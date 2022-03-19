Last Updated 11:57 PM, March 19, 2022

Randolph-Macon wins the 2022 DIII men's basketball championship

Share
Randolph-Macon beats Elmhurst to win the DIII Men's Basketball Championship
2:55
11:39 pm, March 19, 2022

Randolph-Macon wins the national championship

Randolph-Macon men's basketball champions

The Yellow Jackets captured the 2022 national title, the first in program history, in a 75-45 rout of Elmhurst in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Yellow Jackets had four scorers in double-digits, led by guard Josh Talbert's 15 points and 11 rebounds. They shot 47.3% from the field as a team and drained eight three-pointers.

Click or tap here for the completed DIII men's basketball tournament bracket.

1:35 pm, March 19, 2022

Elmhurst, Randolph-Macon battle for national championship

The Division III men's basketball national championship is happening now.

Click or tap here to follow live as Elmhurst takes on Randolph-Macon. Live stats will be available on NCAA.com.

An emphatic 90-68 win over Wabash in Friday's semifinal earned Elmhurst a spot in today's title game. Jake Rhode erupted for 32 points and six rebounds. Dominic Genco scored 20. Bryce Drews narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and 12 boards.

Randolph-Macon knocked off Marietta 81-63 on Friday to punch its ticket to the championship game. Ian Robertson led the squad with 22 points while Buzz Anthony earned a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Click or tap here for full bracket.

1:44 am, March 19, 2022

Elmhurst takes down Wabash to move on to championship game

Elmhurst Athletics Elmhurst

Elmhurst takes down Wabash by 22 points after winning 90-68 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Blue Jays will face Randolph-Macon in the championship game held on Saturday, March 19 at 6 p.m. ET. 

Click or tap here for full bracket. 

11:08 pm, March 18, 2022

Randolph-Macon advances to DIII men's basketball championship

Randolph Macon Athletics DIII men's basketball

Randolph-Macon has defeated Marietta 81-63 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Yellow Jackets advances to the DIII men's basketball championship which will be held on March 19.  

Wabash vs. Elmhurst tips off game 2 of the DIII men's semifinals. 

Click or tap here for full bracket. 

3:47 am, March 12, 2022

Results from third round

The third round of the 2022 DIII men's basketball championship is over and it was an action-packed night with many close finishes. 

Click here to access the full bracket. 

Here's the full scoreboard from Friday night: 

The quarterfinals begin Saturday night. Here's the full slate of games: 

8:15 pm, March 11, 2022

Third round tips off Friday night

We're down to 16 teams in the 2022 DIII men's basketball tournament. There will be eight game on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. ET with Christopher Newport taking on Stockton. The action continues all the way to the last game of the night between Illinois Wesleyan and Wheaton (IL) at 8:30 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates throughout the tournament.

Here is the full schedule for the third round:

All times EST*

Check out the full bracket here

3:30 am, March 5, 2022

Friday's first round scores

The DIII men's basketball tournament started Friday with 32 games in the first round. Here's a rundown of the final scores:

Click here to view the full bracket.

The tournament continues Saturday with 16 second round games.

5:41 pm, February 28, 2022

2022 DIII men's basketball championship field revealed

On Monday, Feb. 28 the 2022 division III men's basketball championship field was revealed.

These teams received at-large bids for the tournament: 

  • Babson (18-7)
  • Calvin (20-8)
  • Case Western Reserve (18-6)
  • Chapman (22-4)
  • DeSales (22-5)
  • Eastern (21-5)
  • Emerson (18-7)
  • Heidelberg (18-7)
  • Illinois Wesleyan (21-5)
  • Massachusetts Dartmouth (24-4)
  • Mount Union (23-4)
  • Rensselaer (21-5)

Click here to view the full bracket.

All games, except the semifinals and finals, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semi-finals and finals will be held March 18-19 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN.

5:50 pm, February 25, 2022

How to watch the 2022 DIII men's basketball selection show

DIII men's basketball

The DIII men's basketball championship selection show will be live streamed here on NCAA.com Monday, February 28 at 12:45 p.m. ET. Shortly after the show, the bracket will be live here.

