title today.

We started with 48 teams and are down to two. By the end of the day, either West Texas A&M or Northwest Missouri State will be crowned DII men's basketball champions.

The top two seeds in this year's tournament will take the floor today with a chance to make history. No. 1 West Texas A&M, fresh off a game-winning buzzer beater in the semifinals, could win its first-ever DII men's basketball title.  As for the second-seeded Bearcats, no team has gone back-to-back in DII men's basketball since Cal State Bakersfield in 1993-94. 

How to watch

No. 1 seed West Texas A&M vs. No. 2 seed Northwest Missouri State | 12 p.m. ET | CBS

Tipoff is at noon ET on CBS. Stick around here for in-game updates. 

3:37 am, March 26, 2021

2021 DII men's basketball championship game set

Northwest Missouri State Athletics Northwest Missouri State men's basketball

The 2021 DII men's basketball championship continued with the semifinals tonight. Below are the results from the two games.

A season unlike any other will conclude on Saturday, March 27, with the 2021 DII men's basketball championship game. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m ET on CBS.

To view the complete interactive bracket, click here.

3:32 am, March 26, 2021

FINAL: Northwest Missouri State 77, Flagler 46

DII men's basketball: Northwest Missouri State defeats Flagler, 77-46, in championship semifinal

No. 2 Northwest Missouri State put an end to No. 3 Flagler's Cinderella season on Thursday night. The Bearcats, who led wire-to-wire, pulled away in the first half and never looked back. Forward Ryan Hawkins scored a game-high 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting while adding 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal. 

Northwest Missouri State advances to the championship to face West Texas A&M on Saturday, March 26. The Bearcats are technically the defending champions, having won the sport's last title in 2019.

Below are the final stats for each team.

Northwest Missouri State 77

Northwest Missouri State box score

Flagler 46

Flagler box score

Click or tap here for the complete box score

2:34 am, March 26, 2021

HALF — Northwest Missouri State 40, Flagler 24

The Bearcats made their first three field-goal attempts and jumped out to a 7-0 lead. But Flagler was able to settle in after two quick buckets from Jaizec Lottie (six points, two assists). 

Northwest Missouri State went on an 11-0 run midway through the first to grab a 28-14 advantage. The spurt was part of a larger 21-2 tear that spanned just over seven minutes. Ryan Hawkins leads all scorers with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

The Saints trailed by as many as 22, but closed the half on an 8-2 run to make it a 40-24 deficit. Below are each team's stats at the break.

Northwest Missouri State 40

Northwest Missouri State box score

Flagler 24

Flagler box score

Click or tap here for the complete box score

1:39 am, March 26, 2021

WATCH: West Texas A&M wins on a buzzer-beating triple from Zach Toussaint

DII men's basketball: West Texas A&M wins on an incredible buzzer-beating 3-pointer
1:07 am, March 26, 2021

FINAL: WT 87, LMU 86

West Texas A&M stuns Lincoln Memorial at the buzzer to win, 87-86

Zach Toussaint hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to give No. 1 West Texas A&M an 87-86 victory over No. 4 Lincoln Memorial on Thursday. It was the Buffaloes' first lead since two minutes into the game. Watch Toussaint's shot below.

West Texas A&M advances to the championship game, where they'll play the winner of tonight's semifinal between No. 2 Northwest Missouri State and No. 3 Flagler.

Click or tap here for the complete box score.  

12:28 am, March 26, 2021

2ND 12:41 — LMU 62, WT 56

The Buffaloes picked up where they left off to begin the second half, and pulled within four points less than two minutes in. But Lincoln Memorial found its footing and quickly regained a double-digit lead on a Devin Whitfield free throw at 17:10. 

The Railsplitters, who are shooting 66.7 percent, currently lead 62-56 with 12:41 remaining. Joel Murray and Qua Grant each have 21 points to lead all scorers. 

