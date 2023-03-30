Live updates: No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 3 LSU in the Final Four

Think back to the start of the season, did you have LSU or Virginia Tech marching to Final Four? The two teams safely nestled in the middle of the AP preseason poll compared to their semifinal counterparts that ranked top five.

Just a month into the season, both made waves powering their way up the rankings. Coming out as one of the top four seemed possible. Still, this game could mean a first for both programs.

The Hokies have never played in the national semifinals while the Tigers return after 15 years; either way, the winner will be headed to their first national championship appearance.

Here’s how the two compare statistically:

Virginia Tech STATS LSU 72.4 POINTS 81.8 57.1 OPP POINTS 56.7 45.2 FG% 46.1 38.1 OPP FG% 35.4 37.5 REBS 46.6 5.2 STEALS 9.5 13.4 TURNOVERS 13.9 13.9 FORCED TURNOVERS 17.6

Virginia Tech is led by senior Elizabeth Kitley. Kitley (18.2 ppg, 10.7 rebounds) tops the Hokies in scoring all-time and this season. But, in the tournament junior guard, Georgia Amoore emerged.

Amoore has scored at least 20 points in every March Madness game off an ACC Tournament MVP. In the Elite Eight, the Kitley and Amoore combined for 49 — more than half of the Hokies' total offense.

In the offseason LSU brought in the missing piece to their Final Four puzzle — Angel Reese. Reese transferred from Maryland and blossomed making a name for herself on and off the court. She’s averaging 22.3 points and 17.3 rebounds in the tournament including a 20/20 game.

But the Tiger's third-ranked offense doesn't end with Reese. Mixed in is fifth-year guard standout Alexis Morris (14.9 ppg) and SEC Freshman of the Year Flau'jae Johnson (11.1 ppg).

After two straight Final Fours with three returners, Virginia Tech and LSU enter as fresh blood with records to break and new heights to conquer.

