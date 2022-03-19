Live coverage of the DIII men's basketball championship

Last Updated 10:32 AM, March 19, 2022Live coverage of the DIII men's basketball championshipShare 2022 DIII men's basketball championship: semifinal recap 2:50 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:35 pm, March 19, 2022Elmhurst, Randolph-Macon meet in championship game The Division III men's basketball national championship is on the line Saturday. Elmhurst takes on Randolph-Macon today at 6 p.m. ET. Live stats will be available on NCAA.com. An emphatic 90-68 win over Wabash in Friday's semifinal earned Elmhurst a spot in today's title game. Jake Rhode erupted for 32 points and six rebounds. Dominic Genco scored 20. Bryce Drews narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and 12 boards. Randolph-Macon knocked off Marietta 81-63 on Friday to punch its ticket to the championship game. Ian Robertson led the squad with 22 points while Buzz Anthony earned a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Click or tap here for full bracket. 1:44 am, March 19, 2022Elmhurst takes down Wabash to move on to championship game Elmhurst Athletics Elmhurst takes down Wabash by 22 points after winning 90-68 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Blue Jays will face Randolph-Macon in the championship game held on Saturday, March 19 at 6 p.m. ET. Click or tap here for full bracket. 11:08 pm, March 18, 2022Randolph-Macon advances to DIII men's basketball championship Randolph Macon Athletics Randolph-Macon has defeated Marietta 81-63 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Yellow Jackets advances to the DIII men's basketball championship which will be held on March 19. Wabash vs. Elmhurst tips off game 2 of the DIII men's semifinals. Click or tap here for full bracket. 12:03 pm, March 18, 2022Semifinals take place Friday The semifinal round of the 2022 DIII men's basketball championship begins Friday. The matchups are as follows: Marietta vs. Randolph-Macon | 5 p.m. ET Elmhurst vs. Wabash | 7:30 p.m. ET Both games will stream live on NCAA.com. Today's winners will meet Saturday in the championship game. Click or tap here to see the full bracket. 7:48 pm, March 12, 2022Quarterfinals resultsThe quarterfinal round of the 2022 DIII men's basketball championship finished Saturday night. Here's the full slate of games: Marietta 81, Chris. Newport 79 Randolph-Macon 76, WPI 53 Elmhurst 87, Mary Hardin-Baylor 74 (OT) Wabash 81, Illinois Wesleyan 75 Click or tap here to see the full bracket. Here are the newly set semifinal matchups: Elmhurst vs. Wabash and Marietta vs. Randolph-Macon. 3:47 am, March 12, 2022Results from third round The third round of the 2022 DIII men's basketball championship is over and it was an action-packed night with many close finishes. Click here to access the full bracket. Here's the full scoreboard from Friday night: Chris. Newport 93, Stockton 54 WPI 56, Rensselaer 55 Elmhurst 79, Calvin 77 Wabash 73, Williams 59 Marietta 89, Oswego State 81 Randolph-Macon 92, UMass Dartmouth 69 Mary Hardin-Baylor 89, CRWU 84 Illinois Wesleyan 77, Wheaton (IL) 73 The quarterfinals begin Saturday night. Here's the full slate of games: Chris. Newport vs. Marietta, 7 p.m. ET WPI vs. Randolph-Macon, 7:30 p.m. ET Elmhurst vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor, 8 p.m. ET Ill. Wesleyan vs. Wabash, 8:30 p.m. ET 8:15 pm, March 11, 2022Third round tips off Friday night We're down to 16 teams in the 2022 DIII men's basketball tournament. There