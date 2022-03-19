Randolph-Macon wins the 2022 DIII men's basketball championship

The Division III men's basketball national championship is happening now.

Click or tap here to follow live as Elmhurst takes on Randolph-Macon. Live stats will be available on NCAA.com.

An emphatic 90-68 win over Wabash in Friday's semifinal earned Elmhurst a spot in today's title game. Jake Rhode erupted for 32 points and six rebounds. Dominic Genco scored 20. Bryce Drews narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and 12 boards.

Randolph-Macon knocked off Marietta 81-63 on Friday to punch its ticket to the championship game. Ian Robertson led the squad with 22 points while Buzz Anthony earned a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

