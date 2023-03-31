Live updates: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Iowa in the Final Four
Previewing South Carolina vs. Iowa
The best defense versus the best offense. That sums up the Final Four matchup between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Iowa in one sentence.
The Gamecocks ride into Dallas looking for their second-straight NCAA national title and third overall. The Hawkeyes are searching for their first-ever national championship. Iowa returns to the Final Four after a 30-year drought; this marks South Carolina’s third consecutive Final Four.
Defense wins championships. That was the case for Dawn Staley’s squad last season, and could like be again this year. Before Maryland posted the second-largest point total (75) on South Carolina in the Elite Eight, the Gamecocks' defense ranked top of the nation. But it still tops all teams in the tournament. It’s led by back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year Aliyah Boston.
But South Carolina's defense will have to keep up with the electric Caitlin Clark-led offense. The junior phenom was just tapped as the National Player of the Year. Clark is coming off a historic 40-point triple-double. Currently, she leads the nation in assists and 3-pointers made.
Here’s how the two teams stack up statistically:
|SOUTH CAROLINA
|STATS
|IOWA
|80.5
|POINTS
|87.5 (1ST)
|51.1
|OPP POINTS
|70.9
|46.4
|FG%
|51.1 (1ST)
|31.7
|OPP FG%
|39.8
|49.5
|REBS
|39.6
|18.6
|OREB
|7.8
|8.9 (1ST)
|BLOCKS
|2.5
|29.5 (1ST)
|SCORING MARGIN
|16.7
South Carolina's depth defensively and offensively wears down the opposition. The Gamecocks lead the nation in the most bench points (36). The standout senior class nicknamed "the Freshies" have a record of 128-8.
Iowa's squad also has a lot of playing time together. The Hawkeye's starters have played 90 total games together that's the most of any DI women's team in the last 20 years.
Where the Gamecocks excel, there's an adverse stat that puts Iowa on the same level. Fire, meet water. South Carolina, meet Iowa.
📺 How to watch South Carolina vs. Iowa
The marquee Final Four matchup between No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Iowa is one you do not want to miss. Here's how to keep up with all the action.
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Date: Friday, March 31
Watch: ESPN
Live stats: NCAA.com
South Carolina Gamecocks' road to the Final Four
First round
The top-seeded Gamecocks took on No. 16 Norfolk State in the NCAA tournament first round and handily won by 32 points. Laeticia Amihere and Zia Cooke led South Carolina with 11 points each.
Second round
In the next round, South Carolina faced No. 8 South Florida. The Bulls took an early five-point lead and kept it close in the first half, but the Gamecocks pulled away in the second creating a 31-point-sized hole and outscored South Florida 24-9 in the fourth quarter.
Sweet 16
South Carolina met No. 4 UCLA in the Sweet 16. The Gamecocks posted another wire-to-wire win. It was a dogged defense battle where neither team shot particularly well. Brea Beal, Kamilla Cardaso and Bree Hall led South Carolina with 11 points each.
Elite Eight
No. 2 Maryland handed South Carolina its toughest battle of the tournament. The Terps put up the second-highest point total against the Gamecocks this season. Ultimately, South Carolina pulled away in the second half to beat Maryland by double-digits.
Iowa Hawkeyes' road to the Final Four
First round
Second-seeded Iowa faced No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana in the opening round. The Hawkeyes routed the first-time tournament team outshooting the Lions 60% to 25.4% from the field.
Second round
The Hawkeyes got a scare in the second round versus No. 10 Georgia. The Bulldogs kept up with Iowa's top-scoring offense until the final two minutes of the game when the Hawkeyes went on a 6-0 run to the final buzzer.
Sweet 16
Next, Iowa took on No. 6 Colorado. Caitlin Clark's 18-point second-half effort lifted the Hawkeyes over the Buffaloes particularly in the third quarter when Iowa outscored Colorado 25-13.
Elite Eight
Before moving on to Dallas, the Hawkeyes rolled No. 5 Louisville. Iowa held control over last year's Final Four team to move on to their own. Clark posted a historic triple-double with 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds; no DI basketball player ever recorded such a feat.
📝 South Carolina vs. Iowa series history
The Gamecocks and Hawkeyes have met only one time in history on Dec. 28, 1989, South Carolina leads 1-0.
Almost 34 years, ago the two faced on in the "Super Shootout Basketball Tournament" in Hilton Head, S.C. No. 20 ranked South Carolina bested No. 4 Iowa 82-76.