will be eight game on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. ET with Christopher Newport taking on Stockton. The action continues all the way to the last game of the night between Illinois Wesleyan and Wheaton (IL) at 8:30 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates throughout the tournament. Here is the full schedule for the third round: All times EST* Chris. Newport 93, Stockton 54 WPI 56, Rensselaer 55 Elmhurst 79, Calvin 77 Williams 73, Wabash 59 Marietta 89, Oswego State 81 Randolph-Macon 92, UMass Dartmouth 69 Mary Hardin-Baylor 89, CRWU 84 Illinois Wesleyan 77, Wheaton (IL) 73 Check out the full bracket here. 12:40 am, March 6, 2022Second-round scores from Saturday There are 16 total second-round matchups on Saturday. Here's the complete list: Stockton 70, Johns Hopkins 63 Oswego State 84, Keene State 63 Williams 71, Stevens 61 UMass Dartmouth 78, Nazareth 68 WPI 72, Penn State Harrisburg 52 Mary Hardin-Baylor 98, Trinity (TX) 82 Elmhurst 76, Pomona-Pfizer 70 Wheaton (IL) 63, WashU 61 Randolph-Macon 67, Babson 51 Wabash 87, Emory 86 Marietta 88, Rochester (NY) 83 Christopher Newport 81, Susquehanna 67 Rensselaer 59, Wesleyan (CT) 58 Illinois Wesleyan 65, Wisconsin-La Crosse 56 Calvin 76, Wisconsin-Platteville 64 CWRU 77, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 74 Click here for the complete bracket. 3:30 am, March 5, 2022Friday's first round scoresThe DIII men's basketball tournament started Friday with 32 games in the first round. Here's a rundown of the final scores: Johns Hopkins 63, Yeshiva 59 Oswego State 82, Hood 73 Williams 95, Neumann 57 UMass Dartmouth 86, Emerson 83 Penn State Harrisburg 63, Saint Joseph (CT) 53 Trinity (TX) 77, Whitworth 52 Pomona-Pitzer 67, Northwestern-St. Paul 66 Rochester (NY) 88, Eastern 65 Wheaton (IL) 71, Hope 69 Babson 80, DeSales 67 Stockton 87, Wilson 52 Wabash 91, Berry 79 Susquehanna 94, Rowan 84 Rensselaer 78, Nichols 58 Calvin 77, Saint John's (MN) 71 Wisconsin-La Crosse 90, Heidelberg 86 Keene State 84, Swarthmore 83 CWRU 91, Dubuque 87 (OT) Stevens 84, Mount Union 74 Nazareth 78, Westfield State 71 WPI 77, Vassar 58 Mary Hardin-Baylor 88, Chapman 81 Elmhurst 95, Washington & Jefferson 70 WashU 71, Cornell College 58 Randolph-Macon 99, Mitchell 57 Emory 65, Averett 60 Marietta 91, Medaille 79 Christopher Newport 88, Baruch 50 Wesleyan (CT) 81, Husson 61 Illinois Wesleyan 73, Franklin 55 Wisconsin-Platteville 76, Marian (WI) 59 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 92, Blackburn 74 Click here to view the full bracket. The tournament continues Saturday with 16 second round games. 5:41 pm, February 28, 20222022 DIII men's basketball championship field revealedOn Monday, Feb. 28 the 2022 division III men's basketball championship field was revealed. These teams received at-large bids for the tournament: Babson (18-7) Calvin (20-8) Case Western Reserve (18-6) Chapman (22-4) DeSales (22-5) Eastern (21-5) Emerson (18-7) Heidelberg (18-7) Illinois Wesleyan (21-5) Massachusetts Dartmouth (24-4) Mount Union (23-4) Rensselaer (21-5) Click here to view the full bracket. All games, except the semifinals and finals, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semi-finals and finals will be held March 18-19 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN. 5:50 pm, February 25, 2022How to watch the 2022 DIII men's basketball selection show The DIII men's basketball championship selection show will be live streamed here on NCAA.com Monday, February 28 at 12:45 p.m. ET. Shortly after the show, the bracket will be live here. The championship game will be March 19 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena in Fort Wayne, Indiana. 