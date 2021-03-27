Northwest Missouri State wins 2021 DII men's basketball championship

Last Updated 7:02 PM, March 27, 2021NCAA.comNorthwest Missouri State wins 2021 DII men's basketball championshipShare Northwest Missouri State beats West Texas A&M to win DII men's basketball championship 2:27 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:57 pm, March 27, 2021Northwest Missouri State wins 2021 DII men's basketball championship Gabi Brooks | Northwest Missouri State Athletics It was a familiar end to the most unfamiliar season in recent memory. No. 2 Northwest Missouri State dominated No. 1 West Texas A&M, 80-54, to win the 2021 DII men's basketball championship on Saturday afternoon. It's the second-consecutive title for the Bearcats, and their third in the last five years. Ryan Hawkins led all scorers with 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting and grabbed a game-high 18 rebounds. He was one of four Bearcats that scored in double figures. Northwest Missouri State shot 50 percent (27-of-54) from the floor and 47 percent (7-of-15) from beyond the arc. Hawkins was unstoppable, using a variety of post moves and outside shooting to exploit every matchup the Buffaloes threw at him. Teammate Wes Dreamer chipped in 19 points and 11 rebounds. West Texas A&M was led by Qua Grant's 20 points and six rebounds. The Buffaloes shot just 31.3 percent on 20-of-64 shooting. CHAMPIONS AGAIN. @NWBearcatMBB captures the @NCAADII Men's Basketball National Championship. pic.twitter.com/TuClZ1MT34 — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 27, 2021 Below are the final stats for each team. Northwest Missouri State West Texas A&M Click or tap here for the complete box score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:27 pm, March 27, 20212ND 11:31 — Northwest Missouri State 62, West Texas A&M 37Bench players haven't scored any points in this game. Meanwhile, four Bearcats starters have combined for 62. Click or tap here for the complete box score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:53 pm, March 27, 2021HALF — Northwest Missouri State 48, West Texas A&M 29Ryan Hawkins and Trevor Hudgins combined to score the first 19 points for the Bearcats. They both have 15 at the break. Qua Grant leads West Texas A&M with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting. Northwest Missouri State's size advantage was apparent. The Bearcats constantly fed Hawkins in the post and the forward took care of the rest. Wes Dreamer also got in on the action, and posted up Buffaloes guard Zach Touissiant on a mismatch. He backed his way into the paint and banked in a hook shot. The Bearcats scored 20 points in the paint, while the Buffaloes managed 16. Northwest Missouri State closed the half on a 14-4 run. This is a ball movement clinic by @NWBearcatMBB. pic.twitter.com/jBqnp2oX6O — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 27, 2021 Below are each team's stats after 20 minutes of play. Northwest Missouri State 48 West Texas A&M 29 Click or tap here for the complete box score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:20 pm, March 27, 20211ST 13:46 — Northwest Missouri State 13, West Texas A&M 11Foul trouble has defined the opening minutes of the game. Joel Murray of West Texas A&M and Diego Bernard of Northwest Missouri State each have two fouls and made an early trip to the bench. Bearcats guard Trevor Hudgins leads all scorers with seven points on 3-of-3 shooting. Click or tap here for the complete box score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:25 pm, March 27, 20212021 DII men's basketball championship: Preview, how to watch No. 1 seed West Texas A&M can win its first-ever DII basketball title today. We started with 48 teams and are down to two. By the end of the day, either West Texas A&M or Northwest Missouri State will be crowned DII men's basketball champions. The top two seeds in this year's tournament will take the floor today with a chance to make history. No. 1 West Texas A&M, fresh off a game-winning buzzer beater in the semifinals, could win its first-ever DII men's basketball title. As for the second-seeded Bearcats, no team has gone back-to-back in DII men's basketball since Cal State Bakersfield in 1993-94. How to watch No. 1 seed West Texas A&M vs. No. 2 seed Northwest Missouri State | 12 p.m. ET | CBS Tipoff is at noon ET on CBS. Stick around here for in-game updates. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:37 am, March 26, 20212021 DII men's basketball championship game set Northwest Missouri State Athletics The 2021 DII men's basketball championship continued with the semifinals tonight. Below are the results from the two games. No. 1 seed West Texas A&M 87, No. 4 seed Lincoln Memorial 86 No. 2 seed Northwest Missouri State 77, vs. No. 3 seed Flagler 46 A season unlike any other will conclude on Saturday, March 27, with the 2021 DII men's basketball championship game. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m ET on CBS. No. 1 seed West Texas A&M vs. No. 2 seed Northwest Missouri State To view the complete interactive bracket, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:32 am, March 26, 2021FINAL: Northwest Missouri State 77, Flagler 46 DII men's basketball: Northwest Missouri State defeats Flagler, 77-46, in championship semifinal No. 2 Northwest Missouri State put an end to No. 3 Flagler's Cinderella season on Thursday night. The Bearcats, who led wire-to-wire, pulled away in the first half and never looked back. Forward Ryan Hawkins scored a game-high 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting while adding 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal. Northwest Missouri State advances to the championship to face West Texas A&M on Saturday, March 26. The Bearcats are technically the defending champions, having won the sport's last title in 2019. Below are the final stats for each team. Northwest Missouri State 77 Flagler 46 Click or tap here for the complete box score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:34 am, March 26, 2021HALF — Northwest Missouri State 40, Flagler 24The Bearcats made their first three field-goal attempts and jumped out to a 7-0 lead. But Flagler was able to settle in after two quick buckets from Jaizec Lottie (six points, two assists). Northwest Missouri State went on an 11-0 run midway through the first to grab a 28-14 advantage. The spurt was part of a larger 21-2 tear that spanned just over seven minutes. Ryan Hawkins leads all scorers with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting. The Saints trailed by as many as 22, but closed the half on an 8-2 run to make it a 40-24 deficit. Below are each team's stats at the break. Northwest Missouri State 40 Flagler 24 Click or tap here for the complete box score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:39 am, March 26, 2021WATCH: West Texas A&M wins on a buzzer-beating triple from Zach Toussaint DII men's basketball: West Texas A&M wins on an incredible buzzer-beating 3-pointer share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:07 am, March 26, 2021FINAL: WT 87, LMU 86 West Texas A&M stuns Lincoln Memorial at the buzzer to win, 87-86 Zach Toussaint hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to give No. 1 West Texas A&M an 87-86 victory over No. 4 Lincoln Memorial on Thursday. It was the Buffaloes' first lead since two minutes into the game. Watch Toussaint's shot below. WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED.@WestTXD2Hoops NAILS the three as time expired and they are moving on to the @NCAADII National Championship. pic.twitter.com/3QSASXRSPT — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 26, 2021 West Texas A&M advances to the championship game, where they'll play the winner of tonight's semifinal between No. 2 Northwest Missouri State and No. 3 Flagler. Click or tap here for the complete box score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:28 am, March 26, 20212ND 12:41 — LMU 62, WT 56The Buffaloes picked up where they left off to begin the second half, and pulled within four points less than two minutes in. But Lincoln Memorial found its footing and quickly regained a double-digit lead on a Devin Whitfield free throw at 17:10. The Railsplitters, who are shooting 66.7 percent, currently lead 62-56 with 12:41 remaining. Joel Murray and Qua Grant each have 21 points to lead all scorers. Click or tap here for the complete box score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:01 am, March 26, 2021HALF: LMU 44, WT 35After leading by as many as 16, the Railsplitters have a 44-35 advantage over West