Click or tap here for the complete box score

12:01 am, March 26, 2021

HALF: LMU 44, WT 35

After leading by as many as 16, the Railsplitters have a 44-35 advantage over West Texas A&M at the break. The Buffaloes closed the first half on a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to single digits.

Joel Murray (18 points, two assists) and Qua Grant (11 points, four rebounds) scored all but six of West Texas A&M's 35 points. Lincoln Memorial center Jordan Guest has 14 points, seven boards, two assists and two blocks after playing the entire first half.

Below are each team's stats after one half of play.

Lincoln Memorial 44

Lincoln Memorial box score

West Texas A&M 35

West Texas A&M box score

Click or tap here for the complete box score.  

11:35 pm, March 25, 2021

1ST 7:56 — LMU 29, WT 21

It's a battle of guard play here between the Railsplitters and Buffaloes. West Texas A&M's Joel Murray has a game-high 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting, while Lincoln Memorial's Julius Brown has a team-high 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting. 

Click or tap here for the complete box score

11:14 pm, March 25, 2021

1ST 15:58 — LMU 9, WT 7

Lincoln Memorial holds an early 9-7 with 15:58 to play in the first half. Jordan Guest has five points, one assist and one rebound. Guest broke free off a pick-and-roll and finished with an uncontested dunk.

Click or tap here for the complete box score.  

7:44 pm, March 25, 2021

2021 DII men's basketball championship semifinals happening tonight

West Texas A&M Athletics West Texas A&M men's basketball

The 2021 DII men's basketball championship continues tonight with the semifinals. Two games will be played, with the winners advancing to the title game on Saturday, March 26. Tonight's schedule is listed below.

Both games will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Live updates will be published here throughout the night.

To view the complete interactive bracket, click here.

3:50 am, March 25, 2021

2021 Elite Eight semifinals set

Northwest Missouri State Athletics Northwest Missouri State men's basketball

The quarterfinals DII men's basketball championship took place today in Evansville, Indiana. Below are the results for all four games.

The semifinal matchups are scheduled for tomorrow. Both games will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

To view the complete interactive bracket, click here.

3:42 am, March 25, 2021

FINAL: No. 3 Flagler 70, No. 6 Truman 69

2021 DII men's basketball quarterfinal: Truman vs. Flagler full replay

After three quarterfinal blowouts, the finale was worth the wait. No. 3 Flagler erased an 11-point deficit to beat No. 6 Truman, 70-69, on Wednesday. Saints' Jaziec Lottie scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half to help pull off the comeback. Cade McKnight posted a game-high 34 points on 11-of-18 shooting in a losing effort.

Flagler will face Northwest Missouri State tomorrow in the championship semifinals. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

Here are the final stats for each team.

Flagler, 70

Flagler box score

Truman, 69

Truman box score
2:31 am, March 25, 2021

HALF: No. 6 Truman 36, No. 3 Flagler 30

Truman forward Cade McKnight was practically unstoppable in the first half, scoring 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting. But the Bulldogs only hold a 36-30 lead over Flagler at halftime. Truman players not named McKnight shot a combined 1-of-12. Jaizec Lottie leads the Saints with 10 points.

Here are each team's stats at the break.

Truman, 36

Truman box score

Flagler, 30

Flagler box score

Click or tap here for the complete box score.  

12:46 am, March 25, 2021

FINAL: No. 2 Northwest Missouri State 98, No. 7 West Liberty 77

2021 DII men's basketball quarterfinal: West Liberty vs. Northwest Missouri State full replay

The Bearcats shot a torrid 61.8 percent from the floor in their 98-77 victory over the Hilltoppers on Wednesday. Ryan Hawkins led all scorers with 32 points on an efficient 11-of-14 shooting. He also went 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and was one of four Northwest Missouri State players to score in double figures. 

No. 2 Northwest Missouri State advances to the championship semifinals and will face the winner of tonight's game between No. 3 Flagler and No. 6 Truman. 

