Live coverage of the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament

Last Updated 11:28 PM, March 13, 2022Autumn JohnsonLive coverage of the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournamentShare Women's 2022 NCAA tournament bracket | Bridgeport region reveal 6:16 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:55 am, March 14, 2022Play the Bracket Challenge Game Perfect brackets are rare but not impossible, and we're tracking them for the women's and men's NCAA tournaments. View the bracket | Printable bracket With team selections locked in, take part in our Capital One Bracket Challenge Game. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:33 am, March 14, 2022Check out the 2022 March Madness women's bracket The No. 1 seeds in the March Madness women's tournament are South Carolina, Stanford, NC State and Louisville. Click or tap here for the live interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:53 am, March 14, 2022Selection show recap The March Madness women's bracket has been revealed with the first-ever 68-team spread. South Carolina topped all selections with NC State, Stanford and Louisville filling the other No. 1 seed spots despite the Gamecocks and the Cardinals losing in their conference tournaments. View the bracket | Printable bracket Dayton, DePaul, Missouri State and Florida State were the last four at-large selections. The SEC with nine teams led all conferences for tournament bids, with the ACC's 8 teams close behind. Longwood, which will play in the inaugural women's First Four, and IUPUI punched their first-ever NCAA tournament ticket in their histories. The tournament will begin on March 16 and 17 with the First Four. The First Round is on March 18 and 19. First Four: Incarnate vs. Howard | March 16, 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU Dayton vs. DePaul | March 16, 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU Longwood vs. Mount St. Mary's| March 17, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 Missouri State vs. Florida State | March 17, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:45 am, March 14, 2022Complete tournament scheduleAfter the bracket reveal, games begin a couple days later with the First Four. Here's the tournament schedule: First Four games will be played Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17 at top-16 seeds. First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at top-16 seeds. Regionals are Friday, March 25, through Monday, March 28, in Bridgeport, Connecticut; Greensboro, North Carolina; Spokane, Washington and Wichita, Kansas. The Sweet 16 will be played March 25-26, followed by the Elite Eight from March 27-28. The Women's Final Four is at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 1 on ESPN, and the national championship game is at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3 on ESPN at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:24 am, March 14, 2022Louisville named last No. 1 seed No. 5 Louisville leads the Wichita Region of the bracket. Despite losing the ACC tournament the Cardinals maintain their No. 1 position. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:20 am, March 14, 2022Stanford sits a top the Spokane Region No. 2 Stanford heads to tournament leading the Spokane Region. The reigning championships are looking for their second-consecutive national title. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:11 am, March 14, 2022NC State leads the Bridgeport Region No. 3 NC State is among South Carolina to top the bracket as a No. 1 seed. NC State will play the winner of the Longwood vs. Mount St. Mary's play-in game. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:56 pm, March 13, 2022South Carolina named No. 1 overall seed South Carolina have been named the No. 1 overall seed. The Gamecocks have led the AP poll throughout the season. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:09 pm, March 11, 2022What to know for Sunday's selections Iowa won the Big Ten women's basketball tournament This year's NCAA DI women's basketball tournament will be the first to have 68 teams. The 2022 tournament begins with the First Four on Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17. But first, we'll get to see the 68-team bracket. What: Selection show When: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 13 TV channel: ESPN How are the teams selected for the bracket? The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament requires 68 teams to compete in a single-elimination tournament. Those seeds can be earned through automatic or at-large bids. Traditionally, 32 teams can earn an automatic bid to play in the NCAA tournament. In 2021, 31 teams earned automatic bids. Each automatic qualifier gets in by winning its conference tournament, regardless of their regular-season performance. The remaining teams can be selected at an at-large bid to play in the tournament. These are teams that did not win their conference tournament, but earned a championship invite. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:20 pm, March 11, 2022Tracking the 32 AQs Of the 68 teams that will compete in the tournament, 32 will qualify through automatic bids. We're monitoring all conference tournament action here. Belmont out of the Ohio Valley was the first to secure a bid. Other AQs include Mercer (SoCon, shown above) and UConn (Big East). share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:28 pm, March 11, 2022Bracket data about No. 1 seedsJust because a team enters the NCAA DI women’s basketball tournament as one of the four No. 1 seeds doesn’t mean it's guaranteed a spot in the Final Four. But it does help. The road to the Final Four is never easy. The first DI women’s basketball tournament in 1982 featured 32 teams. The next season, the tournament grew to 36 before reverting back to 32 from 1984-85. That number would continue to rise from 40 to 48 to 64. Starting with the 2022 tournament, 68 teams will earn the chance to play for a national championship. A bigger tournament means more games to win. While the number of total teams in the tournament has changed over the years, the number of No. 1 seeds has always stayed the same. With four teams at the top of each region of the bracket, that position typically gives each the best possible chance of making the Final Four. Across all 39 tournaments, there have been a total of 156 No. 1 seeds. Of those, 87 (55.7%) have made the Final Four. The most common number for top seeds in the Final Four is two: 22 out of 39 tournaments (56.4 percent). But there have been at least two No. 1 seeds in 33 out of 39 years — meaning almost 85 percent of Final Fours have had two, three or all four No. 1 seeds. Click or tap here for a deeper look at No. 1 teams in the tournament. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:08 pm, March 11, 2022National championship historyStanford is the defending champion, as the Cardinal defeated Arizona in 2021. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Stanford (31-2) Tara VanDerveer 54-53 Arizona San Antonio, Texas 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Baylor (37-1) Kim Mulkey 82-81 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio 2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas 2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind. 2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn. 2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La. 2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo. 2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind. 2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas 2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo. 2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla. 2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio 2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass. 2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind. 2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La. 2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga. 2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas 2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo. 2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa. 1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif. 1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo. 1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio 1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C. 1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn. 1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va. 1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga. 1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif. 1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La. 1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn. 1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas 1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky. 1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas 1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif. 1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va. 1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link