Texas A&M at the break. The Buffaloes closed the first half on a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to single digits. Joel Murray (18 points, two assists) and Qua Grant (11 points, four rebounds) scored all but six of West Texas A&M's 35 points. Lincoln Memorial center Jordan Guest has 14 points, seven boards, two assists and two blocks after playing the entire first half. Below are each team's stats after one half of play. Lincoln Memorial 44 West Texas A&M 35 Click or tap here for the complete box score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:35 pm, March 25, 20211ST 7:56 — LMU 29, WT 21It's a battle of guard play here between the Railsplitters and Buffaloes. West Texas A&M's Joel Murray has a game-high 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting, while Lincoln Memorial's Julius Brown has a team-high 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Click or tap here for the complete box score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:14 pm, March 25, 20211ST 15:58 — LMU 9, WT 7Lincoln Memorial holds an early 9-7 with 15:58 to play in the first half. Jordan Guest has five points, one assist and one rebound. Guest broke free off a pick-and-roll and finished with an uncontested dunk. Early game flushes are always nice. @LMURailsplitter | @NCAADII pic.twitter.com/jaqYILskDP — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 25, 2021 Click or tap here for the complete box score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:44 pm, March 25, 20212021 DII men's basketball championship semifinals happening tonight West Texas A&M Athletics The 2021 DII men's basketball championship continues tonight with the semifinals. Two games will be played, with the winners advancing to the title game on Saturday, March 26. Tonight's schedule is listed below. No. 1 seed West Texas A&M 87, No. 4 seed Lincoln Memorial 86 No. 2 seed Northwest Missouri State 77, vs. No. 3 seed Flagler 46 Both games will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Live updates will be published here throughout the night. To view the complete interactive bracket, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:50 am, March 25, 20212021 Elite Eight semifinals set Northwest Missouri State Athletics The quarterfinals DII men's basketball championship took place today in Evansville, Indiana. Below are the results for all four games. No. 4 Lincoln Memorial 90, No. 5 Colorado School of Mines 76 No. 1 West Texas A&M 97, No. 8 Daemen 83 No. 2 Northwest Missouri State 98, No. 7 West Liberty 77 No. 3 Flagler 70, No. 6 Truman 69 The semifinal matchups are scheduled for tomorrow. Both games will be televised on CBS Sports Network. No. 1 seed West Texas A&M vs. No. 4 seed Lincoln Memorial | 7 p.m. ET No. 2 seed Northwest Missouri State vs. No. 3 seed Flagler | 9:45 p.m. ET To view the complete interactive bracket, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:42 am, March 25, 2021FINAL: No. 3 Flagler 70, No. 6 Truman 69 2021 DII men's basketball quarterfinal: Truman vs. Flagler full replay After three quarterfinal blowouts, the finale was worth the wait. No. 3 Flagler erased an 11-point deficit to beat No. 6 Truman, 70-69, on Wednesday. Saints' Jaziec Lottie scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half to help pull off the comeback. Cade McKnight posted a game-high 34 points on 11-of-18 shooting in a losing effort. Flagler will face Northwest Missouri State tomorrow in the championship semifinals. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Here are the final stats for each team. Flagler, 70 Truman, 69 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:31 am, March 25, 2021HALF: No. 6 Truman 36, No. 3 Flagler 30Truman forward Cade McKnight was practically unstoppable in the first half, scoring 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting. But the Bulldogs only hold a 36-30 lead over Flagler at halftime. Truman players not named McKnight shot a combined 1-of-12. Jaizec Lottie leads the Saints with 10 points. Here are each team's stats at the break. Truman, 36 Flagler, 30 Click or tap here for the complete box score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:46 am, March 25, 2021FINAL: No. 2 Northwest Missouri State 98, No. 7 West Liberty 77 2021 DII men's basketball quarterfinal: West Liberty vs. Northwest Missouri