Below are the final stats for each team. 

Northwest Missouri State, 98

Northwest Missouri State box score

West Liberty, 77

West Liberty box score

Click or tap here for the complete box score.  

11:42 pm, March 24, 2021

HALF: No. 2 Northwest Missouri State 51, No. 7 West Liberty 32

No. 2 Northwest Missouri State gradually distanced itself from No. 7 West Liberty throughout the first half. Bearcats forward Ryan Hawkins led all scorers with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. The Hilltoppers shot just 40 percent from the floor in the opening half.

Below are the first-half stats for each team.

Northwest Missouri State, 51

Northwest Missouri State box score

West Liberty, 32

West Liberty box score

Click or tap here for the complete box score

9:31 pm, March 24, 2021

FINAL: No. 1 West Texas A&M 97, No. 8 Daemen 83

2021 DII men's basketball quarterfinal: Daemen vs. West Texas A&M full replay

No. 1 West Texas A&M put the game out of reach by halftime and cruised to a 97-83 victory over No. 8 Daemen on Wednesday. Buffaloes guard Joel Murray scored a game-high 31 points on 13-of-26 shooting. He also finished with six assists and five rebounds. Andrew Sischo led the Wildcats with 29 points and 16 boards. 

The Buffaloes shot 55.7 percent from the floor and 33 percent from beyond the arc. By comparison, the Wildcats made 55.6 percent of their field goals and 44.4 percent of their 3-pointers. 

West Texas A&M advances to face No. 4 Lincoln Memorial tomorrow in the championship semifinals. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. 

Below are the final stats for each team.

West Texas A&M, 97

West Texas A&M box score

Daemen, 83

Daemen box score

Click or tap here for the complete box score

8:29 pm, March 24, 2021

HALF: No. 1 West Texas A&M 56, No. 8 Daemen 32

Less than two minutes in, West Texas A&M's Joel Murray rolled his ankle on a made floater and limped to the bench. He returned a few minutes later and nailed a pair of jump shots. It was that kind of first half for the Buffaloes. 

Murray led all scorers with 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting while adding five assists and five rebounds. He was indefensible off the dribble, creating not only for himself but for his teammates. The Wildcats couldn't contain his penetration.

Daemen tried to find star big man Andrew Sischo (10 points, 12 rebounds) in the post, but West Texas A&M made it difficult. The Buffaloes sent double teams at Sischo whenever he got the ball in the paint. They fronted him on the block, and shadowed the center on every pick-and-roll. Sischo shot just 4-of-12 from the floor in the first half.

Here are each team's stats at the break.

West Texas A&M, 56

West Texas A&M box score

Daemen, 32

Daemen box score

Click or tap here for the complete box score

6:42 pm, March 24, 2021

FINAL: No. 4 Lincoln Memorial 90, No. 5 Colorado School of Mines 76

2021 DII men's basketball quarterfinal: Colorado School of Mines vs. Lincoln Memorial full replay

Lincoln Memorial used a 14-0 run early in the second half to squash any hopes of a Mines comeback. The Railsplitters, who led by as many as 26, had three players score in double figures. Jordan Guest posted a game-high 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds. Colorado School of Mines was led by Brendan Sullivan's 21 points and four boards.

The Orediggers were no match for the Railsplitters' up-tempo offense. Lincoln Memorial constantly pushed the ball in transition, whipping it around before Mines could get back on defense. Julius Brown (13 points, four rebounds) used his speed and ball-handling ability to carve up Mines' interior defenders. Teammate Cameron Henry finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists. 

Below are the final stats for each team. 

Lincoln Memorial, 90

Lincoln Memorial box score

Colorado School of Mines, 76

Colorado School of Mines box score

Click or tap here for the complete box score

5:47 pm, March 24, 2021

HALF: No. 4 Lincoln Memorial 45, No. 5 Colorado School of Mines 30

It was the Cameron Henry show in the first half. The guard went on a 7-0 scoring run over 53 seconds to give Lincoln Memorial a 21-13 cushion at the 10:01 mark. Henry led all scorers with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting while adding three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.

