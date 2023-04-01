Iowa, Caitlin Clark knock off defending champions South Carolina

There will be a new champion after No. 2 Iowa knocked off defending champs No. 1 South Carolina.

The Hawkeyes crushed South Carolina’s undefeated season, besting the Gamecocks 77-73.

Caitlin Clark scored the most points in semifinal history with 41. From the logo, highly contested, at the rim — didn’t matter. Clark could not be stopped.

Clark was especially sensational in the fourth quarter. The junior standout scored the last 13 points for Iowa; she scored or assisted on every Iowa point in the final 10 minutes.

The Hawkeyes helped seal the deal by beating South Carolina at its own game. With 18 seconds left up by two, Clark missed a 3-pointer but McKenna Warnock cleaned up the miss with an offensive rebound. South Carolina led the nation in rebounding margin but failed to secure the most important one of the season.

THE HAWKEYES ARE HEADED TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME! #WFinalFour x @IowaWBB pic.twitter.com/GSt87kqZn1 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) April 1, 2023

Aliyah Boston was held to just eight points after struggling with foul trouble. Zia Cooke notched a team-high 24 points, but it couldn’t keep on pace with Iowa’s top-ranked offense.

Despite getting out-rebounded 49-25 (26-5 offensive) and getting outworked in the paint 46-38, Iowa prevailed. The Hawkeyes outshot the Gamecocks 49% to 39% and made smart plays down the stretch.

The last time Iowa reached the Final Four was in 1993. The Hawkeyes missed their chance 30 years ago to advance to the title game — Clark and company didn’t let the opportunity slip through their fingers.

For the first time since 2011, no No. 1 seed will appear in the national title game. No. 3 LSU will battle Iowa for the championship Sunday, April 2.