State full replay The Bearcats shot a torrid 61.8 percent from the floor in their 98-77 victory over the Hilltoppers on Wednesday. Ryan Hawkins led all scorers with 32 points on an efficient 11-of-14 shooting. He also went 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and was one of four Northwest Missouri State players to score in double figures. No. 2 Northwest Missouri State advances to the championship semifinals and will face the winner of tonight's game between No. 3 Flagler and No. 6 Truman. Below are the final stats for each team. Northwest Missouri State, 98 West Liberty, 77 Click or tap here for the complete box score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:42 pm, March 24, 2021HALF: No. 2 Northwest Missouri State 51, No. 7 West Liberty 32No. 2 Northwest Missouri State gradually distanced itself from No. 7 West Liberty throughout the first half. Bearcats forward Ryan Hawkins led all scorers with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. The Hilltoppers shot just 40 percent from the floor in the opening half. Below are the first-half stats for each team. Northwest Missouri State, 51 West Liberty, 32 Click or tap here for the complete box score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:31 pm, March 24, 2021FINAL: No. 1 West Texas A&M 97, No. 8 Daemen 83 2021 DII men's basketball quarterfinal: Daemen vs. West Texas A&M full replay No. 1 West Texas A&M put the game out of reach by halftime and cruised to a 97-83 victory over No. 8 Daemen on Wednesday. Buffaloes guard Joel Murray scored a game-high 31 points on 13-of-26 shooting. He also finished with six assists and five rebounds. Andrew Sischo led the Wildcats with 29 points and 16 boards. The Buffaloes shot 55.7 percent from the floor and 33 percent from beyond the arc. By comparison, the Wildcats made 55.6 percent of their field goals and 44.4 percent of their 3-pointers. West Texas A&M advances to face No. 4 Lincoln Memorial tomorrow in the championship semifinals. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Below are the final stats for each team. West Texas A&M, 97 Daemen, 83 Click or tap here for the complete box score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:29 pm, March 24, 2021HALF: No. 1 West Texas A&M 56, No. 8 Daemen 32Less than two minutes in, West Texas A&M's Joel Murray rolled his ankle on a made floater and limped to the bench. He returned a few minutes later and nailed a pair of jump shots. It was that kind of first half for the Buffaloes. Murray led all scorers with 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting while adding five assists and five rebounds. He was indefensible off the dribble, creating not only for himself but for his teammates. The Wildcats couldn't contain his penetration. Daemen tried to find star big man Andrew Sischo (10 points, 12 rebounds) in the post, but West Texas A&M made it difficult. The Buffaloes sent double teams at Sischo whenever he got the ball in the paint. They fronted him on the block, and shadowed the center on every pick-and-roll. Sischo shot just 4-of-12 from the floor in the first half. Here are each team's stats at the break. West Texas A&M, 56 Daemen, 32 Click or tap here for the complete box score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:42 pm, March 24, 2021FINAL: No. 4 Lincoln Memorial 90, No. 5 Colorado School of Mines 76 2021 DII men's basketball quarterfinal: Colorado School of Mines vs. Lincoln Memorial full replay Lincoln Memorial used a 14-0 run early in the second half to squash any hopes of a Mines comeback. The Railsplitters, who led by as many as 26, had three players score in double figures. Jordan Guest posted a game-high 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds. Colorado School of Mines was led by Brendan Sullivan's 21 points and four boards. The Orediggers were no match for the Railsplitters' up-tempo offense. Lincoln Memorial constantly pushed the ball in transition, whipping it around before Mines could get back on defense. Julius Brown (13 points, four rebounds) used his speed and ball-handling ability to carve up Mines' interior defenders. Teammate Cameron Henry finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Below are the final stats for each team. Lincoln Memorial, 90 Colorado School of Mines, 76 Click or tap here for the complete box