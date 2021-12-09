Georgia Tech takes down No. 3 UConn, 57-44

Last Updated 10:29 PM, December 09, 2021Autumn Johnson | NCAA.comGeorgia Tech takes down No. 3 UConn, 57-44Share Lorela Cubaj on Georgia Tech snapping UConn's winning streak against unranked opponents 2:33 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:31 am, December 10, 2021Final: Georgia Tech 57, No.3 UConn 44 The anticipated battle between UConn and Georgia Tech lived up to its expectations with the Yellow Jackets upsetting the the top-3 team in the country, 57-44. Georgia Tech used a fourth quarter attack by going on a 18-1 run to put the dagger in the game. This marks UConn's first loss against an unranked team since 2012. The loss also snaps its 240 winning-streak against unranked opponents. The front court duo between Nerea Hermosa and Lorela Cubaj was breath-taking the entire ball game. Cubaj only had five points, but she racked up 13 rebounds and seven assists passing dimes off to Hermosa to finish strong underneath. Cubaj did all the little things right for her team and created a huge defensive presence underneath for the Yellow Jackets. Lahtinen paced Georgia Tech with 15 points and Hermosa chipped in 13 points. One of the best defensive teams in the country had a great night on the offensive end, shooting 22-for-58 percent beyond the arc with five massive three's. The Huskies couldn't find a shot to fall as time winded down. In fact, UConn only had one point in the fourth quarter. Overall, we saw tons of three's from UConn, but only shot 2-for-15 from beyond the arc. Christyn Williams led the Huskies with 13 points. Turnovers also plagued the Huskies as Georgia Tech took advantage of its mistakes, turning them into 18 points.

1:04 am, December 10, 2021

End of 3Q: UConn and Georgia Tech tied at 39

It's been a tight ball game from the tip! UConn and Georgia Tech are tied at 39 going into the final frame. How about Lorela Cubaj making a huge block over Christyn William to end the third quarter with a statement! That's been the story of Georgia Tech's dominance. Its pressure defense. The Yellow Jackets' lock down defense has held UConn to only 35 percent shooting from the floor and 18 percent from beyond the arc. The Yellow Jackets also did a better job getting to the free-throw line currently with five made free-throws after not making a single attempt in the first half. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen leads the way with 11 points for Georgia Tech. As for UConn, Christyn Williams paces UConn with 13 points. Olivia Nelson-Ododa adds in 12 points and is one rebound shy from a double-double. 

| END 3Q | Christyn Williams has 13 points, Olivia Nelson-Ododa with 12 points and 9 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/X8kps5o548 — UConn Women's Basketball (@UConnWBB) December 10, 2021

12:37 am, December 10, 2021

End of 2Q: UConn 28, Georgia Tech 28 

Back-to-back big time three's from Georgia Tech's Sarah Bates helps the Yellow Jackets tie the game up at 28. Bates then came back on the other end seconds after to make a huge defensive play, taking a charge from Christyn Williams. Lahtinen and Love both have seven points each, making some crucial shots on the perimeter and mid-range. UConn's offense got a little better with Williams attacking the basket and finding the open lanes. Getting production in the paint has been the difference-maker for UConn as the Huskies outscores Georgia Tech, 22-8 in the paint. Unfortunately, turnovers have been the achilles heel for the Huskies, suffering with eight mistakes in the first half. It is worthy to note that Georgia Tech did not attempt a free-throw in the entire first half. UConn on the other hand has shot 3-for-5 from the charity stripe.

12:06 am, December 10, 2021

End of 1Q: No. 2 UConn 9, Georgia Tech 13

Georgia Tech - who's known for its elite pressure defense - held UConn to only nine points in the first quarter and scored four points off of the Huskies' three turnovers. The Yellow Jackets used a 7-0 run to take the lead, 13-9. UConn struggled to get shots to fall, shooting 4-for-16 from the floor. It's been the senior leadership, so far, for the Huskies. Christyn Williams started UConn's pace with two transition buckets, giving the Huskies its first four points of the game. Williams has six of UConn's nine points. The other bucket comes from Evina Westbrook who hit a massive three out of the inbound play. Without Paige Bueckers in as the floor general, Westbrook steps up as UConn's point guard. 