Colorado School of Mines struggled from the outside, shooting 1-of-13 on 3-pointers in the first half. The Orediggers were led by Michael Glen's nine points on 4-of-7 shooting. He also finished with two boards and one assist. 

Below are the first-half stats for each team.

Lincoln Memorial, 45

Lincoln Memorial box score

Colorado School of Mines, 30

Colorado School of Mines box score

Click or tap here for the complete box score

12:22 pm, March 24, 2021

DII men's basketball championship Elite Eight happening today

West Texas A&M basketball West Texas A&M basketball

The Elite Eight of the DII men's basketball championship are happening today in Evansville, Indiana. 

Below is the full schedule for today's games. All times are Eastern.

To view the complete interactive bracket, click here. Scroll below for live updates of each game.

9:16 pm, March 17, 2021

Watch Trevor Hudgins' clutch 3-pointer against Northern State

On Tuesday, Northwest Missouri State defeated Northern State, 91-86, in overtime to advance to the Elite Eight. 

The Bearcats trailed 79-76 with seven seconds to play in regulation. That's when Trevor Hudgins hit a step-back 3-pointer that not only tied the game, but saved Northwest Missouri State's season.

Hudgins finished with 29 points on 8-of-16 shooting while adding three assists and three rebounds. He played all 45 minutes. 

You can watch his clutch shot below. 

8:30 pm, March 17, 2021

Here is the seeding for the Elite Eight

2021 DII men's basketball Elite Eight

Seeding for the 2021 DII men's basketball Elite Eight was revealed today. West Texas A&M received the top seed, and will face No. 8 seed Daemen at 3:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 24.

Listed below are the seeds and matchups for the Elite Eight.

Elite Eight seeds

  1. West Texas A&M (17-2)
  2. Northwest Missouri State (25-2)
  3. Flagler (17-2)
  4. Lincoln Memorial (18-3)
  5. Colorado School of Mines (18-2)
  6. Truman (20-2)
  7. West Liberty (18-4)
  8. Daemen (10-5)

Elite Eight schedule

To view the complete interactive bracket, click here

2:20 am, March 17, 2021

An early look at the 2021 Elite Eight

Northwest Missouri State Athletics Northwest Missouri State men's basketball

The 2021 DII men's basketball Elite Eight is set. It will take place from March 24-27 at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. Below is a list of the eight participants.

  • Colorado School of Mines
  • Daemen
  • Flagler
  • Lincoln Memorial
  • Northwest Missouri State
  • Truman
  • West Liberty
  • West Texas A&M

Seeding for the Elite Eight will be announced on Wednesday, March 17. 

To view the complete interactive bracket, click here

3:05 am, March 16, 2021

Tuesday's DII men's basketball tournament schedule

West Texas A&M Athletics West Texas A&M men's basketball

The third round of the 2021 DII men's basketball tournament concluded on Tuesday night. Seven games were played, with the winners moving on to the Elite Eight.

Below are the results from the regional finals:

To view the complete interactive bracket, click here

12:56 am, March 16, 2021

Monday's DII men's basketball tournament schedule

Colorado School of Mines Athletics Colorado School of Mines men's basketball Colorado School of Mines is the first team to advance to the 2021 DII men's basketball Elite Eight.

The regional finals began with a single game on Monday night. No. 2 Colorado School of Mines handled No. 5 Northwest Nazarene, 84-52. The Orediggers are the first team to punch their ticket to the 2021 Elite Eight.

To view the complete interactive bracket, click here

6:53 pm, March 14, 2021

Sunday's DII men's basketball tournament schedule

Lincoln Memorial Athletics No. 2 Lincoln Memorial got passed No. 6 Tusculum 80-66 in the second round. No. 2 Lincoln Memorial got passed No. 6 Tusculum 80-66 in the second round.

