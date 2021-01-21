Bueckers' clutch 3-pointer completes rally as No. 3 UConn edges No. 25 Tennessee

After trailing all three quarters against Tennessee, the dagger by freshman guard Paige Bueckers put the game away, 67-61. Bueckers, the Huskies' leading scorer this season, struggled all night offensively shooting 3-for-14 from the floor and 1-for-6 on 3s, but she knocked down the key shot when the Huskies needed her the most.

UConn started to turn things around with a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter. Christyn Williams stepped up big for the Huskies in Bueckers' offensive absence, finishing with 20 points.

Evina Westbrook had an strong performance against her former team by chipping in 15 points, five rebounds and four assists — including finding Bueckers for the game-clinching 3-pointer.

Despite falling to the Huskies, Tennessee put up a team fight with four Lady Vols scoring in double-digit figures, led by Rae Burrell with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Tamari Key was a force in the paint with 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Key was a huge key in Tennessee outrebounding the Huskies, 42-38.