score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:47 pm, March 24, 2021HALF: No. 4 Lincoln Memorial 45, No. 5 Colorado School of Mines 30It was the Cameron Henry show in the first half. The guard went on a 7-0 scoring run over 53 seconds to give Lincoln Memorial a 21-13 cushion at the 10:01 mark. Henry led all scorers with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting while adding three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal. Colorado School of Mines struggled from the outside, shooting 1-of-13 on 3-pointers in the first half. The Orediggers were led by Michael Glen's nine points on 4-of-7 shooting. He also finished with two boards and one assist. Below are the first-half stats for each team. Lincoln Memorial, 45 Colorado School of Mines, 30 Click or tap here for the complete box score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:22 pm, March 24, 2021DII men's basketball championship Elite Eight happening today West Texas A&M basketball The Elite Eight of the DII men's basketball championship are happening today in Evansville, Indiana. Below is the full schedule for today's games. All times are Eastern. No. 4 Lincoln Memorial 90, No. 5 Colorado School of Mines 76 No. 1 West Texas A&M 97, No. 8 Daemen 83 No. 2 Northwest Missouri State 98, No. 7 West Liberty 77 No. 3 Flagler 70, No. 6 Truman 69 To view the complete interactive bracket, click here. Scroll below for live updates of each game. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:16 pm, March 17, 2021Watch Trevor Hudgins' clutch 3-pointer against Northern StateOn Tuesday, Northwest Missouri State defeated Northern State, 91-86, in overtime to advance to the Elite Eight. The Bearcats trailed 79-76 with seven seconds to play in regulation. That's when Trevor Hudgins hit a step-back 3-pointer that not only tied the game, but saved Northwest Missouri State's season. Hudgins finished with 29 points on 8-of-16 shooting while adding three assists and three rebounds. He played all 45 minutes. You can watch his clutch shot below. Another look at the game tying 3 by Trevor Hudgins to go into OT! 🎥: @dyl_johnson3 pic.twitter.com/NS2Bp1AzvA — Bearcat Basketball (@NWBearcatMBB) March 17, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:30 pm, March 17, 2021Here is the seeding for the Elite Eight Seeding for the 2021 DII men's basketball Elite Eight was revealed today. West Texas A&M received the top seed, and will face No. 8 seed Daemen at 3:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 24. Listed below are the seeds and matchups for the Elite Eight. Elite Eight seeds West Texas A&M (17-2) Northwest Missouri State (25-2) Flagler (17-2) Lincoln Memorial (18-3) Colorado School of Mines (18-2) Truman (20-2) West Liberty (18-4) Daemen (10-5) Elite Eight schedule No. 4 seed Lincoln Memorial vs. No. 5 seed Colorado School of Mines | 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 24 No. 1 seed West Texas A&M vs. No. 8 seed Daemen | 3:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 24 No. 2 seed Northwest Missouri State vs. No. 7 seed West Liberty | 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 24 No. 3 seed Flagler vs. No. 6 seed Truman | 9:45 p.m. ET Wednesday, March 24 To view the complete interactive bracket, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:20 am, March 17, 2021An early look at the 2021 Elite Eight Northwest Missouri State Athletics The 2021 DII men's basketball Elite Eight is set. It will take place from March 24-27 at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. Below is a list of the eight participants. Colorado School of Mines Daemen Flagler Lincoln Memorial Northwest Missouri State Truman West Liberty West Texas A&M Seeding for the Elite Eight will be announced on Wednesday, March 17. To view the complete interactive bracket, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:05 am, March 16, 2021Tuesday's DII men's basketball tournament schedule West Texas A&M Athletics The third round of the 2021 DII men's basketball tournament concluded on Tuesday night. Seven games were played, with the winners moving on to the Elite Eight. Below are the results from the regional finals: No. 1 seed Flagler 89, No. 2 seed Alabama Huntsville 75 No. 3 seed West Liberty 78, No. 1 seed Hillsdale 61 No. 2 seed Lincoln Memorial 102, No. 4 seed Emmanuel (GA) 67 No. 2 seed Daemen 