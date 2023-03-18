Christopher Newport wins the 2023 DIII men's basketball championship

NCAA Photos

Christopher Newport is the 2023 DIII men's basketball champion, taking down Mount Union, 74-72.

Mount Union tied the game at 72 apiece with 4.3 seconds left as Christian Parker's two-pointer dropped. He led the Purple Raiders with 31 points. On the ensuing inbound, CNU got the ball up the court quickly, and Trey Barber drove to the hoop, putting up a layup as time expired for the win. Barber led the Captains with 25 points.

It is CNU's first national title.

Click or tap here for the full bracket