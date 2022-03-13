Live coverage of the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament

The March Madness women's bracket has been revealed with the first-ever 68-team spread.

South Carolina topped all selections with NC State, Stanford and Louisville filling the other No. 1 seed spots despite the Gamecocks and the Cardinals losing in their conference tournaments.

Dayton, DePaul, Missouri State and Florida State were the last four at-large selections.

The SEC with nine teams led all conferences for tournament bids, with the ACC's 8 teams close behind.

Longwood, which will play in the inaugural women's First Four, and IUPUI punched their first-ever NCAA tournament ticket in their histories.

The tournament will begin on March 16 and 17 with the First Four. The First Round is on March 18 and 19.

First Four:

Incarnate vs. Howard | March 16, 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Dayton vs. DePaul | March 16, 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Longwood vs. Mount St. Mary's| March 17, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Missouri State vs. Florida State | March 17, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2