71, No. 1 seed St. Thomas Aquinas 70 No. 2 seed Northwest Missouri State 91, No. 1 seed Northern State 86 (OT) No. 1 seed Truman 65, vs. No. 2 seed Michigan Tech 62 No. 1 seed West Texas A&M 101, vs. No. 2 seed Lubbock Christian 92 To view the complete interactive bracket, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:56 am, March 16, 2021Monday's DII men's basketball tournament schedule Colorado School of Mines Athletics Colorado School of Mines is the first team to advance to the 2021 DII men's basketball Elite Eight. The regional finals began with a single game on Monday night. No. 2 Colorado School of Mines handled No. 5 Northwest Nazarene, 84-52. The Orediggers are the first team to punch their ticket to the 2021 Elite Eight. No. 2 seed Colorado School of Mines 84, No. 5 seed Northwest Nazarene 52 To view the complete interactive bracket, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:53 pm, March 14, 2021Sunday's DII men's basketball tournament schedule Lincoln Memorial Athletics No. 2 Lincoln Memorial got passed No. 6 Tusculum 80-66 in the second round. The DII men’s basketball tournament regional finals are set. Sunday saw six of the seven No. 1 seeds in action advance to the round of 16. No. 4 Emmanuel (GA) spoiled No. 1 Belmont Abbey’s chance to make it a perfect day for the top seeds, but the Lions dominated in a 76-53 victory. Elsewhere, Northwest Missouri State avenged its stunning MIAA finals loss to Washburn in an impressive victory over the Ichabods. The Bearcats shot 55.6 percent in their 41-point victory, holding Washburn to just 32.6 percent shooting and 44 points, its lowest output of the season. The breakdown of the seeds remaining is as follows: No. 1s — 6 (Hillsdale, Northern State, St. Thomas Aquinas, Truman, Flagler, West Texas A&M) No. 2s — 7 (Northwest Missouri State, Daemen, Michigan Tech, Alabama Huntsville, Lincoln Memorial, Lubbock Christian, Colorado School of Mines) No. 3s — 1 (West Liberty) No. 4s — 1 (Emmanuel (GA)) No. 5s — 1 (Northwest Nazarene) Here are all the scores from Sunday’s second-round action No. 3 seed West Liberty 82, No. 2 seed Charleston (WV) 63 No. 2 seed Lincoln Memorial 80, No. 6 seed Tusculum 66 No. 1 seed Flagler 69, No. 5 seed West Georgia 53 No. 2 seed Lubbock Christian 79, No. 6 seed Oklahoma Baptist 55 No. 1 seed Northern State 77, No. 5 seed MSU Moorhead 65 No. 1 seed St. Thomas Aquinas 95, No. 5 seed Caldwell 72 No. 1 seed Truman 82, No. 5 seed Ashland 63 No. 4 seed Emmanuel (GA) 76, No. 1 seed Belmont Abbey 53 No. 1 seed Hillsdale 67, No. 4 seed Mercyhurst 48 No. 2 seed Alabama Huntsville 73, No. 3 seed Lee 66 No. 2 seed Daemen 81, No. 3 seed Bloomfield 69 No. 2 seed Northwest Missouri State 85, No. 3 seed Washburn 44 No. 1 seed West Texas A&M 82, No. 5 seed DBU 65 No. 2 seed Michigan Tech 81, No. 3 seed Southern Indiana 69 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:33 am, March 13, 2021Saturday's DII men's basketball tournament schedule Oklahoma Baptist Athletics No. 6 seed Oklahoma Baptist advanced to the second round after winning its NCAA tournament debut. The 2021 DII men's basketball championship continued Saturday with 14 first-round games and two second-round games. Colorado Mesa became the first No. 1 seed to fall in its second-round game against Northwest Nazarene. No. 6 seed Oklahoma Baptist was among Saturday's highlights, topping No. 3 seed Arkansas-Monticello 76-57 in the Bison's first-ever NCAA tournament game. No. 3 seed West Liberty 94, No. 6 seed Malone 89 No. 6 seed Tusculum 65, No. 3 seed Carson-Newman 63 (OT) No. 5 seed Caldwell 65, No. 4 seed Dominican (NY) 62 No. 5 seed West Georgia 79, No. 4 seed Valdosta State 75 No. 2 seed Colorado School of Mines 83, No. 3 seed Biola 52 No. 6 seed Oklahoma Baptist 76, No. 3 seed Ark.