The championship game will be March 19 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

5:29 pm, February 25, 2022

DIII men's basketball championship history

Getty Images Wisconsin-Oshkosh men's basketball

Wisconsin-Oshkosh currently holds the DIII men's basketball championship title after its win in 2019. The championship games were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Matt Lewis 96-82 Swarthmore Fort Wayne, Indiana 
2018 Nebraska Wesleyan Dale Wellman 78-72 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Salem, Va.
2017 Babson Stephen Brennan 79-78 Augustana (Ill.) Salem, Va.
2016 St. Thomas (MN) John Tauer 82-76 Benedictine (Ill.) Salem, Va.
2015 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-5) Bob Semling 70-54 Augustana (Ill.) Salem, Va.
2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4) Pat Miller 75-73 Williams Salem, Va.
2013 Amherst (30-2) David Hixon 87-70 Mary Hardin-Baylor Atlanta, Ga.
2012 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-4) Pat Miller 63-60 Cabrini Salem, Va.
2011 St. Thomas (30-3) Steve Fritz 78-54 Wooster Salem, Va.
2010 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-4) Bob Semling 78-73 Williams Salem, Va.
2009 Washington-St. Louis (29-4) Mark Edwards 61-52 Richard Stockton Salem, Va.
2008 Washington-St. Louis (25-6) Mark Edwards 90-68 Amherst Salem, Va.
2007 Amherst (30-2) David Hixon 80-67 Virginia Wesleyan Salem, Va.
2006 Virginia Wesleyan (30-3) David Macedo 59-56 Wittenberg Salem, Va.
2005 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-3) Jack Bennett 73-49 Rochester (N.Y.) Salem, Va.
2004 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-5) Jack Bennett 84-82 Williams Salem, Va.
2003 Williams (31-1) David Paulsen 67-65 Gustavus Adolphus Salem, Va.
2002 Otterbein (30-3) Dick Reynolds 102-83 Elizabethtown Salem, Va.
2001 Catholic (28-5) Mike Lonergan 76-62 William Paterson Salem, Va.
2000 Calvin (30-2) Kevin vande Streek 79-75 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Salem, Va.
1999 Wisconsin-Platteville (30-2) Bo Ryan 76-75 (ot) Hampden-Sydney Salem, Va.
1998 Wisconsin-Platteville (30-0) Bo Ryan 69-56 Hope Salem, Va.
1997 Illinois Wesleyan (29-2) Dennie Bridges 89-86 Nebraska Wesleyan Salem, Va.
1996 Rowan (28-4) John Giannini 100-93 Hope Salem, Va.
1995 Wisconsin-Platteville (31-0) Bo Ryan 69-55 Manchester Buffalo, N.Y.
1994 Lebanon Valley (28-4) Pat Flannery 66-59 (ot) New York University Buffalo, N.Y.
1993 Ohio Northern (28-2) Joe Campoli 71-68 Augustana (Ill.) Buffalo, N.Y.
1992 Calvin (31-1) Ed Douma 62-49 Rochester (N.Y.) Springfield, Ohio
1991 Wisconsin-Platteville (28-3) Bo Ryan 81-74 Franklin & Marshall Springfield, Ohio
1990 Rochester (N.Y.) (27-5) Mike Neer 43-42 DePauw Springfield, Ohio
1989 Wisconsin-Whitewater (29-2) Dave Vander Meulen 94-86 TCNJ Springfield, Ohio
1988 Ohio Wesleyan (27-5) Gene Mehaffey 92-70 Scranton Grand Rapids, Mich.
1987 North Park (28-3) Bosco Djurickovic 106-100 Clark (Mass.) Grand Rapids, Mich.
1986 SUNY Potsdam (32-0) Jerry Welsh 76-73 LeMoyne-Owen Grand Rapids, Mich.
1985 North Park (27-4) Bosco Djurickovic 72-71 SUNY Potsdam Grand Rapids, Mich.
1984 Wisconsin-Whitewater (27-4) Dave Vander Meulen 103-86 Clark (Mass.) Grand Rapids, Mich.
1983 Scranton (27-5) Bob Bessoir 64-63 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Mich.
1982 Wabash (24-4) Mac Petty 83-62 SUNY Potsdam Grand Rapids, Mich.
1981 SUNY Potsdam (30-2) Jerry Welsh 67-65 (ot) Augustana (Ill.) Rock Island, Ill.
1980 North Park (28-3) Dan McCarrell 83-76 Upsala Rock Island, Ill.
1979 North Park (26-5) Dan McCarrell 66-62 SUNY Potsdam Rock Island, Ill.
1978 North Park (29-2) Dan McCarrell 69-57 Widener Rock Island, Ill.
1977 Wittenberg (23-5) Larry Hunter 79-66 Oneonta State Rock Island, Ill.
1976 Scranton (29-3) Bob Bessoir 60-57 Wittenberg Reading, Pa.
1975 LeMoyne-Owen (27-5) Jerry johnson 57-54 Rowan Reading, Pa.