The DII men’s basketball tournament regional finals are set. Sunday saw six of the seven No. 1 seeds in action advance to the round of 16. No. 4 Emmanuel (GA) spoiled No. 1 Belmont Abbey’s chance to make it a perfect day for the top seeds, but the Lions dominated in a 76-53 victory.

Elsewhere, Northwest Missouri State avenged its stunning MIAA finals loss to Washburn in an impressive victory over the Ichabods. The Bearcats shot 55.6 percent in their 41-point victory, holding Washburn to just 32.6 percent shooting and 44 points, its lowest output of the season. 

The breakdown of the seeds remaining is as follows:

  • No. 1s — 6 (Hillsdale, Northern State, St. Thomas Aquinas, Truman, Flagler, West Texas A&M)
  • No. 2s — 7 (Northwest Missouri State, Daemen, Michigan Tech, Alabama Huntsville, Lincoln Memorial, Lubbock Christian, Colorado School of Mines)
  • No. 3s — 1 (West Liberty)
  • No. 4s — 1 (Emmanuel (GA))
  • No. 5s — 1 (Northwest Nazarene)

Here are all the scores from Sunday’s second-round action

5:33 am, March 13, 2021

Saturday's DII men's basketball tournament schedule

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics 2021 DII men's basketball tournament No. 6 seed Oklahoma Baptist advanced to the second round after winning its NCAA tournament debut.

The 2021 DII men's basketball championship continued Saturday with 14 first-round games and two second-round games. Colorado Mesa became the first No. 1 seed to fall in its second-round game against Northwest Nazarene. No. 6 seed Oklahoma Baptist was among Saturday's highlights, topping No. 3 seed Arkansas-Monticello 76-57 in the Bison's first-ever NCAA tournament game. 

To view the complete interactive bracket, click here

7:37 pm, March 12, 2021

Friday's DII men's basketball tournament schedule

Fresno Pacific Athletics Fresno Pacific Fresno Pacific will face Biola to open the 2021 DII men's basketball tournament on Friday.

The 2021 DII men's basketball tournament begins today with two first round games. Fourteen more first round games will be played tomorrow. 

Below is the schedule for tonight's action. This will be updated as games go final:

The winner of the Northwest Nazarene-Point Loma game will face Colorado School of Mines in the second round tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET, while the winner of the Fresno Pacific-Biola game will face Colorado Mesa at 10:45 p.m. 

To view the complete interactive bracket, click here

4:08 am, March 8, 2021

2021 DII men's basketball championship field announced

The field for the 2021 DII men's basketball tournament was revealed on Sunday, March 7. Click or tap here for the complete interactive bracket. You can watch the selection show below. 

DII Men's Basketball: 2021 Selection Show
2:07 am, February 27, 2021

Everything you need to know for the selection show

When: The 2021 DII men's basketball selection show is scheduled for Sunday, March 7 at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Where: The show will stream in full right here on NCAA.com.

Shortly before the selection show on March 7, the No. 1 seeds for all eight regions will be revealed on Twitter at 9:30 p.m. ET. 

The 2021 DII men's basketball championship will begin with the regional quarterfinals on Saturday, March 13. It will continue with the semifinals on Sunday, March 14, and the regional championships on Tuesday, March 16. 

Winners from those eight regions will qualify for the 2021 DII men's basketball Elite Eight, which will take place from March 24-27 at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. The quarterfinals of the Elite Eight will stream live on this page beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 24. 

