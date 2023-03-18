Christopher Newport wins the 2023 DIII men's basketball championship
Christopher Newport wins the 2023 DIII men's basketball championship
Christopher Newport is the 2023 DIII men's basketball champion, taking down Mount Union, 74-72.
Mount Union tied the game at 72 apiece with 4.3 seconds left as Christian Parker's two-pointer dropped. He led the Purple Raiders with 31 points. On the ensuing inbound, CNU got the ball up the court quickly, and Trey Barber drove to the hoop, putting up a layup as time expired for the win. Barber led the Captains with 25 points.
It is CNU's first national title.
Click or tap here for the full bracket
FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP AT THE BUZZER!— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 18, 2023
TREY BARBER WINS THE DIVISION III TITLE FOR CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT! pic.twitter.com/pWTis5sKGY
Here are the brackets and scores for the DIII men's basketball tournament
Follow along right here for the interactive bracket and live scoreboard for the DIII men's basketball tournament. Games started March 3 and continue through March 18, with the semifinals and national championship played in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Randolph-Macon is the defending champion, beating Elmhurst for the 2022 crown.
Saturday's second-round DIII men's hoops scores
The 2023 DIII men's basketball tournament continued Saturday with second-round action. Here's a look at today's results:
*All times below are E.T.
- Kenne State 77, Tufts 72
- Oswego State 66, John Carroll 61
- Johns Hopkins 81, Hamilton 71
- Nichols 73, Middlebury 66
- Wisconsin-Whitewater 78, Case Western Reserve 75
- Stockton 68, Mary Washington 65
- Saint Joseph (CT) 75, Williams 54
- Randolph-Macon 63, Scranton 41
- Swarthmore 101, St. John Fisher 78
- Christopher Newport 72, Hampden-Sydney 59
- Rowan 83, Utica 72
- Mount Union 90, Lancaster Bible 66
- Wheaton (IL) 75, Saint Norbert 71
- North Park 72, WashU 69
- Wisconsin-Oshkosh 51, Hope 50
- Mary Hardin-Baylor 72, East Texas Baptist 70
Click or tap here to see the bracket
This year's tournament runs through March 18 and concludes at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Final scores from Friday's first round
The 2023 DIII men's basketball tournament began Friday, March 3 with 32 first-round games. Winners advanced to Saturday's second round.
Here's a complete look at the final scores from Friday's action:
Click or tap any of the games below for stats
- Tufts 78, Widener 66
- John Carroll 91, Albertus Magnus 80
- Hamilton 84, Montclair State 75
- Nichols 74, Rochester (NY) 71
- Wisconsin-Whitewater 90, Wabash 83
- Mary Washington 69, St. Lawrence 42
- Williams 78, Pomona-Pitzer 53
- Scranton 65, N.C. Wesleyan 64
- St. John Fisher 74, Whitworth 59
- Christopher Newport 61, Farmingdale State 60
- Utica 72, Babson 60
- Lancaster Bible 67, NYU 64
- St. Norbert 81, Carleton 77
- North Park 88, Sewanee 69
- Keene State 89, Baruch 78
- Hope 79, Bethany Lutheran 65
- Oswego State 80, Marymount (VA) 62
- East Texas Baptist 79, St. Thomas (TX) 75
- Johns Hopkins 89, Mitchell 71
- Middlebury 76, Worcester State 51
- CWRU 82, Arcadia 76
- Stockton 86, La Roche 70
- Saint Joseph (CT) 76, Chatham 53
- Randolph-Macon 73, Wilson 36
- Swarthmore 93, SUNY Delhi 64
- Hampden-Sydney 63, Emory 59
- Rowan 83, Cal Lutheran 77
- Mount Union 73, Anderson (IN) 65
- Wheaton (IL) 79, Illinois College 65
- WashU 69, Coe 48
- Wisconsin-Oshkosh 86, Fontbonne 58
- Mary Hardin-Baylor 81, Schreiner 78
Click or tap here to see the bracket.
Randolph-Macon is the defending national champion, beating Elmhurst 75-45 last season to finish 33-1. This year's tournament runs through March 18 and concludes at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
2023 DIII men's basketball championship field announced
The NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball championship.
The championship provides for a 64-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 44 conference champions, which form “Pool A.” The remaining 20 teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference’s AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.
Sixteen sites will host four teams for first- and second-round competition Friday-Saturday, March 3-4. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites March 10-11. Winners of the four sectional championship games will advance to the semi-finals and finals March 16 and 18. All games, except the semi-finals and finals, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semi-finals and finals will be held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN.
Click or tap here to see the 64-team field | See the bracket
How to watch the 2023 DIII men's basketball selection show
The 2023 DIII men's basketball selection show is 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 27. The entire bracket will be revealed here on NCAA.com. Here's how to watch the selection show.
When: 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 27.