-Monticello 57 No. 5 seed MSU Moorhead 84, No. 4 seed Wayne State (NE) 72 No. 5 seed Ashland 76, No. 4 seed Wayne State (MI) 61 No. 4 seed Mercyhurst 62, No. 5 seed Fairmont State 58 No. 4 seed Emmanuel (GA) 80, No. 5 seed Queens (NC) 78 No. 3 seed Bloomfield 71, No. 6 seed Nyack 58 No. 3 seed Lee 72, No. 6 seed Georgia Southwestern 69 No. 5 seed Northwest Nazarene 74, No. 1 seed Colorado Mesa 54 No. 3 seed Southern Indiana 62, No. 6 seed Lewis 60 No. 3 seed Washburn 72, No. 6 seed Missouri Western 46 No. 5 seed DBU 83, No. 4 seed Southern Arkansas 61 To view the complete interactive bracket, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:37 pm, March 12, 2021Friday's DII men's basketball tournament schedule Fresno Pacific Athletics Fresno Pacific will face Biola to open the 2021 DII men's basketball tournament on Friday. The 2021 DII men's basketball tournament begins today with two first round games. Fourteen more first round games will be played tomorrow. Below is the schedule for tonight's action. This will be updated as games go final: No. 3 seed Biola 76, No. 6 seed Fresno Pacific 74 No. 5 seed Northwest Nazarene 85, No. 4 seed Point Loma 73 The winner of the Northwest Nazarene-Point Loma game will face Colorado School of Mines in the second round tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET, while the winner of the Fresno Pacific-Biola game will face Colorado Mesa at 10:45 p.m. To view the complete interactive bracket, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:08 am, March 8, 20212021 DII men's basketball championship field announcedThe field for the 2021 DII men's basketball tournament was revealed on Sunday, March 7. Click or tap here for the complete interactive bracket. You can watch the selection show below. DII Men's Basketball: 2021 Selection Show share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:07 am, February 27, 2021Everything you need to know for the selection showWhen: The 2021 DII men's basketball selection show is scheduled for Sunday, March 7 at 10:30 p.m. ET. Where: The show will stream in full right here on NCAA.com. Shortly before the selection show on March 7, the No. 1 seeds for all eight regions will be revealed on Twitter at 9:30 p.m. ET. The 2021 DII men's basketball championship will begin with the regional quarterfinals on Saturday, March 13. It will continue with the semifinals on Sunday, March 14, and the regional championships on Tuesday, March 16. Winners from those eight regions will qualify for the 2021 DII men's basketball Elite Eight, which will take place from March 24-27 at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. The quarterfinals of the Elite Eight will stream live on this page beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 24. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:21 am, March 7, 2021Washburn hits half court shot against No. 1 Northwest Missouri State to win MIAA tournament Washburn's half-court shot stuns No. 1 Northwest Missouri State share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:39 am, February 27, 2021Region hostsThe following sites and hosts were chosen for the men’s championship: REGION LOCATION/FACILITY HOST(S) Atlantic West Liberty, West Virginia/Academic, Sports & Recreation Complex West Liberty University Central Aberdeen, South Dakota/Barnett Center Northern State University East Albany, New York/Albany Capital Center The College of Saint Rose Midwest Evansville, Indiana/Ford Center University of Southern Indiana and the Evansville Sports Corp. South Valdosta, Georgia/The Complex Valdosta State University South Central Lubbock, Texas/Rip Griffin Center Lubbock Christian University and Visit Lubbock Southeast Harrogate, Tennessee/B. Frank Turner Arena Lincoln Memorial University West Golden, Colorado/Student Recreation Center; Lockridge Arena Colorado School of Mines share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:41 am, February 27, 2021DII men's basketball championship historyNorthwest Missouri State won the most recent national championship in DII men's basketball. Watch the Bearcats capture the 2019 title right here. Below is the complete championship history for DII men's basketball. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Northwest Missouri State (38-0) Ben McCollum 64-58 Point Loma Evansville, Ind. 2018 Ferris State (38-1) Andy Bronkema 71-69 Northern State Sioux Falls, S.D. 2017 Northwest Missouri St. (35-1) Ben McCollum 71-61 Fairmont State Sioux Falls, S.D. 2016 Augustana [S.D.] (34-2) Tom Billeter 90-81 Lincoln Memorial Frisco, Tex. 2015 Florida Southern (36-1) Linc Darner 77-62 Indiana (Pa.) Evansville, Ind. 2014 Central Missouri (30-5) Kim Anderson 84-77 West Liberty Evansville, Ind. 2013 Drury (31-4) Steve Hesser 74-73 Metro State Atlanta, Ga. 2012 Western Washington (31-5) Brad Jackson 72-65 Montevallo Highland Heights, Ky. 2011 Bellarmine (33-2) Scott Davenport 71-68 BYU-Hawaii Springfield, Mass. 2010 Cal Poly Pomona (28-6) Greg kamansky 65-53 Indiana (Pa.) Springfield, Mass. 2009 Findlay (36-0) Ron Niekamp 56-53 (ot) Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass. 2008 Winona State (38-1) Mike Leaf 87-76 Augusta State Springfield, Mass. 2007 Barton (31-5) Ron Lievense 77-75 Winona State Springfield, Mass. 2006 Winona State (32-4) Mike Leaf 73-61 Virginia Union Springfield, Mass. 2005 Virginia Union (30-4) Dave Robbins 63-58 Bryant Grand Forks, N.D. 2004 Kennesaw State (35-4) Tony Ingle 84-59 Southern Indiana Bakersfield, Calif. 