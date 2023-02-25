Last Updated 2:13 PM, February 25, 2023
NCAA.com

Live updates: 2023 DIII men’s basketball championship

Randolph-Macon beats Elmhurst to win the DIII Men's Basketball Championship
6:38 pm, February 24, 2023

How to watch the 2023 DIII men's basketball selection show

The 2023 DIII men's basketball selection show is 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 27. The entire bracket will be revealed here on NCAA.com. Here's how to watch the selection show. 

When: 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 27. 

Where: Live here on NCAA.com 

6:34 pm, February 24, 2023

DIII men's basketball championship history

 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 Randolph-Macon (33-1) Josh Merkel 75-45 Elmhurst Fort Wayne, Indiana
2021 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Wisconsin-Oshkosh (29-3) Matt Lewis 96-82 Swarthmore Fort Wayne, Indiana 
2018 Nebraska Wesleyan (30-3) Dale Wellman 78-72 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Salem, Va.
2017 Babson (31-2) Stephen Brennan 79-78 Augustana (Ill.) Salem, Va.
2016 St. Thomas (MN) (30-3) John Tauer 82-76 Benedictine (Ill.) Salem, Va.
2015 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-5) Bob Semling 70-54 Augustana (Ill.) Salem, Va.
2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4) Pat Miller 75-73 Williams Salem, Va.
2013 Amherst (30-2) David Hixon 87-70 Mary Hardin-Baylor Atlanta, Ga.
2012 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4) Pat Miller 63-60 Cabrini Salem, Va.
2011 St. Thomas (30-3) Steve Fritz 78-54 Wooster Salem, Va.
2010 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-4) Bob Semling 78-73 Williams Salem, Va.
2009 Washington-St. Louis (29-4) Mark Edwards 61-52 Richard Stockton Salem, Va.
2008 Washington-St. Louis (25-6) Mark Edwards 90-68 Amherst Salem, Va.
2007 Amherst (30-2) David Hixon 80-67 Virginia Wesleyan Salem, Va.
2006 Virginia Wesleyan (30-3) David Macedo 59-56 Wittenberg Salem, Va.
2005 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-3) Jack Bennett 73-49 Rochester (N.Y.) Salem, Va.
2004 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-5) Jack Bennett 84-82 Williams Salem, Va.
2003 Williams (31-1) David Paulsen 67-65 Gustavus Adolphus Salem, Va.
2002 Otterbein (30-3) Dick Reynolds 102-83 Elizabethtown Salem, Va.
2001 Catholic (28-5) Mike Lonergan 76-62 William Paterson Salem, Va.
2000 Calvin (30-2) Kevin vande Streek 79-75 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Salem, Va.
1999 Wisconsin-Platteville (30-2) Bo Ryan 76-75 (ot) Hampden-Sydney Salem, Va.
1998 Wisconsin-Platteville (30-0) Bo Ryan 69-56 Hope Salem, Va.
1997 Illinois Wesleyan (29-2) Dennie Bridges 89-86 Nebraska Wesleyan Salem, Va.
1996 Rowan (28-4) John Giannini 100-93 Hope Salem, Va.
1995 Wisconsin-Platteville (31-0) Bo Ryan 69-55 Manchester Buffalo, N.Y.
1994 Lebanon Valley (28-4) Pat Flannery 66-59 (ot) New York University Buffalo, N.Y.
1993 Ohio Northern (28-2) Joe Campoli 71-68 Augustana (Ill.) Buffalo, N.Y.
1992 Calvin (31-1) Ed Douma 62-49 Rochester (N.Y.) Springfield, Ohio
1991 Wisconsin-Platteville (28-3) Bo Ryan 81-74 Franklin & Marshall Springfield, Ohio
1990 Rochester (N.Y.) (27-5) Mike Neer 43-42 DePauw Springfield, Ohio
1989 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-2) Dave Vander Meulen 94-86 TCNJ Springfield, Ohio
1988 Ohio Wesleyan (27-5) Gene Mehaffey 92-70 Scranton Grand Rapids, Mich.
1987 North Park (28-3) Bosco Djurickovic 106-100 Clark (Mass.) Grand Rapids, Mich.
1986 SUNY Potsdam (32-0) Jerry Welsh 76-73 LeMoyne-Owen Grand Rapids, Mich.
1985 North Park (27-4) Bosco Djurickovic 72-71 SUNY Potsdam Grand Rapids, Mich.
1984 Wisconsin-Whitewater (27-4) Dave Vander Meulen 103-86 Clark (Mass.) Grand Rapids, Mich.
1983 Scranton (27-5) Bob Bessoir 64-63 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Mich.
1982 Wabash (24-4) Mac Petty 83-62 SUNY Potsdam Grand Rapids, Mich.
1981 SUNY Potsdam (30-2) Jerry Welsh 67-65 (ot) Augustana (Ill.) Rock Island, Ill.
1980 North Park (28-3) Dan McCarrell 83-76 Upsala Rock Island, Ill.
1979 North Park (26-5) Dan McCarrell 66-62 SUNY Potsdam Rock Island, Ill.
1978 North Park (29-2) Dan McCarrell 69-57 Widener Rock Island, Ill.
1977 Wittenberg (23-5) Larry Hunter 79-66 Oneonta State Rock Island, Ill.
1976 Scranton (29-3) Bob Bessoir 60-57 Wittenberg Reading, Pa.
1975 LeMoyne-Owen (27-5) Jerry johnson 57-54 Rowan Reading, Pa.