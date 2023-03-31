Live updates: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Iowa in the Final Four

The best defense versus the best offense. That sums up the Final Four matchup between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Iowa in one sentence.

The Gamecocks ride into Dallas looking for their second-straight NCAA national title and third overall. The Hawkeyes are searching for their first-ever national championship. Iowa returns to the Final Four after a 30-year drought; this marks South Carolina’s third consecutive Final Four.

Defense wins championships. That was the case for Dawn Staley’s squad last season, and could like be again this year. Before Maryland posted the second-largest point total (75) on South Carolina in the Elite Eight, the Gamecocks' defense ranked top of the nation. But it still tops all teams in the tournament. It’s led by back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year Aliyah Boston.

But South Carolina's defense will have to keep up with the electric Caitlin Clark-led offense. The junior phenom was just tapped as the National Player of the Year. Clark is coming off a historic 40-point triple-double. Currently, she leads the nation in assists and 3-pointers made.

Here’s how the two teams stack up statistically:

SOUTH CAROLINA STATS IOWA 80.5 POINTS 87.5 (1ST) 51.1 OPP POINTS 70.9 46.4 FG% 51.1 (1ST) 31.7 OPP FG% 39.8 49.5 REBS 39.6 18.6 OREB 7.8 8.9 (1ST) BLOCKS 2.5 29.5 (1ST) SCORING MARGIN 16.7

South Carolina's depth defensively and offensively wears down the opposition. The Gamecocks lead the nation in the most bench points (36). The standout senior class nicknamed "the Freshies" have a record of 128-8.

Iowa's squad also has a lot of playing time together. The Hawkeye's starters have played 90 total games together that's the most of any DI women's team in the last 20 years.

Where the Gamecocks excel, there's an adverse stat that puts Iowa on the same level. Fire, meet water. South Carolina, meet Iowa.