Where: Live here on NCAA.com
DIII men's basketball championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Randolph-Macon (33-1)
|Josh Merkel
|75-45
|Elmhurst
|Fort Wayne, Indiana
|2021
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2020
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh (29-3)
|Matt Lewis
|96-82
|Swarthmore
|Fort Wayne, Indiana
|2018
|Nebraska Wesleyan (30-3)
|Dale Wellman
|78-72
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Salem, Va.
|2017
|Babson (31-2)
|Stephen Brennan
|79-78
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Salem, Va.
|2016
|St. Thomas (MN) (30-3)
|John Tauer
|82-76
|Benedictine (Ill.)
|Salem, Va.
|2015
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-5)
|Bob Semling
|70-54
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Salem, Va.
|2014
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4)
|Pat Miller
|75-73
|Williams
|Salem, Va.
|2013
|Amherst (30-2)
|David Hixon
|87-70
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Atlanta, Ga.
|2012
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4)
|Pat Miller
|63-60
|Cabrini
|Salem, Va.
|2011
|St. Thomas (30-3)
|Steve Fritz
|78-54
|Wooster
|Salem, Va.
|2010
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-4)
|Bob Semling
|78-73
|Williams
|Salem, Va.
|2009
|Washington-St. Louis (29-4)
|Mark Edwards
|61-52
|Richard Stockton
|Salem, Va.
|2008
|Washington-St. Louis (25-6)
|Mark Edwards
|90-68
|Amherst
|Salem, Va.
|2007
|Amherst (30-2)
|David Hixon
|80-67
|Virginia Wesleyan
|Salem, Va.
|2006
|Virginia Wesleyan (30-3)
|David Macedo
|59-56
|Wittenberg
|Salem, Va.
|2005
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-3)
|Jack Bennett
|73-49
|Rochester (N.Y.)
|Salem, Va.
|2004
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-5)
|Jack Bennett
|84-82
|Williams
|Salem, Va.
|2003
|Williams (31-1)
|David Paulsen
|67-65
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Salem, Va.
|2002
|Otterbein (30-3)
|Dick Reynolds
|102-83
|Elizabethtown
|Salem, Va.
|2001
|Catholic (28-5)
|Mike Lonergan
|76-62
|William Paterson
|Salem, Va.
|2000
|Calvin (30-2)
|Kevin vande Streek
|79-75
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|Salem, Va.
|1999
|Wisconsin-Platteville (30-2)
|Bo Ryan
|76-75 (ot)
|Hampden-Sydney
|Salem, Va.
|1998
|Wisconsin-Platteville (30-0)
|Bo Ryan
|69-56
|Hope
|Salem, Va.
|1997
|Illinois Wesleyan (29-2)
|Dennie Bridges
|89-86
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|Salem, Va.
|1996
|Rowan (28-4)
|John Giannini
|100-93
|Hope
|Salem, Va.
|1995
|Wisconsin-Platteville (31-0)
|Bo Ryan
|69-55
|Manchester
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1994
|Lebanon Valley (28-4)
|Pat Flannery
|66-59 (ot)
|New York University
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1993
|Ohio Northern (28-2)
|Joe Campoli
|71-68
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1992
|Calvin (31-1)
|Ed Douma
|62-49
|Rochester (N.Y.)
|Springfield, Ohio
|1991
|Wisconsin-Platteville (28-3)
|Bo Ryan
|81-74
|Franklin & Marshall
|Springfield, Ohio
|1990
|Rochester (N.Y.) (27-5)
|Mike Neer
|43-42
|DePauw
|Springfield, Ohio
|1989
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-2)
|Dave Vander Meulen
|94-86
|TCNJ
|Springfield, Ohio
|1988
|Ohio Wesleyan (27-5)
|Gene Mehaffey
|92-70
|Scranton
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1987
|North Park (28-3)
|Bosco Djurickovic
|106-100
|Clark (Mass.)
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1986
|SUNY Potsdam (32-0)
|Jerry Welsh
|76-73
|LeMoyne-Owen
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1985
|North Park (27-4)
|Bosco Djurickovic
|72-71
|SUNY Potsdam
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1984
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (27-4)
|Dave Vander Meulen
|103-86
|Clark (Mass.)
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1983
|Scranton (27-5)
|Bob Bessoir
|64-63
|Wittenberg
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1982
|Wabash (24-4)
|Mac Petty
|83-62
|SUNY Potsdam
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1981
|SUNY Potsdam (30-2)
|Jerry Welsh
|67-65 (ot)
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Rock Island, Ill.
|1980
|North Park (28-3)
|Dan McCarrell
|83-76
|Upsala
|Rock Island, Ill.
|1979
|North Park (26-5)
|Dan McCarrell
|66-62
|SUNY Potsdam
|Rock Island, Ill.
|1978
|North Park (29-2)
|Dan McCarrell
|69-57
|Widener
|Rock Island, Ill.
|1977
|Wittenberg (23-5)
|Larry Hunter
|79-66
|Oneonta State
|Rock Island, Ill.
|1976
|Scranton (29-3)
|Bob Bessoir
|60-57
|Wittenberg
|Reading, Pa.
|1975
|LeMoyne-Owen (27-5)
|Jerry johnson
|57-54
|Rowan
|Reading, Pa.