5:29 pm, February 25, 2022DIII men's basketball championship history Getty Images Wisconsin-Oshkosh currently holds the DIII men's basketball championship title after its win in 2019. The championship games were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Matt Lewis 96-82 Swarthmore Fort Wayne, Indiana 2018 Nebraska Wesleyan Dale Wellman 78-72 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Salem, Va. 2017 Babson Stephen Brennan 79-78 Augustana (Ill.) Salem, Va. 2016 St. Thomas (MN) John Tauer 82-76 Benedictine (Ill.) Salem, Va. 2015 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-5) Bob Semling 70-54 Augustana (Ill.) Salem, Va. 2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4) Pat Miller 75-73 Williams Salem, Va. 2013 Amherst (30-2) David Hixon 87-70 Mary Hardin-Baylor Atlanta, Ga. 2012 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4) Pat Miller 63-60 Cabrini Salem, Va. 2011 St. Thomas (30-3) Steve Fritz 78-54 Wooster Salem, Va. 2010 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-4) Bob Semling 78-73 Williams Salem, Va. 2009 Washington-St. Louis (29-4) Mark Edwards 61-52 Richard Stockton Salem, Va. 2008 Washington-St. Louis (25-6) Mark Edwards 90-68 Amherst Salem, Va. 2007 Amherst (30-2) David Hixon 80-67 Virginia Wesleyan Salem, Va. 2006 Virginia Wesleyan (30-3) David Macedo 59-56 Wittenberg Salem, Va. 2005 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-3) Jack Bennett 73-49 Rochester (N.Y.) Salem, Va. 2004 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-5) Jack Bennett 84-82 Williams Salem, Va. 2003 Williams (31-1) David Paulsen 67-65 Gustavus Adolphus Salem, Va. 2002 Otterbein (30-3) Dick Reynolds 102-83 Elizabethtown Salem, Va. 2001 Catholic (28-5) Mike Lonergan 76-62 William Paterson Salem, Va. 2000 Calvin (30-2) Kevin vande Streek 79-75 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Salem, Va. 1999 Wisconsin-Platteville (30-2) Bo Ryan 76-75 (ot) Hampden-Sydney Salem, Va. 1998 Wisconsin-Platteville (30-0) Bo Ryan 69-56 Hope Salem, Va. 1997 Illinois Wesleyan (29-2) Dennie Bridges 89-86 Nebraska Wesleyan Salem, Va. 1996 Rowan (28-4) John Giannini 100-93 Hope Salem, Va. 1995 Wisconsin-Platteville (31-0) Bo Ryan 69-55 Manchester Buffalo, N.Y. 1994 Lebanon Valley (28-4) Pat Flannery 66-59 (ot) New York University Buffalo, N.Y. 1993 Ohio Northern (28-2) Joe Campoli 71-68 Augustana (Ill.) Buffalo, N.Y. 1992 Calvin (31-1) Ed Douma 62-49 Rochester (N.Y.) Springfield, Ohio 1991 Wisconsin-Platteville (28-3) Bo Ryan 81-74 Franklin & Marshall Springfield, Ohio 1990 Rochester (N.Y.) (27-5) Mike Neer 43-42 DePauw Springfield, Ohio 1989 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-2) Dave Vander Meulen 94-86 TCNJ Springfield, Ohio 1988 Ohio Wesleyan (27-5) Gene Mehaffey 92-70 Scranton Grand Rapids, Mich. 1987 North Park (28-3) Bosco Djurickovic 106-100 Clark (Mass.) Grand Rapids, Mich. 1986 SUNY Potsdam (32-0) Jerry Welsh 76-73 LeMoyne-Owen Grand Rapids, Mich. 1985 North Park (27-4) Bosco Djurickovic 72-71 SUNY Potsdam Grand Rapids, Mich. 1984 Wisconsin-Whitewater (27-4) Dave Vander Meulen 103-86 Clark (Mass.) Grand Rapids, Mich. 1983 Scranton (27-5) Bob Bessoir 64-63 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Mich. 1982 Wabash (24-4) Mac Petty 83-62 SUNY Potsdam Grand Rapids, Mich. 1981 SUNY Potsdam (30-2) Jerry Welsh 67-65 (ot) Augustana (Ill.) 1976 Scranton (29-3) Bob Bessoir 60-57 Wittenberg Reading, Pa. 1975 LeMoyne-Owen (27-5) Jerry johnson 57-54 Rowan Reading, Pa.