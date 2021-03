Live coverage of the DI women's college basketball tournament

Here are some of the key dates this month on the road to the women's Final Four in San Antonio:

Selections will be announced at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, March 15, on ESPN.

The first round of games will be played March 21 and 22

The second round is March 23 and 24

The Sweet 16 games are March 27 and 28

The Elite Eight is March 29 and 30

The Final Four begins April 2

The national championship game is April 4

Here is the television schedule for the tournament, subject to change. All games will be available online via the ESPN app.