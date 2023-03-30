Live updates: No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 3 LSU in the Final Four
Previewing Virginia Tech vs. LSU
Think back to the start of the season, did you have LSU or Virginia Tech marching to Final Four? The two teams safely nestled in the middle of the AP preseason poll compared to their semifinal counterparts that ranked top five.
Just a month into the season, both made waves powering their way up the rankings. Coming out as one of the top four seemed possible. Still, this game could mean a first for both programs.
The Hokies have never played in the national semifinals while the Tigers return after 15 years; either way, the winner will be headed to their first national championship appearance.
Here’s how the two compare statistically:
|Virginia Tech
|STATS
|LSU
|72.4
|POINTS
|81.8
|57.1
|OPP POINTS
|56.7
|45.2
|FG%
|46.1
|38.1
|OPP FG%
|35.4
|37.5
|REBS
|46.6
|5.2
|STEALS
|9.5
|13.4
|TURNOVERS
|13.9
|13.9
|FORCED TURNOVERS
|17.6
Virginia Tech is led by senior Elizabeth Kitley. Kitley (18.2 ppg, 10.7 rebounds) tops the Hokies in scoring all-time and this season. But, in the tournament junior guard, Georgia Amoore emerged.
Amoore has scored at least 20 points in every March Madness game off an ACC Tournament MVP. In the Elite Eight, the Kitley and Amoore combined for 49 — more than half of the Hokies' total offense.
In the offseason LSU brought in the missing piece to their Final Four puzzle — Angel Reese. Reese transferred from Maryland and blossomed making a name for herself on and off the court. She’s averaging 22.3 points and 17.3 rebounds in the tournament including a 20/20 game.
But the Tiger's third-ranked offense doesn't end with Reese. Mixed in is fifth-year guard standout Alexis Morris (14.9 ppg) and SEC Freshman of the Year Flau'jae Johnson (11.1 ppg).
After two straight Final Fours with three returners, Virginia Tech and LSU enter as fresh blood with records to break and new heights to conquer.
📺 How to watch Virginia Tech vs. LSU
No. 1 Virginia Tech battles in its first Final Four against No. 3 LSU which returns in its sixth semifinals looking for the first title. Here's how to keep up with all the action.
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Date: Friday, March 31
Watch: ESPN
Live stats: NCAA.com
Virginia Tech's road to the Final Four
First round
Virginia Tech waltzed into its first tournament as a No. 1 seed against No. 16 Chattanooga easily winning in the Round of 64. The Hokies avenged last season's first round loss after getting upset by a No. 12 seed.
Second round
In the following round, the Hokies faced a formidable South Dakota State program. Virginia Tech put a swift end to the Jackrabbits' hopes of making the Sweet 16 with a wire-to-wire victory leading South Dakota State as much as 23 points.
Sweet 16
Up next, Tennessee took a crack at Virginia Tech. The Hokies again pulled off a victory leading from tipoff to the final buzzer. Georgia Amoore scored a career-high 29 points in her third straight tournament game with 20+ points.
Elite Eight
The Hokies defeated No. 3 Ohio State in their first-ever regional finals on the way to their first Final Four. Virginia Tech trailed in the first quarter but regained control and held off the Buckeyes. Elizabeth Kitley posted a 25-point, 12-rebound effort in the win.
LSU's road to the Final Four
First round
No. 3 LSU hosted No. 14 Hawai'i in the Round of 64 and won by 23 points. Angel Reese record a double-double of 34 points and 15 rebounds. That marked Reese's fifth 30-point double-double of the season.
Second round
The Tigers took on No. 6 Michigan next winning their second straight game by more than 20 points. The Tigers didn't shoot it all that well (35.3%) from the field, but LSU made up for it on the offensive glass (22-5) with 18 second-chance points.
Sweet 16
LSU faced No. 2 Utah next at Greenville regional surviving the highly contested match with a three-point victory. In the end, it came down to free throws. In the final 10 seconds, the Tigers made four at the strike to take and then seal the lead. The Utes missed two crucial ones that would've put them ahead.
Elite Eight
In the regional finals, the Tigers forced the clock to strike midnight on No. 9 Miami Hurricanes' Cinderella story. Alexis Morris scored 21 points to lead LSU to their first Final Four in 15 years.
📝 Virginia Tech vs. LSU series history
The Tigers and the Hokies have faced off three times since 1984. LSU claimed victory twice, and Virginia Tech won the first meeting almost 39 years ago.
This Final Four will mark the first battle in 17 years.
|Winner
|Final Score
|Date
|Location
|LSU
|70 - 40
|11/14/2006
|Baton Rouge, LA.
|LSU
|66 - 65
|11/25/2001
|Baton Rouge, LA.
|Virginia Tech
|86 - 77
|12/19/1984
|Blacksburg, VA.