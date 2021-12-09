Georgia Tech takes down No. 3 UConn, 57-44

The anticipated battle between UConn and Georgia Tech lived up to its expectations with the Yellow Jackets upsetting the the top-3 team in the country, 57-44.

Georgia Tech used a fourth quarter attack by going on a 18-1 run to put the dagger in the game. This marks UConn's first loss against an unranked team since 2012. The loss also snaps its 240 winning-streak against unranked opponents.

The front court duo between Nerea Hermosa and Lorela Cubaj was breath-taking the entire ball game. Cubaj only had five points, but she racked up 13 rebounds and seven assists passing dimes off to Hermosa to finish strong underneath. Cubaj did all the little things right for her team and created a huge defensive presence underneath for the Yellow Jackets.

Lahtinen paced Georgia Tech with 15 points and Hermosa chipped in 13 points. One of the best defensive teams in the country had a great night on the offensive end, shooting 22-for-58 percent beyond the arc with five massive three's.

The Huskies couldn't find a shot to fall as time winded down. In fact, UConn only had one point in the fourth quarter. Overall, we saw tons of three's from UConn, but only shot 2-for-15 from beyond the arc. Christyn Williams led the Huskies with 13 points.

Turnovers also plagued the Huskies as Georgia Tech took advantage of its mistakes, turning them into 18 points.