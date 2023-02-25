Live updates: 2023 DIII men’s basketball championship
6:38 pm, February 24, 2023
How to watch the 2023 DIII men's basketball selection show
The 2023 DIII men's basketball selection show is 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 27. The entire bracket will be revealed here on NCAA.com. Here's how to watch the selection show.
When: 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 27.
Where: Live here on NCAA.com
6:34 pm, February 24, 2023
DIII men's basketball championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Randolph-Macon (33-1)
|Josh Merkel
|75-45
|Elmhurst
|Fort Wayne, Indiana
|2021
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2020
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh (29-3)
|Matt Lewis
|96-82
|Swarthmore
|Fort Wayne, Indiana
|2018
|Nebraska Wesleyan (30-3)
|Dale Wellman
|78-72
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Salem, Va.
|2017
|Babson (31-2)
|Stephen Brennan
|79-78
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Salem, Va.
|2016
|St. Thomas (MN) (30-3)
|John Tauer
|82-76
|Benedictine (Ill.)
|Salem, Va.
|2015
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-5)
|Bob Semling
|70-54
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Salem, Va.
|2014
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4)
|Pat Miller
|75-73
|Williams
|Salem, Va.
|2013
|Amherst (30-2)
|David Hixon
|87-70
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Atlanta, Ga.
|2012
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4)
|Pat Miller
|63-60
|Cabrini
|Salem, Va.
|2011
|St. Thomas (30-3)
|Steve Fritz
|78-54
|Wooster
|Salem, Va.
|2010
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-4)
|Bob Semling
|78-73
|Williams
|Salem, Va.
|2009
|Washington-St. Louis (29-4)
|Mark Edwards
|61-52
|Richard Stockton
|Salem, Va.
|2008
|Washington-St. Louis (25-6)
|Mark Edwards
|90-68
|Amherst
|Salem, Va.
|2007
|Amherst (30-2)
|David Hixon
|80-67
|Virginia Wesleyan
|Salem, Va.
|2006
|Virginia Wesleyan (30-3)
|David Macedo
|59-56
|Wittenberg
|Salem, Va.
|2005
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-3)
|Jack Bennett
|73-49
|Rochester (N.Y.)
|Salem, Va.
|2004
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-5)
|Jack Bennett
|84-82
|Williams
|Salem, Va.
|2003
|Williams (31-1)
|David Paulsen
|67-65
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Salem, Va.
|2002
|Otterbein (30-3)
|Dick Reynolds
|102-83
|Elizabethtown
|Salem, Va.
|2001
|Catholic (28-5)
|Mike Lonergan
|76-62
|William Paterson
|Salem, Va.
|2000
|Calvin (30-2)
|Kevin vande Streek
|79-75
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|Salem, Va.
|1999
|Wisconsin-Platteville (30-2)
|Bo Ryan
|76-75 (ot)
|Hampden-Sydney
|Salem, Va.
|1998
|Wisconsin-Platteville (30-0)
|Bo Ryan
|69-56
|Hope
|Salem, Va.
|1997
|Illinois Wesleyan (29-2)
|Dennie Bridges
|89-86
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|Salem, Va.
|1996
|Rowan (28-4)
|John Giannini
|100-93
|Hope
|Salem, Va.
|1995
|Wisconsin-Platteville (31-0)
|Bo Ryan
|69-55
|Manchester
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1994
|Lebanon Valley (28-4)
|Pat Flannery
|66-59 (ot)
|New York University
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1993
|Ohio Northern (28-2)
|Joe Campoli
|71-68
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|1992
|Calvin (31-1)
|Ed Douma
|62-49
|Rochester (N.Y.)
|Springfield, Ohio
|1991
|Wisconsin-Platteville (28-3)
|Bo Ryan
|81-74
|Franklin & Marshall
|Springfield, Ohio
|1990
|Rochester (N.Y.) (27-5)
|Mike Neer
|43-42
|DePauw
|Springfield, Ohio
|1989
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-2)
|Dave Vander Meulen
|94-86
|TCNJ
|Springfield, Ohio
|1988
|Ohio Wesleyan (27-5)
|Gene Mehaffey
|92-70
|Scranton
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1987
|North Park (28-3)
|Bosco Djurickovic
|106-100
|Clark (Mass.)
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1986
|SUNY Potsdam (32-0)
|Jerry Welsh
|76-73
|LeMoyne-Owen
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1985
|North Park (27-4)
|Bosco Djurickovic
|72-71
|SUNY Potsdam
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1984
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (27-4)
|Dave Vander Meulen
|103-86
|Clark (Mass.)
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1983
|Scranton (27-5)
|Bob Bessoir
|64-63
|Wittenberg
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1982
|Wabash (24-4)
|Mac Petty
|83-62
|SUNY Potsdam
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|1981
|SUNY Potsdam (30-2)
|Jerry Welsh
|67-65 (ot)
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Rock Island, Ill.
|1980
|North Park (28-3)
|Dan McCarrell
|83-76
|Upsala
|Rock Island, Ill.
|1979
|North Park (26-5)
|Dan McCarrell
|66-62
|SUNY Potsdam
|Rock Island, Ill.
|1978
|North Park (29-2)
|Dan McCarrell
|69-57
|Widener
|Rock Island, Ill.
|1977
|Wittenberg (23-5)
|Larry Hunter
|79-66
|Oneonta State
|Rock Island, Ill.
|1976
|Scranton (29-3)
|Bob Bessoir
|60-57
|Wittenberg
|Reading, Pa.
|1975
|LeMoyne-Owen (27-5)
|Jerry johnson
|57-54
|Rowan
|Reading, Pa.