.@lottamajj drains the THREE-POINTER!!! pic.twitter.com/lZO3yVAaTe — Georgia Tech Women's Basketball (@GTWBB) December 10, 2021

11:41 pm, December 9, 2021

It's almost time for tip-off! 

No. 3 UConn will face off against Georgia Tech on the Yellow Jackets court for the third time in series history. The question coming into this matchup is: How will UConn respond to Paige Bueckers being sidelined due to a knee injury? The Huskies will look to collectively stepped up as a team in order to compensate for the loss of the National Player of the Year. Starters vs. Georgia Tech pic.twitter.com/9DXdY2xSZS — UConn Women's Basketball (@UConnWBB) December 9, 2021

11:26 pm, December 9, 2021

Stat breakdown and team comparison 

Here's a look at how UConn and Georgia Tech compare by the numbers ahead of Thursday night's matchup. However, both teams are plagued by injury and without some of its key players tonight. UConn stat ga tech 5-1 (0-0 Big East) Record (conference games) 4-2 (0-0 ACC) Final Four 2021 NCAA tournament finish Sweet 16 74.5 Points Per Game 61.5 .507 Field Goal % .399 .348 3-point % .278 .727 Free-throw % .650 36.8 Rebounds Per Game 43.0 19.0 Assists Per Game 15.4 15.3 Turnovers Per Game 14.3 7.3 Steals Per Game 6.4 4.7 Blocks 4.9

8:55 pm, December 8, 2021

How to watch UConn at Georgia Tech 

UConn Athletics 

No. 3 UConn women's basketball (5-1) travels to Atlanta Thursday night, Dec. 9 to face a Georgia Tech (6-2) team coming off a big rivalry win over Georgia. The Huskies will be shorthanded, missing sophomore Paige Bueckers (knee) and freshman Azzi Fudd (foot) due to injury. 

WHEN: You can watch No. 3 UConn at Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 9. 

HOW TO WATCH ON TV: The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2. You can also stream on WatchESPN. LOCATION: McCamish Pavilion | Atlanta, Georgia 

Click here to see the full women's basketball scoreboard and schedule.

8:47 pm, December 8, 2021

Paige Bueckers won't play Thursday, expected to miss 6-8 weeks

UConn sophomore star Paige Bueckers is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after suffering a knee injury in the Huskies' last game against Notre Dame on Sunday, according to UConn Athletics. The reigning Naismith Player of the Year was averaging 21.2 points and 6.1 assists per game through UConn's first six games this season. According to the school statement, Bueckers suffered a tibial plateau fracture. We're all behind you, Paige 💙 pic.twitter.com/ecVLeWwqYZ — UConn Women's Basketball (@UConnWBB) December 7, 2021

8:43 pm, December 8, 2021

See this week's Power 10 rankings 

UConn remains No. 2 in Autumn Johnson's women's basketball Power 10 rankings this week, after going 2-0 last week with a ranked win over then-No. 24 Notre Dame. Read her full Power 10 breakdown here, and see the teams below. 

South Carolina UConn NC State Stanford Maryland Indiana Louisville Baylor Iowa Arizona

8:39 pm, December 8, 2021

Latest AP Top 25 rankings

The latest AP women's basketball poll was released, Monday, Dec. 6. UConn dropped from a tie for second place to No. 3, eight points behind No. 2 NC State. Georgia Tech received 29 votes in the poll, fifth most among schools outside the top 25. See the full poll below: 

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 South Carolina (30) 9-0 750 1 2 NC State 8-1 708 2 3 UConn 5-1 700 2 4 Stanford 5-2 624 4 5 Baylor 8-1 600 5 6 Arizona 7-0 587 7 7 Louisville 7-1 551 10 8 Maryland 8-2 541 8 9 Tennessee 8-0 529 11 10 Indiana 5-2 526 6 11 Texas 6-1 450 15 12 Iowa 5-1 380 9 13 Michigan 8-1 377 12 14 Kentucky 6-1 350 16 15 Iowa State 8-1 309 14 16 BYU 8-0 275 21 17 South Florida 5-3 230 13 18 Texas A&M 8-1 229 17 19 Duke 8-0 203 NR 20 Ohio State 6-1 150 18 21 Georgia 7-1 112 20 22 Notre Dame 7-2 90 24 23 Oregon State 4-2 76 23 24 LSU 6-1 64 NR 25 Colorado 8-0 52 NR