2003 Northeastern State (32-3) Larry Gipson 75-64 **Kentucky Wesleyan Lakeland, Fla. 2002 Metro State (29-6) Mike Dunlap 80-72 Kentucky Wesleyan Evansville, Ind. 2001 Kentucky Wesleyan (31-3) Ray Harper 72-63 Washburn Bakersfield, Calif. 2000 Metro State (33-4) Mike Dunlap 97-79 Kentucky Wesleyan Louisville, Ky. 1999 Kentucky Wesleyan (35-2) Ray Harper 75-60 Metro State Louisville, Ky. 1998 UC Davis (31-2) Bob Williams 83-77 Kentucky Wesleyan Louisville, Ky. 1997 Cal State Bakersfield (29-4) Pat Douglass 57-56 Northern Kentucky Louisville, Ky. 1996 Fort Hays State (34-0) Gary Garner 70-63 Northern Kentucky Louisville, Ky. 1995 Southern Indiana (29-4) Bruce Pearl 71-63 UC Riverside Louisville, Ky. 1994 Cal State Bakersfield (27-6) Pat Douglass 92-86 Southern Indiana Springfield, Mass. 1993 Cal State Bakersfield (33-0) Pat Douglass 85-72 Troy Springfield, Mass. 1992 Virginia Union (30-3) Dave Robbins 100-75 Bridgeport Springfield, Mass. 1991 North Alabama (29-4) Gary Elliot 79-72 Bridgeport Springfield, Mass. 1990 Kentucky Wesleyan (31-2) Wayne Chapman 93-79 Cal State Bakersfield Springfield, Mass. 1989 North Carolina Central (28-4) Michael Bernard 73-46 Southeast Missouri State Springfield, Mass. 1988 Massachusetts-Lowell (27-7) Don Doucette 75-72 Alaska Anchorage Springfield, Mass. 1987 Kentucky Wesleyan (28-5) Wayne Chapman 92-74 Gannon Springfield, Mass. 1986 Sacred Heart (30-4) Dave Bike 93-87 Southeast Missouri State Springfield, Mass. 1985 Jacksonville State (31-1) Bill Jones 74-73 South Dakota State Springfield, Mass. 1984 Central Missouri (29-3) Lynn Nance 81-77 Saint Augustine's Springfield, Mass. 1983 Wright State (18-4) Ralph Underhill 92-73 District of Columbia Springfield, Mass. 1982 District of Columbia (25-5) Wil Jones 73-63 Florida Southern Springfield, Mass. 1981 Florida Southern (24-8) Hal Wissel 73-68 Mount Saint Mary's Springfield, Mass. 1980 Virginia Union (26-4) Dave Robbins 80-74 SUNYIT Springfield, Mass. 1979 North Alabama (22-9) Bill Jones 64-50 Green Bay Springfield, Mo. 1978 Cheyney (26-2) John Chaney 47-40 Green Bay Springfield, Mo. 1977 Chattanooga (27-5) Ron shumate 71-62 Randolph-Macon Springfield, Mass. 1976 Puget Sound (27-7) Don Zech 83-74 Chattanooga Evansville, Ind. 1975 Old Dominion (25-6) Sonny Allen 76-74 New Orleans Evansville, Ind. 1974 Morgan State (28-5) Nathaniel Frazier 67-52 Missouri State Evansville, Ind. 1973 Kentucky Wesleyan (24-6) Bob Jones 78-76 (ot) Tennessee State Evansville, Ind. 1972 Roanoke (28-4) Charles Moir 84-72 Akron Evansville, Ind. 1971 Evansville (22-8) Arad McCutchan 97-82 Old Dominion Evansville, Ind. 1970 Philadelphia University (29-2) Herb Magee 76-65 Tennessee State Evansville, Ind. 1969 Kentucky Wesleyan (25-5) Bob Daniels 75-71 Missouri State Evansville, Ind. 1968 Kentucky Wesleyan (28-3) Bob Daniels 63-52 Indiana State Evansville, Ind. 1967 Winston-Salem (30-2) C.E. Gaines 77-74 Missouri State Evansville, Ind. 1966 Kentucky Wesleyan (24-6) Guy Strong 54-51 Southern Illinois Evansville, Ind. 1965 Evansville (29-0) Arad McCutchan 85-82 (ot) Southern Illinois Evansville, Ind. 1964 Evansville (26-3) Arad McCutchan 72-59 Akron Evansville, Ind. 1963 South Dakota State (22-5) Jim Iverson 44-42 Wittenberg Evansville, Ind. 1962 Mount Saint Mary's (24-6) James Phelan 58-57 (ot) Sacramento State Evansville, Ind. 1961 Wittenberg (25-4) Ray Mears 42-38 Southeast Missouri State Evansville, Ind. 1960 Evansville (25-4) Arad McCutchan 90-69 Chapman Evansville, Ind. 1959 Evansville (21-6) Arad McCutchan 83-67 Missouri State Evansville, Ind. 1958 South Dakota (22-5) Duane Clodfelter 75-53 Saint Michael's Evansville, Ind. 1957 Wheaton (Ill.) (28-1) Lee Pfund 89-65 Kentucky Wesleyan Evansville, Ind. **Student-athletes declared ineligible share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link