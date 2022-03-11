2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament: What to know before Selection Sunday

Iowa won the Big Ten women's basketball tournament

This year's NCAA DI women's basketball tournament will be the first to have 68 teams. The 2022 tournament begins with the First Four on Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17.

But first, we'll get to see the 68-team bracket.

What : Selection show

: Selection show When : 8 p.m. Sunday, March 13

: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 13 TV channel: ESPN

How are the teams selected for the bracket?

The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament requires 68 teams to compete in a single-elimination tournament. Those seeds can be earned through automatic or at-large bids.

Traditionally, 32 teams can earn an automatic bid to play in the NCAA tournament. In 2021, 31 teams earned automatic bids. Each automatic qualifier gets in by winning its conference tournament, regardless of their regular-season performance.

The remaining teams can be selected at an at-large bid to play in the tournament. These are teams that did not win their conference tournament, but earned a championship invite.