3:21 am, March 7, 2021

Washburn hits half court shot against No. 1 Northwest Missouri State to win MIAA tournament

Washburn's half-court shot stuns No. 1 Northwest Missouri State
3:39 am, February 27, 2021

Region hosts

The following sites and hosts were chosen for the men’s championship:

REGION LOCATION/FACILITY HOST(S)
Atlantic West Liberty, West Virginia/Academic, Sports & Recreation Complex West Liberty University
Central Aberdeen, South Dakota/Barnett Center Northern State University
East Albany, New York/Albany Capital Center The College of Saint Rose
Midwest Evansville, Indiana/Ford Center University of Southern Indiana and the Evansville Sports Corp.
South Valdosta, Georgia/The Complex Valdosta State University
South Central Lubbock, Texas/Rip Griffin Center Lubbock Christian University and Visit Lubbock
Southeast Harrogate, Tennessee/B. Frank Turner Arena Lincoln Memorial University
West Golden, Colorado/Student Recreation Center; Lockridge Arena Colorado School of Mines
2:41 am, February 27, 2021

DII men's basketball championship history

Northwest Missouri State won the most recent national championship in DII men's basketball. Watch the Bearcats capture the 2019 title right here

Below is the complete championship history for DII men's basketball. 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Northwest Missouri State
(38-0)		 Ben McCollum 64-58 Point Loma Evansville, Ind. 
2018 Ferris State (38-1) Andy Bronkema 71-69 Northern State Sioux Falls, S.D. 
2017 Northwest Missouri St. (35-1) Ben McCollum 71-61 Fairmont State Sioux Falls, S.D.
2016 Augustana [S.D.] (34-2) Tom Billeter 90-81 Lincoln Memorial Frisco, Tex.
2015 Florida Southern (36-1) Linc Darner 77-62 Indiana (Pa.) Evansville, Ind.
2014 Central Missouri (30-5) Kim Anderson 84-77 West Liberty Evansville, Ind.
2013 Drury (31-4) Steve Hesser 74-73 Metro State Atlanta, Ga.
2012 Western Washington (31-5) Brad Jackson 72-65 Montevallo Highland Heights, Ky.
2011 Bellarmine (33-2) Scott Davenport 71-68 BYU-Hawaii Springfield, Mass.
2010 Cal Poly Pomona (28-6) Greg kamansky 65-53 Indiana (Pa.) Springfield, Mass.
2009 Findlay (36-0) Ron Niekamp 56-53 (ot) Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass.
2008 Winona State (38-1) Mike Leaf 87-76 Augusta State Springfield, Mass.
2007 Barton (31-5) Ron Lievense 77-75 Winona State Springfield, Mass.
2006 Winona State (32-4) Mike Leaf 73-61 Virginia Union Springfield, Mass.
2005 Virginia Union (30-4) Dave Robbins 63-58 Bryant Grand Forks, N.D.
2004 Kennesaw State (35-4) Tony Ingle 84-59 Southern Indiana Bakersfield, Calif.
2003 Northeastern State (32-3) Larry Gipson 75-64 **Kentucky Wesleyan Lakeland, Fla.
2002 Metro State (29-6) Mike Dunlap 80-72 Kentucky Wesleyan Evansville, Ind.
2001 Kentucky Wesleyan (31-3) Ray Harper 72-63 Washburn Bakersfield, Calif.
2000 Metro State (33-4) Mike Dunlap 97-79 Kentucky Wesleyan Louisville, Ky.
1999 Kentucky Wesleyan (35-2) Ray Harper 75-60 Metro State Louisville, Ky.
1998 UC Davis (31-2) Bob Williams 83-77 Kentucky Wesleyan Louisville, Ky.
1997 Cal State Bakersfield (29-4) Pat Douglass 57-56 Northern Kentucky Louisville, Ky.
1996 Fort Hays State (34-0) Gary Garner 70-63 Northern Kentucky Louisville, Ky.
