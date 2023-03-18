Last Updated 10:12 PM, March 18, 2023
Christopher Newport wins the 2023 DIII men's basketball championship

10:15 pm, March 18, 2023

Christopher Newport is the 2023 DIII men's basketball champion, taking down Mount Union, 74-72. 

Mount Union tied the game at 72 apiece with 4.3 seconds left as Christian Parker's two-pointer dropped. He led the Purple Raiders with 31 points. On the ensuing inbound, CNU got the ball up the court quickly, and Trey Barber drove to the hoop, putting up a layup as time expired for the win. Barber led the Captains with 25 points. 

It is CNU's first national title

5:10 pm, March 10, 2023

Here are the brackets and scores for the DIII men's basketball tournament

Mount Union Athletics Mount Union, men's basketballMount Union, men's basketball

Follow along right here for the interactive bracket and live scoreboard for the DIII men's basketball tournament. Games started March 3 and continue through March 18, with the semifinals and national championship played in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Randolph-Macon is the defending champion, beating Elmhurst for the 2022 crown.

3:36 pm, March 4, 2023

Saturday's second-round DIII men's hoops scores

Will Costello Nichols men's basketball celebrates against Middlebury at the DIII men's basketball tournament

The 2023 DIII men's basketball tournament continued Saturday with second-round action. Here's a look at today's results:

*All times below are E.T. 

This year's tournament runs through March 18 and concludes at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

3:11 pm, March 2, 2023

Final scores from Friday's first round

Tufts men's basketball

The 2023 DIII men's basketball tournament began Friday, March 3 with 32 first-round games. Winners advanced to Saturday's second round.

Here's a complete look at the final scores from Friday's action:

Randolph-Macon is the defending national champion, beating Elmhurst 75-45 last season to finish 33-1. This year's tournament runs through March 18 and concludes at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

7:03 pm, February 27, 2023

2023 DIII men's basketball championship field announced

Rowan men's basketball

The NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball championship. 

The championship provides for a 64-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 44 conference champions, which form “Pool A.” The remaining 20 teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference’s AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible. 

Sixteen sites will host four teams for first- and second-round competition Friday-Saturday, March 3-4. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites March 10-11. Winners of the four sectional championship games will advance to the semi-finals and finals March 16 and 18. All games, except the semi-finals and finals, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semi-finals and finals will be held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN. 

6:38 pm, February 24, 2023

How to watch the 2023 DIII men's basketball selection show

The 2023 DIII men's basketball selection show is 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 27. The entire bracket will be revealed here on NCAA.com. Here's how to watch the selection show. 

When: 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 27. 

Where: Live here on NCAA.com 

6:34 pm, February 24, 2023

DIII men's basketball championship history

 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 Randolph-Macon (33-1) Josh Merkel 75-45 Elmhurst Fort Wayne, Indiana
2021 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (29-3) Matt Lewis 96-82 Swarthmore Fort Wayne, Indiana 
2018 Nebraska Wesleyan (30-3) Dale Wellman 78-72 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Salem, Va.
2017 Babson (31-2) Stephen Brennan 79-78 Augustana (Ill.) Salem, Va.
2016 St. Thomas (MN) (30-3) John Tauer 82-76 Benedictine (Ill.) Salem, Va.
2015 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-5) Bob Semling 70-54 Augustana (Ill.) Salem, Va.
2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4) Pat Miller 75-73 Williams Salem, Va.
2013 Amherst (30-2) David Hixon 87-70 Mary Hardin-Baylor Atlanta, Ga.
2012 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4) Pat Miller 63-60 Cabrini Salem, Va.
2011 St. Thomas (30-3) Steve Fritz 78-54 Wooster Salem, Va.
2010 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-4) Bob Semling 78-73 Williams Salem, Va.
2009 Washington-St. Louis (29-4) Mark Edwards 61-52 Richard Stockton Salem, Va.
2008 Washington-St. Louis (25-6) Mark Edwards 90-68 Amherst Salem, Va.
2007 Amherst (30-2) David Hixon 80-67 Virginia Wesleyan Salem, Va.
2006 Virginia Wesleyan (30-3) David Macedo 59-56 Wittenberg Salem, Va.
2005 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-3) Jack Bennett 73-49 Rochester (N.Y.) Salem, Va.
2004 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-5) Jack Bennett 84-82 Williams Salem, Va.
2003 Williams (31-1) David Paulsen 67-65 Gustavus Adolphus Salem, Va.
2002 Otterbein (30-3) Dick Reynolds 102-83 Elizabethtown Salem, Va.
2001 Catholic (28-5) Mike Lonergan 76-62 William Paterson Salem, Va.
2000 Calvin (30-2) Kevin vande Streek 79-75 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Salem, Va.
1999 Wisconsin-Platteville (30-2) Bo Ryan 76-75 (ot) Hampden-Sydney Salem, Va.
1998 Wisconsin-Platteville (30-0) Bo Ryan 69-56 Hope Salem, Va.
1997 Illinois Wesleyan (29-2) Dennie Bridges 89-86 Nebraska Wesleyan Salem, Va.
1996 Rowan (28-4) John Giannini 100-93 Hope Salem, Va.
1995 Wisconsin-Platteville (31-0) Bo Ryan 69-55 Manchester Buffalo, N.Y.
1994 Lebanon Valley (28-4) Pat Flannery 66-59 (ot) New York University Buffalo, N.Y.
1993 Ohio Northern (28-2) Joe Campoli 71-68 Augustana (Ill.) Buffalo, N.Y.
1992 Calvin (31-1) Ed Douma 62-49 Rochester (N.Y.) Springfield, Ohio
1991 Wisconsin-Platteville (28-3) Bo Ryan 81-74 Franklin & Marshall Springfield, Ohio
1990 Rochester (N.Y.) (27-5) Mike Neer 43-42 DePauw Springfield, Ohio
1989 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-2) Dave Vander Meulen 94-86 TCNJ Springfield, Ohio
1988 Ohio Wesleyan (27-5) Gene Mehaffey 92-70 Scranton Grand Rapids, Mich.
1987 North Park (28-3) Bosco Djurickovic 106-100 Clark (Mass.) Grand Rapids, Mich.
1986 SUNY Potsdam (32-0) Jerry Welsh 76-73 LeMoyne-Owen Grand Rapids, Mich.
1985 North Park (27-4) Bosco Djurickovic 72-71 SUNY Potsdam Grand Rapids, Mich.
1984 Wisconsin-Whitewater (27-4) Dave Vander Meulen 103-86 Clark (Mass.) Grand Rapids, Mich.
1983 Scranton (27-5) Bob Bessoir 64-63 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Mich.
1982 Wabash (24-4) Mac Petty 83-62 SUNY Potsdam Grand Rapids, Mich.
1981 SUNY Potsdam (30-2) Jerry Welsh 67-65 (ot) Augustana (Ill.) Rock Island, Ill.
1980 North Park (28-3) Dan McCarrell 83-76 Upsala Rock Island, Ill.
1979 North Park (26-5) Dan McCarrell 66-62 SUNY Potsdam Rock Island, Ill.
1978 North Park (29-2) Dan McCarrell 69-57 Widener Rock Island, Ill.
1977 Wittenberg (23-5) Larry Hunter 79-66 Oneonta State Rock Island, Ill.
1976 Scranton (29-3) Bob Bessoir 60-57 Wittenberg Reading, Pa.
1975 LeMoyne-Owen (27-5) Jerry johnson 57-54 Rowan Reading, Pa.