1995 Southern Indiana (29-4) Bruce Pearl 71-63 UC Riverside Louisville, Ky.
1994 Cal State Bakersfield (27-6) Pat Douglass 92-86 Southern Indiana Springfield, Mass.
1993 Cal State Bakersfield (33-0) Pat Douglass 85-72 Troy Springfield, Mass.
1992 Virginia Union (30-3) Dave Robbins 100-75 Bridgeport Springfield, Mass.
1991 North Alabama (29-4) Gary Elliot 79-72 Bridgeport Springfield, Mass.
1990 Kentucky Wesleyan (31-2) Wayne Chapman 93-79 Cal State Bakersfield Springfield, Mass.
1989 North Carolina Central (28-4) Michael Bernard 73-46 Southeast Missouri State Springfield, Mass.
1988 Massachusetts-Lowell (27-7) Don Doucette 75-72 Alaska Anchorage Springfield, Mass.
1987 Kentucky Wesleyan (28-5) Wayne Chapman 92-74 Gannon Springfield, Mass.
1986 Sacred Heart (30-4) Dave Bike 93-87 Southeast Missouri State Springfield, Mass.
1985 Jacksonville State (31-1) Bill Jones 74-73 South Dakota State Springfield, Mass.
1984 Central Missouri (29-3) Lynn Nance 81-77 Saint Augustine's Springfield, Mass.
1983 Wright State (18-4) Ralph Underhill 92-73 District of Columbia Springfield, Mass.
1982 District of Columbia (25-5) Wil Jones 73-63 Florida Southern Springfield, Mass.
1981 Florida Southern (24-8) Hal Wissel 73-68 Mount Saint Mary's Springfield, Mass.
1980 Virginia Union (26-4) Dave Robbins 80-74 SUNYIT Springfield, Mass.
1979 North Alabama (22-9) Bill Jones 64-50 Green Bay Springfield, Mo.
1978 Cheyney (26-2) John Chaney 47-40 Green Bay Springfield, Mo.
1977 Chattanooga (27-5) Ron shumate 71-62 Randolph-Macon Springfield, Mass.
1976 Puget Sound (27-7) Don Zech 83-74 Chattanooga Evansville, Ind.
1975 Old Dominion (25-6) Sonny Allen 76-74 New Orleans Evansville, Ind.
1974 Morgan State (28-5) Nathaniel Frazier 67-52 Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1973 Kentucky Wesleyan (24-6) Bob Jones 78-76 (ot) Tennessee State Evansville, Ind.
1972 Roanoke (28-4) Charles Moir 84-72 Akron Evansville, Ind.
1971 Evansville (22-8) Arad McCutchan 97-82 Old Dominion Evansville, Ind.
1970 Philadelphia University (29-2) Herb Magee 76-65 Tennessee State Evansville, Ind.
1969 Kentucky Wesleyan (25-5) Bob Daniels 75-71 Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1968 Kentucky Wesleyan (28-3) Bob Daniels 63-52 Indiana State Evansville, Ind.
1967 Winston-Salem (30-2) C.E. Gaines 77-74 Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1966 Kentucky Wesleyan (24-6) Guy Strong 54-51 Southern Illinois Evansville, Ind.
1965 Evansville (29-0) Arad McCutchan 85-82 (ot) Southern Illinois Evansville, Ind.
1964 Evansville (26-3) Arad McCutchan 72-59 Akron Evansville, Ind.
1963 South Dakota State (22-5) Jim Iverson 44-42 Wittenberg Evansville, Ind.
1962 Mount Saint Mary's (24-6) James Phelan 58-57 (ot) Sacramento State Evansville, Ind.
1961 Wittenberg (25-4) Ray Mears 42-38 Southeast Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1960 Evansville (25-4) Arad McCutchan 90-69 Chapman Evansville, Ind.
1959 Evansville (21-6) Arad McCutchan 83-67 Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1958 South Dakota (22-5) Duane Clodfelter 75-53 Saint Michael's Evansville, Ind.
1957 Wheaton (Ill.) (28-1) Lee Pfund 89-65 Kentucky Wesleyan Evansville, Ind.

**Student-athletes declared ineligible